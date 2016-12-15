Get Our App!
The Best Sports Photography Of 2016

Here are the most captivating sports photos of the year.

Sarah Kobos
Sarah Kobos
BuzzFeed Staff

View this image ›

The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 to win the World Series 8-7 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Nov. 3, 2016. Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune / TNS

View this image ›

Team Japan competes in Synchronized Swimming at the 2016 Summer Olympics, Aug. 19, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro. Stefan Wermuth / Reuters

View this image ›

Usain Bolt of Jamaica competes in the Men’s 100 meter semifinal on Day 9 of the Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, Aug. 14, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro. Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

View this image ›

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers blocks a shot by Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Okland, California, June 19, 2016. Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

View this image ›

Ibtihaj Muhammad celebrates after winning a point to Russia in a women’s team sabre fencing semifinal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Aug. 13, 2016. Andrew Medichini / AP

View this image ›

Serena Williams celebrates winning the first set against Germany’s Angelique Kerber during the women’s singles final on the thirteenth day of the 2016 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, July 9, 2016. Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty Images

View this image ›

Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers fumbles the ball in the first quarter of Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Carla, California, Feb. 7, 2016. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

View this image ›

Katie Ledecky of the United States competes in the Women’s 400m Freestyle Final on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium, Aug. 7, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro. Adam Pretty / Getty Images

View this image ›

Yoshihiro Kimura of Japan competes in the Nordic Combined Men’s Individual Gundersen NH/5km Ski Jumping competition at Lysgardsbakkene Ski Jumping Arena on Day 5 of the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway, Feb. 16, 2016 in Lillehammer, Norway. Bob Martin/YIS/IOC / Getty Images

View this image ›

Aric Almirola is pulled from his burning car near the end of a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2016. Greg Mcwilliams / AP

View this image ›

Koby Abberton of Australia competes during the Red Bull Cape Fear surfing event at Cape Solander, Kamay Botany Bay National Park in Sydney, June 7, 2016. Mark Kolbe / Getty Images

View this image ›

Riders compete during FIM Ice Speedway Gladiators World Championships at the Medeo rink in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 21, 2016. Shamil Zhumatov / Reuters

View this image ›

Simone Biles of the United States competes on the balance beam during Women’s qualification for Artistic Gymnastics on Day 2 of the Summer Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena, Aug. 7, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro. Tom Pennington / Getty Images

View this image ›

Damar Forbes of Jamaica of the USA competes in the Men’s Long Jump during the IAAF Diamond League meeting at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England, June 5, 2016. Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

View this image ›

Tao Tian of China during the Weightlifting - Men’s 85kg on Day 7 of the Summer Olympic Games at Riocentro, Aug. 12, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro. Stoyan Nenov-Pool / Getty Images

View this image ›

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal in action during international friendly match between Portugal and Estonia in preparation for the Euro 2016 at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, June 8, 2016. Nurphoto / Getty Images

View this image ›

Annika Beck of Germany hits a forehand during the Ladies Singles third round match against Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania on Day 6 of the 2016 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, May 27, 2016. Julian Finney / Getty Images

View this image ›

Conor McGregor of Ireland celebrates his KO victory over Eddie Alvarez of the United States in their lightweight championship bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden in New York, Nov. 12, 2016. Michael Reaves / Getty Images

View this image ›

The green sea turtle, also known as Honu, is a symbol of good luck and longevity in Hawaiian lore. This native friend provides a little mystique to the 2,300 athletes who await the start signal of a 140.6-mile journey at the 2016 Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, Oct. 8, 2016. Handout / Getty Images

View this image ›

Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain, and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the Men’s 110m Hurdles Preliminary Round 1 at Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janerio, Aug. 15, 2016. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

View this image ›

Lawrence Erekosima of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Jan. 11, 2016. The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers with a score of 45 to 40. Harry How / Getty Images

View this image ›

Well-wishers touch the hearse carrying the body of the late boxing champion Muhammad Ali during his funeral procession through Louisville, Kentucky, June 10, 2016. Adrees Latif / Reuters

View this image ›

Competitors take part in the 2016 Gotland Grand National enduro motorcycle race in Gotland, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2016. Soren Andersson / AFP / Getty Images

View this image ›

Paralympic swimmer Daniel Dias of Brazil stretches during a training session at an indoor swimming pool in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 22, 2016. Nacho Doce / Reuters

View this image ›

Brett Pesce of the Carolina Hurricanes checks Nick Ritchie of the Anaheim Ducks into the boards during the third period of a game at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, Dec. 7, 2016. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

View this image ›

Bernadette Szocs of Romania returns a ball against LI Xiaoxia of China during the women’s team table tennis championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 29, 2016. Vincent Thian / AP

View this image ›

Michael Phelps of the United States leads Chad le Clos of South Africa in the Men’s 200m Butterfly Final on Day 4 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Aug. 9, 2016. Adam Pretty / Getty Images

View this image ›

A participant competes in the “Farinato Race” winter extreme run competition in Gijon, Spain, Jan. 31, 2016. Eloy Alonso / Reuters

View this image ›

Vera Biriukova, Anastasia Bliznyuk, Anastasiia Maksimova, Anastasiia Tatareva and Maria Tolkacheva of Russia compete during the Group All-Around Final on Day 16 of the Summer Olympic Games at Rio Olympic Arena, Aug. 21, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

View this image ›

Chuck Schmidt is tossed off the horse while competing in the saddle bronc riding event during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Dec. 7, 2016. John Locher / AP

View this image ›

Dee Gordon, Marcell Ozuna, Martin Prado, Marcell Ozuna, and Miguel Rojas of the Miami Marlins gather around the pitching mound after the game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park in Miami, Sept. 28, 2016. Rob Foldy / Getty Images

View this image ›

Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos is surrounded by the media following victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California Feb. 7, 2016. Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images


