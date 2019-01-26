Pick Seven Brunch Items And We’ll Guess Your Birth Order

-
Freshly brewed black coffeeVia GettyCappuccinoVia GettySweetened iced coffeeVia GettyEspresso shotVia Getty
-
Truffle scrambled eggsVia GettyAvocado egg toastVia GettyShakshukaVia GettyEggs benedictVia Getty
-
PotatoesVia GettyBaconVia GettySausageVia GettyToast with jamVia Getty
-
MimosaVia GettyBloody MaryVia GettySangriaVia GettyPeach BelliniVia Getty
-
Chocolate hazelnut crêpesVia GettyBelgian wafflesVia GettyBlueberry buttermilk pancakesVia GettyBanana French toastVia Getty
-
Green smoothieVia GettyAçaí bowlVia GettyOatmealVia GettyChia puddingVia Getty
-
Sticky bunVia GettySconesVia GettyChocolate croissantVia GettyDanishVia Getty
Browse Sections
© 2019 BuzzFeed, Inc
Reporting on what you care about. We hold major institutions accountable and expose wrongdoing.We test and find the best products. No matter your budget, we got you covered.Search, watch, and cook every single Tasty recipe and video ever - all in one place!Self care and ideas to help you live a healthier, happier life.Something for everyone interested in hair, makeup, style, and body positivity.