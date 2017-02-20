This Alt-Right Blogger Said Sweden Is Crime-Ridden And Now People Are Trolling Him With Memes

Watson, who describes himself as a “Conservative Contrarian”, recently made headlines after a Scottish man tricked him into publishing a fake story about Donald Trump.
His offer followed comments made by US president Donald Trump on Saturday in which Trump appeared to allude to an incident in Sweden that didn’t actually happen.
Trump later said he was referring to a Fox News segment that aired on Friday night, rather than an actual incident in the country.
This person said he was having second thoughts about going to Sweden.
Christ. Starting to have second thoughts about going on this trip to Malmo, Sweden that @PrisonPlanet & @Infowars a… https://t.co/CMkBJ6MdcQ— HUNTER S. FAILSON (@Bro_Pair)
Same.
The winner was Tim Pool, who describes himself on his Twitter bio as an award-winning journalist making documentaries.
I have personally donated $2,000 for journalist @Timcast's investigation of Sweden's migrant crime wave. 😎… https://t.co/D4ZYHGE129— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet)
He told BuzzFeed News he would be heading to Sweden “in about 24 hours”. “I have been before and I never saw anything. I told Paul, he still donated,” he claimed.
