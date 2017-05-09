Sections

An 11-Year-Old Has Died After A Serious Incident At A Theme Park

Drayton Manor theme park has now temporarily closed its Splash Canyon river rapid ride.

Sara Spary
Sara Spary
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Yasmin Braham

An 11-year-old girl has died after a serious incident at Drayton Manor theme park in Staffordshire earlier today.

The theme park, in Tamworth, temporarily closed its Splash Canyon river rapid ride after the girl was airlifted to hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said in a statement: “On arrival, crews discovered a girl with serious injuries who had been rescued from the water by park staff.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced life support before the girl was flown to Birmingham Children’s Hospital with the doctor continuing treatment en-route.

“Unfortunately, shortly after arrival at hospital it became apparent nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased."

WMAS @OFFICIALWMAS

Girl suffers fatal injuries in incident at Drayton Manor https://t.co/uF3dQREOon

Emergency services were called to reports of a patient in the water at Drayton Manor Park, Tamworth, at 2.18pm this afternoon and arrived within seven minutes.

"An ambulance, a senior paramedic officer, a paramedic area support officer, a rapid response paramedic, a community first responder and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire were sent to the scene," a spokesperson said.

The identity of the child has not been disclosed.

Drayton Manor @Draytonmanor

Splash Canyon has been closed following an incident this afternoon. Emergency services & our fully trained park sta… https://t.co/WDFL7LnIV0

BuzzFeed News contacted the Health and Safety Executive, which confirmed it had been made aware of the incident.

A spokesperson said the body was "making initial inquiries".

A woman at the theme park tweeted this photo from the scene, apparently showing emergency services on site.

Yasmin Braham @BrahamYasmin

Little brothers birthday has been ruined☹️Thoughts to the people that have been affected in the incident… https://t.co/hQYOUytZPM

Drayton Manor Park was contacted but had not released a statement about the incident at the time of writing.

Sara Spary is a consumer business correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Sara Spary at sara.spary@buzzfeed.com.

