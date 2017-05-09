An 11-Year-Old Has Died After A Serious Incident At A Theme Park

Share On more Share On more

An 11-year-old girl has died after a serious incident at Drayton Manor theme park in Staffordshire earlier today.

The theme park, in Tamworth, temporarily closed its Splash Canyon river rapid ride after the girl was airlifted to hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said in a statement: “On arrival, crews discovered a girl with serious injuries who had been rescued from the water by park staff.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced life support before the girl was flown to Birmingham Children’s Hospital with the doctor continuing treatment en-route.

“Unfortunately, shortly after arrival at hospital it became apparent nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased."