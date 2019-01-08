 back to top
Food

Customize Your Burger And We’ll Reveal Which Soda You Are

A pop quiz!

Posted on
Sarah Aspler
Sarah Aspler
BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

  1. Select your patty:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ground beef
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Wagyu beef
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Veggie
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Venison
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Turkey
    Correct
    Incorrect
    None of these!

  2. Make it cheesy!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    American
    Via Getty
    American
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cheddar
    Via Getty
    Cheddar
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Swiss
    Via Getty
    Swiss
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Blue cheese
    Via Getty
    Blue cheese
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Goat cheese
    Via Getty
    Goat cheese
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    None of these!

  3. Select your bun:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Plain white
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Brioche
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sesame seed
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Poppy seed
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Potato bun
    Correct
    Incorrect
    None of these!

  4. Add some classic veggies:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tomato
    Via Getty
    Tomato
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lettuce
    Via Getty
    Lettuce
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Onion
    Via Getty
    Onion
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Two of these!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Three of these!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    None of these!

  5. Pickles or no pickles?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pickles
    Via Getty
    Pickles
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No pickles!

  6. Add a fancy topping:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mushrooms
    Via Getty
    Mushrooms
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Avocado
    Via Getty
    Avocado
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bacon
    Via Getty
    Bacon
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Jalapeños
    Via Getty
    Jalapeños
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fried egg
    Via Getty
    Fried egg
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    None of these!

  7. What about condiments?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ketchup
    Via Getty
    Ketchup
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mustard
    Via Getty
    Mustard
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Relish
    Via Getty
    Relish
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Two of these!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Three of these!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    None of these!

  8. What is your burger missing?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    BBQ sauce
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mayo
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Another patty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    More cheese
    Correct
    Incorrect
    More pickles
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nothing, it's perfect!
