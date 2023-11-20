I Guarantee That These 31 Photos Will Make You Question If You Have Pareidolia

When I was a kid, I would see faces, animals, shapes, and patterns in everyday objects that other people didn't pick up on. I've only learned recently that this has an actual name: pareidolia. It's the tendency to perceive a meaningful image in a random pattern. It's sort of similar to those Rorschach inkblot tests you've probably seen.
In an effort to learn more, I stumbled upon the r/pareidolia subreddit. Here are some of the most interesting images I found:
1."Happy water buffalo at the dentist."
2."I'm so happy for them."
3."My fuel cap casts the shadow of Batman."
4."Two bearded men."
5."😬😬😬."
6."This can of paint looks like a cat."
7."This little guy in my sheet music."
8."Pigeon poops portrait of itself on a leaf."
9."Raphael from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."
10."Scary woman in the pile of laundry."
11."This lil' squirt of lotion looks like a tiny cat."
12."It’s the avoidant eye contact for me 😏."
13."Now that's an air guitar."
14."These binoculars look like someone I know..."
15."The trees in the Pokémon game look like angry men flexing their muscles. I can't unsee it now."
16."Free him."
17."Dead plant I found in my grandma’s backyard."
18."A grandma caterpillar putting on lipstick."
19."Anyone else see aliens?"
20."Virtual reality."
21."Umm...Let me think..."
22."Joyful onion lady."
23."This shadow of a plant looks like a child on a swing."
24."The garage door is staring at me."
25."The rings on this tree create a clover."
26."Pulled the door handle off and he was as shocked as I was."
27."Kissing your car crash."
28."This truck buckle looks like a frog riding a motorcycle."