Food

Your Grilled Cheese Opinions Will Determine Your True Emotional Age

Put your tastebuds to the test.

Posted on
Sarah Aspler
Sarah Aspler
BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

  What's the best bread to make a grilled cheese with?
    
    
    Sourdough
    
    
    
    
    
    Pumpernickel
    
    
    
    
    
    White
    
    
    
    
    
    Multigrain
    
    
    
    
    
    Brioche
    
    
    
    
    
    Ciabatta
    
    
    Via Getty

  What's the best way to make a grilled cheese?
    
    
    With butter
    
    
    
    
    
    With olive oil
    
    
    
    
    
    With mayo
    
    
    Via Getty

  What's the best cheese to make a grilled cheese with?
    
    
    Cheddar
    
    
    
    
    
    Mozzarella
    
    
    
    
    
    Swiss
    
    
    
    
    
    Brie
    
    
    
    
    
    Monterey Jack
    
    
    
    
    
    American
    
    
    Via Getty

  4. Should you use more than one type of cheese?
    
    
    Yes
    
    
    No
    
    
    It depends on my mood

  5. Ketchup or tomato soup?
    
    
    Ketchup
    
    
    
    
    
    Tomato soup
    
    
    
    
    
    None of these

  Do you want to load it up with fancy toppings?
    
    
    Hell ya!
    
    
    Maybe just one or two
    
    
    No thanks, just cheese for me!

  7. What's the best way to make a grilled cheese?
    
    
    With a regular pan
    
    
    
    
    
    With a panini press
    
    
    
    
    
    With a cast iron skillet
    
    
    Via Getty

  When it comes to the perfect grilled cheese, what is the most important thing?
    
    
    Ooey gooey melted cheese
    
    
    
    
    
    Crispy bread
    
    
    
    
    
    Perfect cheese to bread ratio
    
    
    Via Getty
