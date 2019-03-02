 back to top
Food

Make A Lasagna And We'll Reveal If You Made Your Nonna Proud Or Not

Make her proud!

Posted on
Sarah Aspler
Sarah Aspler
BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

Your mission: Whip up a lasagna that's good enough to impress this Nonna! Ready? Let's get cooking!

  1. noodles?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Standard lasagna sheets
    Via Getty
    Standard lasagna sheets
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fresh spinach noodles
    Via Getty
    Fresh spinach noodles
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fresh lasagna noodles
    Via Getty
    Fresh lasagna noodles
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Gluten-free sheets
    Via Getty
    Gluten-free sheets
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No-boil sheets
    Via Getty
    No-boil sheets
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No noodles, I’m using sliced eggplant
    Via Getty
    No noodles, I’m using sliced eggplant
    Via Getty

  2. sauce?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Red sauce
    Via Getty
    Red sauce
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pesto
    Via Getty
    Pesto
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chunky red sauce
    Via Getty
    Chunky red sauce
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Béchamel sauce
    Via Getty
    Béchamel sauce
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Butternut squash purée
    Via Getty
    Butternut squash purée
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Store-bought sauce
    Via Getty
    Store-bought sauce
    Via Getty

  3. meat?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ground beef
    Via Getty
    Ground beef
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Italian sausage
    Via Getty
    Italian sausage
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ground turkey
    Via v
    Ground turkey
    Via v
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Shredded chicken
    Via Getty
    Shredded chicken
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ground lamb
    Via Getty
    Ground lamb
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mushrooms
    Via Getty
    Mushrooms
    Via Getty

  4. cheese?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ricotta
    Via Getty
    Ricotta
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mozzarella
    Via Getty
    Mozzarella
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cheddar
    Via Getty
    Cheddar
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Blue cheese
    Via Getty
    Blue cheese
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Parmesan
    Via Getty
    Parmesan
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Dairy-free cheese
    Via Getty
    Dairy-free cheese
    Via Getty

  5. dish?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Aluminum pan
    Via Getty
    Aluminum pan
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ceramic dish
    Via Getty
    Ceramic dish
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cast iron pan
    Via Getty
    Cast iron pan
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Square dish
    Via Getty
    Square dish
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Muffin tin
    Via Getty
    Muffin tin
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Instant pot or slow cooker
    Via Getty
    Instant pot or slow cooker
    Via Getty

  6. secret weapon?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Adding fresh basil to the sauce
    Via Getty
    Adding fresh basil to the sauce
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Adding egg to the cheese mixture
    Via Getty
    Adding egg to the cheese mixture
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Laying kale into the dish
    Via Getty
    Laying kale into the dish
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Adding a sprinkle of nutmeg
    Via Getty
    Adding a sprinkle of nutmeg
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Topping it with parsley
    Via Getty
    Topping it with parsley
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Broiling the top to melt the cheese
    Via Getty
    Broiling the top to melt the cheese
    Via Getty
