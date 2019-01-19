 back to top
Food

Make Some Gross Gelatin Dishes And We'll Reveal Your 1950s Job

A jiggly quiz.

Posted on
Sarah Aspler
Sarah Aspler
BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

  1. BuzzFeed / Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hard boiled eggs
    Via Getty
    Hard boiled eggs
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Baked beans
    Via Getty
    Baked beans
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mini hot dogs
    Via Getty
    Mini hot dogs
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Relish
    Via Getty
    Relish
    Via Getty

  2. BuzzFeed / Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Shrimp
    Via Getty
    Shrimp
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cheddar cheese
    Via Getty
    Cheddar cheese
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Black licorice
    Via Getty
    Black licorice
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ham
    Via Getty
    Ham
    Via Getty

  3. BuzzFeed / Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Olives
    Via Getty
    Olives
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Salmon
    Via Getty
    Salmon
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Marshmallows
    Via Getty
    Marshmallows
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cucumber
    Via Getty
    Cucumber
    Via Getty

  4. BuzzFeed / Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tuna
    Via Getty
    Tuna
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cantaloupe
    Via Getty
    Cantaloupe
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Green pepper
    Via Getty
    Green pepper
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lamb
    Via Getty
    Lamb
    Via Getty

  5. BuzzFeed / Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sardines
    Via Getty
    Sardines
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tomatoes
    Via Getty
    Tomatoes
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Carrots
    Via Getty
    Carrots
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ranch dip
    Via Getty
    Ranch dip
    Via Getty

  6. BuzzFeed / Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Peas
    Via Getty
    Peas
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Walnuts
    Via Getty
    Walnuts
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Milkshake
    Via Getty
    Milkshake
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Corn
    Via Getty
    Corn
    Via Getty
Advertisement

Connect With Food

Follow Us On Pinterest
Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.