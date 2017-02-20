Get Our News App
This Alt-Right Blogger Said Sweden Is Crime-Ridden And Now People Are Trolling Him With Memes

Paul Joseph Watson said: “Any journalist claiming Sweden is safe; I will pay for travel costs & accommodation for you to stay in crime ridden migrant suburbs of Malmo.”

Sara Spary
Sara Spary
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Monday, high-profile alt-right writer Paul Joseph Watson, the editor of conspiracy website InfoWars, posted this tweet about Malmö, Sweden’s third-largest city.

Any journalist claiming Sweden is safe; I will pay for travel costs & accommodation for you to stay in crime ridden migrant suburbs of Malmo

— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet)

Watson, who describes himself as a “Conservative Contrarian”, recently made headlines after a Scottish man tricked him into publishing a fake story about Donald Trump.

His offer followed comments made by US president Donald Trump on Saturday in which Trump appeared to allude to an incident in Sweden that didn’t actually happen.

Trump later said he was referring to a Fox News segment that aired on Friday night, rather than an actual incident in the country.

The president also later tweeted that Sweden was facing some challenges as a result of “large scale immigration”.

Give the public a break - The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

It didn't take long before Malmö starting to trend on Twitter, with people taking the piss.

View this image ›

There were calls for the “savagery” to end.

How much longer can we allow this deranged savagery to continue? #Sweden #Malmo

— David Llewellyn (@TheDaiLlew)

This guy felt compelled to show what a “hellhole” Sweden has become.

*sees #Malmo trending in UK* *feels compelled to post these photos from that hellhole*

— Outi (@OiskaE)

After hearing Trump’s claims about an alleged incident in Sweden, this guy shared his plan to “rebuild” the nation.

We Will Rebuild #SwedenIncident #SwedenAttack #SwedenTerror #PrayForSweden #Sweden #Trump @realDonaldTrump

— Richard Adams (@richkadams)

This person said he was having second thoughts about going to Sweden.

Christ. Starting to have second thoughts about going on this trip to Malmo, Sweden that @PrisonPlanet & @Infowars a… https://t.co/CMkBJ6MdcQ

— HUNTER S. FAILSON (@Bro_Pair)

Same.

And this person was disturbed by the “radical literature” for sale in the city, including Hifi magazine.

@LFBarfe @almurray @captainjaubrey @PrisonPlanet This is how dangerous Malmo is - look at the radical literature I… https://t.co/Kc3RUDDmZ4

— Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet)


Hundreds of people said they’d be happy to take up Watson’s offer of free travel costs and accommodation – although they did point out they might need a local guide to help them navigate “Malmo’s complex and diverse suburbs”.

🎶We're all going on a summer holiday, no more working for a week or two. @PrisonPlanet's paying for us all to go to… https://t.co/UljwN6VcUG

— Louis Barfe (@LFBarfe)

The deputy mayor of Malmö also weighed in and extended his hospitality.

Hello, @PrisonPlanet. I'm a deputy mayor in Malmö. I would be happy to meet with any journalists you send here to ser for themselves.

— Nils Karlsson (@FilosofenNils)

And the official Malmö tourist board jumped on the bandwagon too.

All you journalists coming to #malmö, get in touch if you need help.

— Malmotown (@Malmotown)

@pattonoswalt Let us know when you arrive, Patton. We know all the best graffiti spots. / Oskar

— Malmotown (@Malmotown)

@OiskaE How brave! Just let us know if you need any tips. :)

— Malmotown (@Malmotown)


The winner was Tim Pool, who describes himself on his Twitter bio as an award-winning journalist making documentaries.

I have personally donated $2,000 for journalist @Timcast's investigation of Sweden's migrant crime wave. 😎… https://t.co/D4ZYHGE129

— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet)

He told BuzzFeed News he would be heading to Sweden “in about 24 hours”. “I have been before and I never saw anything. I told Paul, he still donated,” he claimed.


Sara Spary is a consumer business correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Sara Spary at sara.spary@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
