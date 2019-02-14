 back to top
Food

Build A Custom Chocolate Bar And We’ll Reveal How Mature You Are

It's time to channel your inner Willy Wonka!

Posted on
Sarah Aspler
Sarah Aspler
BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

  1. Correct
    Incorrect
    Dark chocolate
    Via Getty
    Dark chocolate
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Milk chocolate
    Via Getty
    Milk chocolate
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    White chocolate
    Via Getty
    White chocolate
    Via Getty

  2. Correct
    Incorrect
    Mint
    Via Getty
    Mint
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Orange
    Via Getty
    Orange
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Raspberry
    Via Getty
    Raspberry
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Coffee
    Via Getty
    Coffee
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chili
    Via Getty
    Chili
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    None of these

  3. Correct
    Incorrect
    Caramel
    Via Getty
    Caramel
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Peanut butter
    Via Getty
    Peanut butter
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    None of these

  4. Correct
    Incorrect
    Wafer
    Via Getty
    Wafer
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nougat
    Via Getty
    Nougat
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    None of these

  5. Correct
    Incorrect
    Toasted coconut
    Via Getty
    Toasted coconut
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Truffle
    Via Getty
    Truffle
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    None of these

  6. Correct
    Incorrect
    Sea salt
    Via Getty
    Sea salt
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nuts
    Via Getty
    Nuts
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Toffee bits
    Via Getty
    Toffee bits
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sprinkles
    Via Getty
    Sprinkles
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    More chocolate
    Via Getty
    More chocolate
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    None of these
