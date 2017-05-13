Sections

TVAndMovies

27 Fucking Infuriating Things That Happened On "Pretty Little Liars"

How did the wine moms get out of the basement?!

Posted on
Sarah Wainschel
Sarah Wainschel
BuzzFeed Staff

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us which moments from Pretty Little Liars made them mad as hell. Here are some of their responses.

1. When all the moms got wine drunk and someone locked them in the basement, but they never showed us how they got out.

—ciaraw40
Freeform

ciaraw40

2. When Toby became a legitimate police officer while he was still in high school.

—Heather O'Halloran, Facebook
Freeform

—Heather O'Halloran, Facebook

3. And when Alison managed to become a teacher, even though she spent most of her high school career pretending to be dead.

'Alison is a fucking teacher and she missed 10th-12th grade.' —calstonintel
Freeform

"Alison is a fucking teacher and she missed 10th-12th grade."

calstonintel

4. When they introduced a transgender character, only to make her the villain and immediately kill her off.

—zadinalt
Freeform

zadinalt

5. When we found out Spencer's dad is pretty much everyone's dad.

'Peter Hastings doesn't know how to keep his dick in his pants.' —alyssac433
Freeform / NBC Universal

"Peter Hastings doesn't know how to keep his dick in his pants."

alyssac433

6. When Ezra started secretly dating his 16-year-old student.

'It's gross and wrong and he should be in a prison for that.' —Alicia M. Maruri, Facebook
Freeform

"It's gross and wrong and he should be in a prison for that."

—Alicia M. Maruri, Facebook

7. Every time an adult male from Rosewood couldn't seem to find a woman their own age.

'Garrett the police officer was sleeping with Jenna. Wren the doctor was hooking up with Spencer. Can these adult men not find adult women anywhere in Pennsylvania?' —Angela Christine, Facebook
Freeform

"Garrett the police officer was sleeping with Jenna. Wren the doctor was hooking up with Spencer. Can these adult men not find adult women anywhere in Pennsylvania?"

—Angela Christine, Facebook

8. When Spencer was a shitty friend and dated Hanna's ex.

'Spencer was perfectly aware that was Hanna's first love, and the person she lost her virginity to.' —c48a4
Freeform

"Spencer was perfectly aware that was Hanna's first love, and the person she lost her virginity to."

c48a4

9. When Emily told Paige, in confidence, that Alison was still alive, but Paige ratted her out to the police anyway.

—yesicae
Freeform

yesicae

10. To when Paige tried to DROWN Emily, but they still ended up dating.

'No one seems to remember that Paige tried to drown Emily in a pool. Paige is the worst.' —Katie Dunn, Facebook
Freeform

"No one seems to remember that Paige tried to drown Emily in a pool. Paige is the worst."

—Katie Dunn, Facebook

11. When Emily got a swimming scholarship to Stanford even though she low-key sucks at swimming.

'Emily's swimming is terrible and she barely even practiced, yet she got offered a swimming scholarship to STANFORD, which is one of the best women's teams in the country.' —emilyd42
Freeform

"Emily's swimming is terrible and she barely even practiced, yet she got offered a swimming scholarship to STANFORD, which is one of the best women's teams in the country."

emilyd42

12. When Noel was literally beheaded in a school for the blind.

'Why tf are there even medieval axes in a school for people who can't see?' —Brandon Moore, Facebook Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Freeform

"Why tf are there even medieval axes in a school for people who can't see?"

—Brandon Moore, Facebook

13. When Toby revealed he wasn't actually dead and Spencer instantly forgave him.

'She literally had to check into a mental institution because of this.' —Taya White, Facebook
Freeform

"She literally had to check into a mental institution because of this."

—Taya White, Facebook

14. Every time the Liars break into places or handle evidence and they DON'T WEAR GLOVES.

'Clearly the Liars just rely on the incompetency of the Rosewood cops instead of actively trying to prevent their DNA from being left everywhere.' —mor44b5b
Freeform

"Clearly the Liars just rely on the incompetency of the Rosewood cops instead of actively trying to prevent their DNA from being left everywhere."

mor44b5b

15. When we found out Sara Harvey was Red Coat AND Black Widow.

'Sara Harvey shows up toward the end of the show and just randomly becomes a huge character that's super important to the plot.' —lailak472
Freeform

"Sara Harvey shows up toward the end of the show and just randomly becomes a huge character that's super important to the plot."

lailak472

16. Whenever a new female character is introduced and they always fall in love with Emily.

—Heather O'Halloran, Facebook
Freeform

—Heather O'Halloran, Facebook

17. When the Liars leave their windows wide open even though they damn well know they're being watched.

'Why don't these morons invest in some BLINDS? OR CURTAINS?' —gdbuzzfeed
Freeform

"Why don't these morons invest in some BLINDS? OR CURTAINS?"

gdbuzzfeed

18. When Emily's (now ex) boyfriend tried to force himself on her in the locker room.

—madisonelizaw
Freeform

madisonelizaw

19. Every time Mona, the best character in this whole damn show, is ridiculously underutilized.

—edusseault
Freeform

edusseault

20. When Aria murdered Shana and never got in trouble for it.

—Caitlin Haan, Facebook
Freeform

—Caitlin Haan, Facebook

21. Whenever an unresolved plot line from an earlier season became totally irrelevant.

'The entire plot of the first few seasons with N.A.T. legitimately makes no sense anymore.'—brookeh28
Freeform

"The entire plot of the first few seasons with N.A.T. legitimately makes no sense anymore."

brookeh28

22. Like when they completely dropped the storyline about Ezra writing a creepy book on Alison.

—Margaret Marie Mazza, Facebook
Freeform

—Margaret Marie Mazza, Facebook

23. When the Liars just happened to grab the ONE snow globe from A out of a sack FULL of snow globes.

—Blaise Marie, Facebook
Freeform

—Blaise Marie, Facebook

24. When A stole the eggs Emily sold to the clinic and then an ominous carton of smashed eggs showed up at her front door.

—Caitlin Haan, Facebook
Freeform

—Caitlin Haan, Facebook

25. When we waited five whole years just to find out that A was CeCe.

'It's been years and I'm still mad about it and not sure why I'm supposed to care about her.'—Sh730el
Freeform

"It's been years and I'm still mad about it and not sure why I'm supposed to care about her."

Sh730el

26. When Alison played with Emily's emotions over and over again.

'When Allison got jealous of Emily and Paige, kissed Emily multiple times, but then proceeded to play Emily by saying she didn't know how she feels.'—brafeeat
Freeform

"When Allison got jealous of Emily and Paige, kissed Emily multiple times, but then proceeded to play Emily by saying she didn't know how she feels."

brafeeat

27. And finally, whenever the Liars receive a suspicious package and they DON'T FUCKING CALL THE POLICE.

—k4eb6
Freeform

k4eb6

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

