Food

Build A Hipster Pizzeria And We’ll Guess Your Age And Height

For when your taste isn't mainstream.

Posted on
Sarah Aspler
Sarah Aspler
BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

  1. pick a city to open your pizzeria in:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Portland
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Austin
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Montreal<br />
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Amsterdam
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Berlin
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Brooklyn

  2. which mandatory topping comes on every pizza?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Kale chips
    Via Getty
    Kale chips
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Charcoal ice cream
    Via Getty
    Charcoal ice cream
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Rainbow bagels
    Via Getty
    Rainbow bagels
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chia pudding
    Via Getty
    Chia pudding
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cronuts
    Via Getty
    Cronuts
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Avocado eggs
    Via Getty
    Avocado eggs
    Via Getty

  3. pick some wall art to have painted outside your pizzeria:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty
    Via Getty

  4. pick an object<br />to serve your<br />pizzas on:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    frisbee
    Correct
    Incorrect
    skateboard
    Correct
    Incorrect
    vinyl record
    Correct
    Incorrect
    typewriter
    Correct
    Incorrect
    antique picture frame
    Correct
    Incorrect
    tree stump

  5. what’s the most popular drink on your menu?<br />
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Kombucha
    Via Getty
    Kombucha
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pressed juice
    Via Getty
    Pressed juice
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cold brew
    Via Getty
    Cold brew
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Moscow mule
    Via Getty
    Moscow mule
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    IPA
    Via Getty
    IPA
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    La Croix
    Via National Beverage Corp
    La Croix
    Via National Beverage Corp

  6. pick a name for your pizzeria:<br />
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Slice &amp; Salinger
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pizzachu,<br />I Choose You<br />
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Dough &amp; Daughters
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I Knead Pizza <br />
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Weirdoughs
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Crust &amp; Sawdust
