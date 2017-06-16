Sections

A 24-Year-Old Artist Has Been Named As A Victim Of The Grenfell Tower Fire

Khadija Saye, whose work is currently being exhibited in Venice, was a friend of Labour MP David Lammy. Relatives wrote on Facebook that her mother Mary Mendy had also died in the fire.

Posted on
Sara Spary
Sara Spary
BuzzFeed News Reporter
David Lammy / Twitter

An up and coming artist and photographer has been named as one of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Khadija Saye, 24, lived on the 20th floor of the west London tower block with her mother Mary Mendy, who relatives said also died in the fire.

"I'm speechless... thank you everyone who messaged and had us in your prayers, sadly my cousin and aunt did not make it but they will forever be close to our hearts," wrote a family member on Facebook.

David Lammy, the Labour MP for Tottenham, paid tribute to the "beautiful soul".

May you rest in peace Khadija Saye. God bless your beautiful soul. My heart breaks today. I mourn the tragic loss o… https://t.co/rxzQviUZc0
David Lammy @DavidLammy

May you rest in peace Khadija Saye. God bless your beautiful soul. My heart breaks today. I mourn the tragic loss o… https://t.co/rxzQviUZc0

Earlier in the week he had appealed for information on Saye's whereabouts. Lammy's wife, the artist Nicola Green, worked with Saye and was described as her mentor.

A collection of Saye's photography, called "Dwellings: in this space we breathe" is currently being exhibited in Venice at La Biennale Di Venezia.

Some of the artwork created by Khadija Saye.
Khadija Saye / Via sayephotography.co.uk

Some of the artwork created by Khadija Saye.

On Friday morning police said 30 people were now known to have died in the fire, and warned that the death toll was likely to rise further as more searches are carried out in the upper floors of the building.

Prime minister Theresa May has ordered a public inquiry into the fire.



Sara Spary is a consumer business correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Sara Spary at sara.spary@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Connect With UKNews