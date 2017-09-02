25 Movies You Need To Watch If You're About To Pack Up And Leave For College

We asked members of the BuzzFeed Community which movies you need to watch if you're about to head off to college. Here are their recommendations, guaranteed to give you all the feels.
1. Boyhood (2014)
2. Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)
3. Toy Story 3 (2010)
4. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
5. Mona Lisa Smile (2003)
6. How to be Single (2016)
7. Pitch Perfect (2012)
8. Now and Then (1995)
9. Superbad (2007)
10. Accepted (2006)
11. I Love You Beth Cooper (2009)
12. Animal House (1978)
13. Legally Blonde (2001)
14. College Road Trip (2008)
15. Mean Girls (2004)
16. The Roommate (2011)
17. The Cheetah Girls (2003)
18. Can't Hardly Wait (1998)
19. St. Elmo's Fire (1985)
20. Monster's University (2013)
21. The Graduate (1976)
22. Girl's Trip (2017)
23. Grease (1978)
24. High School Musical 3 (2008)
25. Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.