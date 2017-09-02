 back to top
25 Movies You Need To Watch If You're About To Pack Up And Leave For College

"Pocahontas never went to college."

Sarah Wainschel
BuzzFeed Staff

We asked members of the BuzzFeed Community which movies you need to watch if you're about to head off to college. Here are their recommendations, guaranteed to give you all the feels.

1. Boyhood (2014)

"I watched it with my mom the weekend before I started college and felt ALL the feels. It really helped me process the idea of leaving home for the first time and got me excited for my next adventure."—maggiel4fd
Cinetic Media

2. Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

"It shows you how important it is to step away and take a break from the real world every now and then."—funnybunny02
Paramount Pictures

3. Toy Story 3 (2010)

"I was in a puddle of tears watching that movie. The fact that Andy was growing up and leaving his childhood behind just like I was...I was a mess. Great movie, but watch at your own risk. You will cry, especially if you're emotional like me!"—oliviab4a17c
Disney

4. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

"It's important to remember that you're gonna go through hard times, that's inevitable, but you can't let that stop you. It's up to you to work hard, push through, and fight for what you want."—sarahwainschel
Sony Pictures

5. Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

"I love how the movie deals with all the different types of relationships you'll have in college. Plus, a lot of the issues navigated by the characters like contraception, sexual orientation, and infidelity, are still relevant today. None of the characters are perfect, which is refreshing."—meganf4e54
Revolution Studios

6. How to be Single (2016)

"It's a nice reminder that you don't need to meet your soulmate in college. Self-improvement and personal growth are important, and college is a good time for that!" —Heather O'Halloran, Facebook
New Line Cinema

7. Pitch Perfect (2012)

"It always got me excited to go to college. It inspired me to get involved, to meet a group of girls like that, to step out of my comfort zone, to allow myself to change and grow, but to always stay true to myself in the process. Watching it now makes me nostalgic for freshman year."—emilym4b80
Gold Circle Films

8. Now and Then (1995)

"It's such a beautiful movie that reminds you of summer days spent with neighborhood kids and how those friendships formed you as a person. I remember identifying with every single character in that movie, and I always cackle when the girls think sex is like watering a plant."—briak2
New Line Cinema

9. Superbad (2007)

"It came out the week before I left for my freshman year of college and was the perfect film to watch before leaving for school."—kelseyf423
Sony Pictures

10. Accepted (2006)

"As someone who went to college as the 'nose-in-the-books' type, it was a great reminder that there are many ways to be smart, your classmates will also teach you valuable things, and it's not that damn serious. Plus, the movie is hilarious!"—bellaselene
Universal Pictures

11. I Love You Beth Cooper (2009)

"It's a hilarious movie about a geek and the queen bee going on an unexpected adventure around their home town on the night of their graduation. Not only is it so funny, but there are also some really touching scenes and it reminds us that we're more than just the labels we wear!"—katieg4a39
1492 Pictures

12. Animal House (1978)

"It's a classic comedy. My dad introduced me to it last year and I've watched it a few times before leaving for school."—elaineb429
Universal Pictures

13. Legally Blonde (2001)

"While it's an iconic movie for many reasons, it really hit me while watching it that it has some deep messages in it. Elle Woods taught us that if we want something, we're gonna have to push hard to get it. She also taught us that even if it feels like everyone has turned against us, there will always be a silver lining."—brgardiner
Type A Films

14. College Road Trip (2008)

"It's a really funny movie that'll help you prepare to take that first step into adulthood. It might even make you miss your dad a little, too."—nicholefrancois
Disney

15. Mean Girls (2004)

"Just a funny movie about finding yourself in a new place."—sassystyles467
Paramount Pictures

16. The Roommate (2011)

"It honestly prepared me for the worst case roommate scenario. Then when I got to school and realized that my roommate wasn't all that bad, I was super relieved."—tyd49b6
Vertigo Entertainment

17. The Cheetah Girls (2003)

"I watched it the day before I left for college. It made me laugh and even cry a little bit. 10/10 would recommend."—meghanj4ca
Disney

18. Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

"It was a good reminder that while one was chapter closing, a new one was opening. If you really want to cry, listen to 'Vitamin C' while watching it."—samantham4261
Columbia Pictures

19. St. Elmo's Fire (1985)

"It's that one movie that made you realize no matter how old you and your friends get, or what paths you go down, you'll always be there to save each other." —janeazuonwuu
Columbia Pictures

20. Monster's University (2013)

"It brings back childhood memories while you're about the to enter the threshold of all-nighters and cold pizza."—madisons487
Pixar

21. The Graduate (1976)

"That movie has so many important lessons for college students, like how it's ok to not know exactly what you wanna do with your life."—madelineb4381
StudioCanal

22. Girl's Trip (2017)

"I just saw Girl's Trip with all my best girlfriends and it was a good reminder of our unconditional love for each other and how much we'll miss one another. It made us reminisce about all the good times we had and how much we have to hold on to those memories as we all go our different ways."—carolynk4835
Will Packer Productions

23. Grease (1978)

"It's a great movie on its own, but I think the theme of growing up and starting anew might make going off to college less intimidating."—samg4b648
RSO Records

24. High School Musical 3 (2008)

"It's a Disney movie that was meant for preteens, but once you watch the entire series in one sitting up to the graduation, you feel so much from it! Almost like a proud mother crying in excitement for the next journey; it'll get you hyped up for when you make it to that point in your life."—k46d8b
Disney

25. Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

"It taught me that things aren't always in my control, but that doesn't mean it's the end of the world."—seanw4c75b
Mr. Mudd

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

