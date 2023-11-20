Skip To Content
    I Guarantee That These 31 Photos Will Make You Question If You Have Pareidolia

    "The garage door is staring at me..."

    Sarah Aspler
    BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

    When I was a kid, I would see faces, animals, shapes, and patterns in everyday objects that other people didn't pick up on. I've only learned recently that this has an actual name: pareidolia. It's the tendency to perceive a meaningful image in a random pattern. It's sort of similar to those Rorschach inkblot tests you've probably seen.

    In an effort to learn more, I stumbled upon the r/pareidolia subreddit. Here are some of the most interesting images I found:

    1. "Happy water buffalo at the dentist."

    the overhead light machine looks like the face of a buffalo
    u/I_Love_McRibs / Via reddit.com

    2. "I'm so happy for them."

    bride and groom water tanks
    u/Limheng / Via reddit.com

    3. "My fuel cap casts the shadow of Batman."

    u/MisterNRG / Via reddit.com

    4. "Two bearded men."

    the reflection from two turtles looks like two bearded men
    u/zakarranda / Via reddit.com

    5. "😬😬😬."

    two window ac units and barred long window on a house makes it look like a grinning face
    u/zone / Via reddit.com

    6. "This can of paint looks like a cat."

    u/BeesAreInDanger / Via reddit.com

    7. "This little guy in my sheet music."

    smily face found within music notes
    u/justbyhappenstance / Via reddit.com

    8. "Pigeon poops portrait of itself on a leaf."

    the poop looks like a painting of a pigeon left on a leaf
    u/Sad-Sophia / Via reddit.com

    9. "Raphael from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

    kid swing looks like ninja turtle face
    u/raging_rage / Via reddit.com

    10. "Scary woman in the pile of laundry."

    looks like there&#x27;s a scary hunched over woman in a pile of clothes
    u/Think_Lavishness4 / Via reddit.com

    11. "This lil' squirt of lotion looks like a tiny cat."

    u/vegetabledruggie / Via reddit.com

    12. "It’s the avoidant eye contact for me 😏."

    dispenser in a bathroom looks like it has a pair of eyes looking to the right
    u/UniversityTasty586 / Via reddit.com

    13. "Now that's an air guitar."

    cloud shaped like a guitar hanging above electric lines to make it seem like those are the strings
    u/TheMonkeyz / Via reddit.com

    14. "These binoculars look like someone I know..."

    u/23-TRH-23 / Via reddit.com

    15. "The trees in the Pokémon game look like angry men flexing their muscles. I can't unsee it now."

    large tree looks like muscled man flexing
    u/artgeek02 / Via reddit.com

    16. "Free him."

    pastry in a container looks like a dog&#x27;s face
    u/amavritansky / Via reddit.com

    17. "Dead plant I found in my grandma’s backyard."

    looks like tiny skulls with wide open mouths
    u/West_Bookkeeper746 / Via reddit.com

    18. "A grandma caterpillar putting on lipstick."

    large cylinder tank looks like it has two huge eyes and an open mouth with a smaller pipe putting on lipstick
    u/badgerfish / Via reddit.com

    19. "Anyone else see aliens?"

    cutouts in a shoe look like alien eyes
    u/rjschwerin / Via reddit.com

    20. "Virtual reality."

    outlets on a power surge look like eyes looking over at the one plug being used
    u/uglyorgan8038 / Via reddit.com

    21. "Umm...Let me think..."

    large tree bark looks like it&#x27;s a person in thought
    u/Elastico345 / Via reddit.com

    22. "Joyful onion lady."

    half cut onion looks like there&#x27;s a smiling face at the center
    u/Klutzy-Assistant-727 / Via reddit.com

    23. "This shadow of a plant looks like a child on a swing."

    u/jul_j37 / Via reddit.com

    24. "The garage door is staring at me."

    shadow casted on the garage door looks like the portrait of a face
    u/okklu / Via reddit.com

    25. "The rings on this tree create a clover."

    u/LousyStoner / Via reddit.com

    26. "Pulled the door handle off and he was as shocked as I was."

    when the handle is pulled off it looks like a face in shock
    u/MonsterPooper / Via reddit.com

    27. "Kissing your car crash."

    dent in the car looks like two people kissing
    u/AwkwardRice / Via reddit.com

    28. "This truck buckle looks like a frog riding a motorcycle."

    u/charliepuppers / Via reddit.com

    29. "[insert dolphin sounds]"

    open backpack looks like the face of a dolphin
    u/Esoteric_art / Via reddit.com

    30. "Scary shirt"

    sleeves on a group of shirt looks like an angry face
    u/Ultramen1 / Via reddit.com

    And finally...

    31. "Hello from this little hippo."

    clip on a bus handle looks like a hippo face
    u/Mugwa42 / Via reddit.com

