Food

Eat A Bunch Of Comfort Foods And We’ll Guess What Position You Sleep In

It's time to get comfy.

Posted on
Sarah Aspler
Sarah Aspler
BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

  1. pick one:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Grilled cheese
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pizza
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lasagne
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chicken noodle soup
    Via Getty
  2. pick one:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cinnamon bun
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hot chocolate
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ice cream
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Doughnuts
    Via Getty
  3. pick one:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mac 'n' cheese
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fried chicken
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chili
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mashed potatoes
    Via Getty
  4. pick one:<br />
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cheesecake
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chocolate chip cookies
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pancakes
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Peanut butter and jelly sandwich
    Via Getty
  5. pick one:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cornbread
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nachos
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Spaghetti and meatballs
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pierogies
    Via Getty
  6. pick one:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bananas Foster
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Apple pie
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Peach cobbler
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Brownies
    Via Getty
  7. pick one:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mozzarella sticks
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Meatloaf
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cheeseburger
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chicken pot pie
    Via Getty
