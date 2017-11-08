 back to top
A Lot Of People Think A Burglar Says "Fuck You" To Paddington Bear In The M&S Christmas Ad

"He's saying 'Thank you, little bear,'" an M&S spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

Posted on
Sara Spary
Sara Spary
BuzzFeed News Reporter

So the launch of the latest heartwarming M&S Christmas advert hasn't quite gone according to plan.

M&S / Via M&S

The advert, which came out this week, features the character Paddington Bear and a burglar whom he accidentally interrupts stealing Christmas presents.

Mistaking the burglar for Santa Claus on his way to deliver the presents, Paddington then helps him bring the gifts to people's homes, placing them under Christmas trees and putting them in stockings.

M&S / Via youtube.com

Reformed by Paddington's kindness after the bear gives him a marmalade sandwich for Christmas, the burglar leans in to say...well...

I swear the burglar says "Fuck you little bear" to @paddingtonbear #fuckthebear #lovethebear
R_Souza @Rob_de_Souza

A lot of people are very confused as to exactly what he says.

Uhhh, does anyone else hear "fuck you, little bear" on the M&amp;S Christmas ad? Leave Paddington alone!
Katy Phillips @MeanwhileinBln

"Leave Paddington alone!" wrote one person on Twitter. "Listen carefully...
Pretty sure he says 'Oh fuck you Little Bear,'" said another.

On that M&amp;S/Paddington advert, listen carefully... Pretty sure he says "Oh Fuck you Little Bear"
Terry Mahon @terrymahon

M&amp;S Christmas advert definitely sounds like santa says ‘fuck you little bear’ 🤷🏼‍♀️
Holly @hollyyhhulme

Everytime I see mr clause giving Paddington a hug in the m&amp;s ad I swear he says....."oh fuck you little bear" 😂😂😂😂😂
Penny Pen @pennybrazier1

People also commented under the advert on YouTube to say they thought the burglar used the expletive.

YouTube / Via youtube.com

But many viewers have said the advert is "heartwarming" and that they "loved it".

I love the M&amp;S Christmas ad with Paddington Bear 🐻
Anita @glum_bucket

Christmas is here, so is #M&amp;S Christmas Ad, Heartwarming 😊😊 https://t.co/nTCVVNwTsP
Amaf Yousef @adigaamaf

The M&amp;S Christmas advert is so cute 🎅🏽🎄❤️
@_EmilyMarisa

Love love LOVE the M&amp;S Christmas ad!! Now just got to wait for John Lewis' offering #lovethebear
Lily Ellen @lilyosaur

A spokesperson for M&S has confirmed the burglar's words to BuzzFeed News: "Thank you, little bear." They said they won't be altering the advert.

Sara Spary is a consumer business correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Sara Spary at sara.spary@buzzfeed.com.

