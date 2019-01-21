Make Nachos And We’ll Guess If You’re A Fast Or Slow Eater

-
Tortilla chipsVia GettyBlue corn tortilla chipsVia GettyWaffle friesVia Getty
-
Pico de galloVia GettySalsa verdeVia GettyHot salsaVia GettyCorn salsaVia GettyMango salsaVia Getty
-
Ground beefVia GettyChickenVia GettyPulled porkVia GettyShrimpVia GettyBaconVia Getty
-
Black beansVia GettyRefried beansVia Getty
-
CheddarVia GettyMonterey JackVia GettyQuesoVia Getty
-
JalapeñosVia GettyDiced tomatoesVia GettyBlack olivesVia GettyBell pepperVia GettyAvocado chunksVia Getty
-
-
Diced white onionVia GettyGreen onionVia Getty
-
-
LimeVia GettyCilantroVia Getty
Browse Sections
© 2019 BuzzFeed, Inc
Reporting on what you care about. We hold major institutions accountable and expose wrongdoing.We test and find the best products. No matter your budget, we got you covered.Search, watch, and cook every single Tasty recipe and video ever - all in one place!Self care and ideas to help you live a healthier, happier life.Something for everyone interested in hair, makeup, style, and body positivity.