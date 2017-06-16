A 24-Year-Old Artist Has Been Named As A Victim Of The Grenfell Tower Fire

Share On more Share On more

An up and coming artist and photographer has been named as one of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Khadija Saye, 24, lived on the 20th floor of the west London tower block with her mother Mary Mendy, who relatives said also died in the fire.

"I'm speechless... thank you everyone who messaged and had us in your prayers, sadly my cousin and aunt did not make it but they will forever be close to our hearts," wrote a family member on Facebook.



David Lammy, the Labour MP for Tottenham, paid tribute to the "beautiful soul".