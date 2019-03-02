 back to top
Food

Make A Dessert Pizza And We’ll Reveal Your Sexiest Quality

Sweet and sexy.

Posted on
Sarah Aspler
Sarah Aspler
BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

  1. base?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cookie
    Via Getty
    Cookie
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Brownie
    Via Getty
    Brownie
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Torched meringue
    Via Getty
    Torched meringue
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pie crust
    Via Getty
    Pie crust
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Puff pastry
    Via Getty
    Puff pastry
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Regular pizza dough
    Via Getty
    Regular pizza dough
    Via Getty

  2. sauce?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nutella
    Via Getty
    Nutella
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Jam
    Via Getty
    Jam
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Caramel
    Via Getty
    Caramel
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Peanut butter
    Via Getty
    Peanut butter
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lemon curd
    Via Getty
    Lemon curd
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hot fudge
    Via Getty
    Hot fudge
    Via Getty

  3. first<br />topping?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Raspberries
    Via Getty
    Raspberries
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mini marshmallows
    Via Getty
    Mini marshmallows
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Toffee bits
    Via Getty
    Toffee bits
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chocolate sprinkles
    Via Getty
    Chocolate sprinkles
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fruity cereal
    Via Getty
    Fruity cereal
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mango chunks
    Via Getty
    Mango chunks
    Via Getty

  4. second topping?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Peanut butter cups
    Via Getty
    Peanut butter cups
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Slivered almonds
    Via Getty
    Slivered almonds
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chocolate candies
    Via Getty
    Chocolate candies
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sliced bananas
    Via Getty
    Sliced bananas
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Blueberries
    Via Getty
    Blueberries
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Caramel corn
    Via Getty
    Caramel corn
    Via Getty

  5. third topping?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Milk chocolate chips
    Via Getty
    Milk chocolate chips
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sour candy
    Via Getty
    Sour candy
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sliced strawberries
    Via Getty
    Sliced strawberries
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Kiwi
    Via Getty
    Kiwi
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Twinkies
    Via Getty
    Twinkies
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Candy corn
    Via Getty
    Candy corn
    Via Getty

  6. final topping?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pineapple chunks
    Via Getty
    Pineapple chunks
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Rainbow sprinkles
    Via Getty
    Rainbow sprinkles
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mochi
    Via Getty
    Mochi
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Gum drops
    Via Getty
    Gum drops
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    White chocolate chips
    Via Getty
    White chocolate chips
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Crushed Oreos
    Via Getty
    Crushed Oreos
    Via Getty
Advertisement

Connect With Food

Follow Us On Pinterest
Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.