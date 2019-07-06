TXT Sang "Cat & Dog" For A Bunch Of Cute Puppies And I Haven't Recovered From It

K-pop rookie group TXT might just be starting out their careers, but they're always making a ~huge~ splash, both in Korea and around the world. I mean, they got a puppy interview with BuzzFeed just two months after debuting — JUST SAYIN'.
And while we already know the boys are super cute, when you pair them with puppies — well, you basically have to monitor your heart rate. Here are some highlights:
Beomgyu shouted out their big-brother group, BTS, with their track "Dionysus," when asked to name his current favorite song.
And if they could go anywhere in the world, Huening Kai and Soobin would go to their hometowns!
Watch all of the cuteness that ensued in the video: