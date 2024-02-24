Before You Reach For Another Moisturizer, Consider If These Foods And Drinks Are Drying Out Your Skin

Itchiness. Flakiness. Peeling. Cracking. The winter months can really take a toll on your skin, and sometimes a medicine cabinet full of hydrating skin care products isn’t enough.

“Cold weather outdoors and dry heat indoors can steal moisture from your skin, leading to dehydration,” explained Dr. Whitney Bowe, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York. And if you already have dry skin due to genetics or certain health conditions, you may be even more vulnerable to dehydrated skin in the winter.

One of the best things you can do is to ensure that you’re hydrated from the inside out, starting with the foods and drinks that you ingest. We talked to the experts about edible ingredients that can make your skin more dehydrated — and ones that can actually help your skin stay properly hydrated.

How Do You Know If Your Skin Is Dehydrated?