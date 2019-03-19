back to top
Food

What Store-Bought Cookie Matches Your Personality?

That’s the way the cookie crumbles.

Posted on
Sarah Aspler
Sarah Aspler
BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

  1. Correct
    Incorrect
    Brownie
    Via Getty
    Brownie
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lemon bar
    Via Getty
    Lemon bar
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Coffee cake
    Via Getty
    Coffee cake
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cinnamon bun
    Via Getty
    Cinnamon bun
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    French macaron
    Via Getty
    French macaron
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chocolate croissant
    Via Getty
    Chocolate croissant
    Via Getty

  2. Correct
    Incorrect
    Publix
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Wegmans
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Whole Foods
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Safeway
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Kroger
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Costco

  3. Correct
    Incorrect
    Whole milk
    Via Getty
    Whole milk
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chocolate milk
    Via Getty
    Chocolate milk
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Strawberry milk
    Via Getty
    Strawberry milk
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Coconut milk
    Via Getty
    Coconut milk
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Almond milk
    Via Getty
    Almond milk
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Soy milk
    Via Getty
    Soy milk
    Via Getty

  4. Correct
    Incorrect
    Crunchy
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sweet
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Crumbly
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chewy
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Homemade
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Jar

  5. Correct
    Incorrect
    Pizza
    Via Getty
    Pizza
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Doughnut
    Via Getty
    Doughnut
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Funnel cake
    Via Getty
    Funnel cake
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pancakes
    Via Getty
    Pancakes
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cheeseburger
    Via Getty
    Cheeseburger
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pumpkin pie
    Via Getty
    Pumpkin pie
    Via Getty

  6. Correct
    Incorrect
    Chocolate chip cookies
    Via Getty
    Chocolate chip cookies
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ginger snap cookies
    Via Getty
    Ginger snap cookies
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Peanut butter cookies
    Via Getty
    Peanut butter cookies
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Oatmeal raisin cookies
    Via Getty
    Oatmeal raisin cookies
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Shortbread cookies
    Via Getty
    Shortbread cookies
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Gingerbread cookies
    Via Getty
    Gingerbread cookies
    Via Getty
Looks like there are no comments yet.
Be the first to comment!
|
Advertisement

Connect With Food

Follow Us On Pinterest
Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.