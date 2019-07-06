TXT Sang "Cat & Dog" For A Bunch Of Cute Puppies And I Haven't Recovered From It

BuzzFeed

SOOBIN. SO RELATABLE.

Huening Kai is from Honolulu, Hawaii, and Soobin is from Ansan, Korea! Both sound like absolutely lovely places to grow up in. 😊

As for the others, Yeonjun would choose Guam, Taehyun would go to Switzerland, and Beomgyu would opt for Cebu. *starts casually looking at flights because they're all such great recs*