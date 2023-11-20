Skip To Content
    Home Inspectors Are Sharing Photos Of The Worst Things They've EVER Discovered On The Job

    "Instead of fixing a leak, the previous owner of this home decided to just pile up some old T-shirts to soak up any water."

    Sarah Aspler
    by Sarah Aspler

    BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

    1. "Found this spout pointed directly at an exterior outlet."

    water drain on a house pointing down at an outlet
    u/curiousgurl / Via reddit.com

    2. "There's so many bees in the wall that the outlet is leaking honey."

    honey dripping from the outlet on a wall
    u/lvinal / Via reddit.com

    3. "Shower much?"

    shower drain raised and put in a corner
    u/aayamdahal / Via reddit.com

    4. "This downstairs staircase does not actually let you get into the basement."

    staircase is blocking the door to the basement
    u/rerek / Via reddit.com

    5. "Bonus points for the guy who used single wooden board to 'repair' a massive crack in the ceiling."

    the crack in the ceiling and the wood plank attached like a band aid
    u/JonjakobJinkleHymer / Via reddit.com

    6. "Instead of fixing a leak, the previous owner of this home decided to just pile up some old T-shirts to soak up any water."

    balled up shirts
    u/monster3984 / Via reddit.com

    7. "The previous owners were told there was insulation in the roof. Well, they're not wrong."

    3 bags of insulation that were never opened or applied to the house
    u/MomButtsDriveMeNuts / Via reddit.com

    8. "My brother is a home inspector. This find is definitely going in his report.

    a grenade that&#x27;s been painted over hanging on the wall
    u/NikolaiBullcry / Via reddit.com

    9. "The power line to their house got cut short. So they fixed it with jumper cables."

    jumper cables hanging off the roof and attached to the power lines
    u/Bills82 / Via reddit.com

    10. "It’s been a while since we audibly gasped during an assessment. This is fungus and the entire structure needs to be replaced."

    long strips of fungus attached to the foundation
    u/DMAS1638 / Via reddit.com

    11. "Door to the basement that had been filling with moisture and mold for who knows how many decades."

    door is completely covered in black mold
    u/xRenascent / Via "reddit.com

    12. "Need some electrical work done? I know a guy."

    outlets and plus with chords connected
    u/Walmart_Valet / Via reddit.com

    13. "This bathroom exhaust vent was covered by a single shingle. Not sure how much venting it'll actually do..."

    hand lifting up the shingle that&#x27;s covering the ventilation
    u/trabbler / Via reddit.com

    14. "Came across this today. Well, that's one way to die."

    electric outlet placed on a tile in the bathtub
    u/Not_Joshy / Via reddit.com

    And finally...

    15. "Found out through home inspection that the toilet is plumbed with hot water. That'll make your sh*t boil, literally."

    heat camera showing the water is hot
    u/mbe8819 / Via reddit.com

