We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us which moments from Pretty Little Liars made them mad as hell. Here are some of their responses.
1. When all the moms got wine drunk and someone locked them in the basement, but they never showed us how they got out.
2. When Toby became a legitimate police officer while he was still in high school.
3. And when Alison managed to become a teacher, even though she spent most of her high school career pretending to be dead.
4. When they introduced a transgender character, only to make her the villain and immediately kill her off.
5. When we found out Spencer's dad is pretty much everyone's dad.
6. When Ezra started secretly dating his 16-year-old student.
7. Every time an adult male from Rosewood couldn't seem to find a woman their own age.
8. When Spencer was a shitty friend and dated Hanna's ex.
9. When Emily told Paige, in confidence, that Alison was still alive, but Paige ratted her out to the police anyway.
10. To when Paige tried to DROWN Emily, but they still ended up dating.
11. When Emily got a swimming scholarship to Stanford even though she low-key sucks at swimming.
12. When Noel was literally beheaded in a school for the blind.
13. When Toby revealed he wasn't actually dead and Spencer instantly forgave him.
14. Every time the Liars break into places or handle evidence and they DON'T WEAR GLOVES.
15. When we found out Sara Harvey was Red Coat AND Black Widow.
16. Whenever a new female character is introduced and they always fall in love with Emily.
17. When the Liars leave their windows wide open even though they damn well know they're being watched.
18. When Emily's (now ex) boyfriend tried to force himself on her in the locker room.
19. Every time Mona, the best character in this whole damn show, is ridiculously underutilized.
20. When Aria murdered Shana and never got in trouble for it.
21. Whenever an unresolved plot line from an earlier season became totally irrelevant.
22. Like when they completely dropped the storyline about Ezra writing a creepy book on Alison.
23. When the Liars just happened to grab the ONE snow globe from A out of a sack FULL of snow globes.
24. When A stole the eggs Emily sold to the clinic and then an ominous carton of smashed eggs showed up at her front door.
25. When we waited five whole years just to find out that A was CeCe.
26. When Alison played with Emily's emotions over and over again.
27. And finally, whenever the Liars receive a suspicious package and they DON'T FUCKING CALL THE POLICE.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.