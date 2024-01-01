13 Thrift Store Finds That Prove People Will Throw Away Just About Anything

It seems like there's been a whole lot of thrifting TikToks making their way on to my FYP lately. As someone who hates paying full price for something, I'm fascinated by their finds.
Here are some of the most impressive treasures that people have shared on the Thrift Store Hauls subreddit:
1. "Stumbled upon a $500 gold slice of pizza."
2. "YOU GUYS. OMG. $55 for all four. I’m done. I’ve peaked."
3. "When people started commenting about this in my cart, I knew I had a winner. 😂"
4. "I bought a bag of ornaments for $3.99, and it contained six German Kugel balls from the late 1800s."
5. "This couch of my dreams that I tragically have no space for."
6. "I found a four-leaf clover in a book that's 150 years old. It's dated June 17, 1923."
7. "Found this for my 1-year-old son at the thrift for $16. I looked it up when I got home and discovered that they sell for over $300. 😳"
8. "Went in to thrift today, walked out with a uranium unicorn."
9. "Finally found the missing dill to my Lenox Spice Village that I thrifted for $15! The family is reunited!!"
10. "I was looking to buy one of these for my wife this year. They are $45 each at Target, and more on Amazon. I snagged these brand new Stanleys out of the bin right when she rolled it out for $5.99 each."
11. "Brought home my white whale today. It's a 1960s Scandinavian-style 'Magic Box' desk. I'm screaming!!!"
12. "Doesn't look like much, but after years of hunting, I finally found one. A milk bottle from my family dairy that went out of business over 60 years ago."
And finally...
13. "Flat cat was $5. I had to have him."
Now, it's your turn! What's the most unexpected, expensive, or wildest thing you've found at a thrift store? Comment below!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.