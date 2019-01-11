Eat A Sandwich For Every Meal And We’ll Reveal Your Dominant Personality Trait

-
Sausage, egg, and cheese on an english muffinVia GettyAvocado, spinach, egg whites, and cheese on ryeVia GettyHam, cheese, and egg on a croissantVia GettyBacon, egg, and cheese on an everything bagelVia Getty
-
BLTVia GettyMeatball subVia GettyCapreseVia GettyPhilly cheesesteakVia Getty
-
Pulled porkVia GettyChicken bánh mìVia GettyShrimp po-boyVia GettyFalafelVia Getty
-
Chicken parmesanVia GettyGrilled cheeseVia GettyLobster rollVia GettyReubenVia Getty
-
Ice cream sandwichVia GettyMarshmallow peanut butterVia GettyPeanut butter banana on a waffleVia GettyS'moreVia Getty
-
Croque monsieurVia GettyCucumber cream cheeseVia GettyThanksgiving leftoversVia GettyHot dogVia Getty
Browse Sections
© 2019 BuzzFeed, Inc
Reporting on what you care about. We hold major institutions accountable and expose wrongdoing.We test and find the best products. No matter your budget, we got you covered.Search, watch, and cook every single Tasty recipe and video ever - all in one place!Self care and ideas to help you live a healthier, happier life.Something for everyone interested in hair, makeup, style, and body positivity.