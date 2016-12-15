The Best Sports Photography Of 2016

Preview Your Response
In The News Today
- Israel was the source of the classified intelligence Trump shared with Russians and Israeli officials are furious, saying it's "our worst fears confirmed."
- Bill Cosby said he will not testify in his sex assault trial, telling an interviewer he doesn't want "to figure out what I believe is a truthful answer" while on the stand.
- A teen in South Carolina died after drinking too much caffeine, collapsing in his classroom after drinking a Mountain Dew, a latte, and an energy drink.
- Instagram released face filters that're more than a smidgen like Snapchat's, prompting a slew of sarcastic reveiws calling them "groundbreaking" 🙄
