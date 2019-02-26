Eat A Bunch Of Street Food To Reveal Which Continent You Should Really Live On

-
Takoyaki (fried octopus balls)Via GettyChicago hot dogVia GettyArepaVia GettySamosaVia GettyPhoVia GettyTamaleVia Getty
-
Scallion pancakeVia GettyStreet cornVia GettyGyroVia GettyMeat pieVia GettyPoutineVia GettyBánh mìVia Getty
-
Belgian waffleVia GettyBeignetVia GettyPastal de nataVia GettyBaklavaVia GettyHalo-haloVia GettyChurroVia Getty
-
TaquitoVia GettySoup dumplingVia GettyAranciniVia GettyFalafelVia GettyBunny chow (curry with hollow bread)Via GettyBratwurstVia Getty
-
Pad thaiVia GettyFish and chipsVia GettyShawarmaVia GettyTacoVia GettyCevicheVia GettyKimbapVia Getty
-
Mango sticky riceVia GettyGelatoVia GettyFunnel cakeVia GettySesame ballVia GettyCannoliVia GettyBrigadeiroVia Getty
Browse Sections
© 2019 BuzzFeed, Inc
Reporting on what you care about. We hold major institutions accountable and expose wrongdoing.We test and find the best products. No matter your budget, we got you covered.Search, watch, and cook every single Tasty recipe and video ever - all in one place!Self care and ideas to help you live a healthier, happier life.Something for everyone interested in hair, makeup, style, and body positivity.