Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Here Are The 124 Best "Life Hacks" — Yes, 124 — That I Learned In 2023 And Think You Should Know

"If you ever lose small jewelry or really any small items, this is how to find it. Put a stocking, pantyhose, or sock over the nozzle of a vacuum, and swipe it under furniture. It'll stick to the material without getting sucked into the vacuum."

Sarah Aspler
by Sarah Aspler

BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

I'm a sucker for a good "life hack." So much so that I've been writing a monthly series about the best hacks I discovered each month throughout 2023. To celebrate the end of the year and for your convenience, here are all of the best hacks in one place so we can go into 2024 by working smarter, not harder:

1. "Use a beard trimmer to remove the cat scratch threads from your couch."

Before-and-after of a couch cushion
u/ninefourteen / Via reddit.com

u/ninefourteen

2. "If you live in an apartment, put numbers on the bottom of your door for proof of delivery. Most of the time, the drivers don't get my door number in the photo, and this way, they have to."

arrow pointing to a door number
u/Paulasaurus17 / Via reddit.com

u/Paulasaurus17

"A real, actual life hack. Especially in this modern age!"

u/SirCarboy

3. "Unscrew a tight spotlight bulb using suction cups so you can get a better grip."

A person unscrewing a lightbulb
u/DarkOverLordQC / Via reddit.com

u/DarkOverLordQC

"Duct tape works just as well. Just attach to the bulb, and let a couple of inches hang down. Unscrew it and you don't have to worry about the bulb falling and shattering."

u/jrbfd

4. "How to move clothes on hangers."

clothes in bags on hangers
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

"But do not make my mistake, USE UNSCENTED BAGS! The first week at our new place I was wearing clothes that smelled like scented garbage bags…"

u/nick771

5. "Don't have a toothbrush container? Use a water bottle!"

a toothbrush in a water bottle
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

—u/[deleted]

6. "You can connect two Ziploc bags by flipping one inside out to make a larger one."

two bags together
u/Vega_128 / Via reddit.com

u/Vega_128

7. "A simple doormat could save the life of a beloved pet or wild animal who has fallen into an unsupervised pool."

a mat in a pool
u/OkMaybeLater90 / Via reddit.com

u/OkMaybeLater90

8. "If you ever lose small jewelry or really any small items, this is how to find it. Put a stocking, pantyhose, or sock over the nozzle of a vacuum, and swipe it under furniture. It'll stick to the material without getting sucked into the vacuum."

Pantyhose on a vacuum cleaner
u/xx-ANONYMOUS / Via reddit.com

u/xx-ANONYMOUS

9. "I use a 3M hanger upside down to keep trash bags in place."

closeup of the hook placed upside down on the side of a trash can
u/Knoppixx / Via reddit.com

u/Knoppixx

10. "Tape a garbage bag to the floor for easy cleanup."

someone sweeping dust into a bag
u/Palana / Via reddit.com

u/Palana

11. "Silence your unbalanced and noisy washing machine by using a pool noodle."

A pool noddle between a washing machine and dryer
u/r4wbon3 / Via reddit.com

u/r4wbon3

12. "My dad shared this trick with me. To deter his perfectly good extension cords from being stolen when camping, he would wrap them in electrical tape in various spots so they looked older and like they've had to be mended."

tape on cords
u/oldboysenpai / Via i.redd.it

u/oldboysenpai

13. This super easy way to quickly calculate a tip:

person breaking down a 20% tip
tumblr.com / Via reddit.com

TeaBoot

14. "Keep your toddler safely in the grocery cart seat with a carabiner."

A carabiner locking a child into a cart seat
u/5_Frog_Margin / Via reddit.com

u/5_Frog_Margin

15. "Here's how you can sew in a straight line."

Closeup of someone sewing
u/lucidillusions / Via reddit.com

u/lucidillusions

16. "Can't fit two pizzas in your small oven? Cut them in half for optimal pizza placement."

Pizzas on an oven tray
u/friphazeph / Via reddit.com

u/friphazeph

17. "I’ve been married to my wife for 11 years, and she just taught me that if I use a cheese grater on a cold stick of butter, it’s easier to spread on toast and muffins."

Someone grating butter
u/45and290 / Via reddit.com

u/45and290

18. "Write the date on your blister packs so you know if you've taken your meds for that day or not."

Numbered pills
u/Mananai / Via reddit.com

u/Mananai

19. "Turn your tackle box into a snackle box. It's perfect for a day trip."

Tackle box filled with snacks
u/D1ckRepellent / Via reddit.com

u/D1ckRepellent

20. "Pizza cutters are the most under-utilized kitchen utensil. You can use them for so much more than just, well, pizza."

pizza cutter that diced ham
u/MatternTimes / Via reddit.com

u/MatternTimes

"I use one to cut my kids' pancakes!"

u/Minute_Builder4841

21. "Duct tape a washcloth around a hanger to clean under your fridge and stove."

the rag being used to clean
u/PrityBird / Via reddit.com

u/PrityBird

22. "Our diaper bin broke so I am using a litter container instead. Just saved me $30."

large litter bin
u/Abuolhol / Via reddit.com

u/Abuolhol

23. "One chopstick + two rubber bands = getting all the toothpaste out of the tube."

toothpick tied to some toothpaste
u/CaramelTHNDR / Via reddit.com

u/CaramelTHNDR

24. "Drink your coffee without watering it down. Just freeze coffee in an ice cube tray and store in your freezer."

coffee ice cubes
u/duff_daddy3 / Via reddit.com

u/duff_daddy3

25. "Throw your pillows in the dryer to help fluff them back up. Who doesn't love fluffy pillows?!"

fluffed up pillows
u/dadlookididathing / Via reddit.com

u/PrityBird

26. "Put lemon juice on your apple slices to keep them from oxidizing for a couple days."

lemon juice next to a carton of apples
u/PrityBird / Via reddit.com

u/PrityBird

27. "I use a hairpin to mark the end of my tape."

bobbly pick stuck to the beginning of the tape roll
u/Rough3Years / Via reddit.com

u/Rough3Years

"You can also just fold over the end as a handy flap."

u/gofyourselftoo

28. "Keep your craft beer fresh by covering it with a cat food cover. They have a dual purpose!"

the lid on the brew
u/tagratt / Via reddit.com

u/Rough3Years

29. "Use two thin rubber bands to hold rickety gingerbread walls in place!"

A gingerbread house
u/MintySnacks / Via reddit.com

"You can remove the bands or cut them off once the walls have set. I've also personally used melted down sugar to attach pieces (instead of icing), and it also holds really well!"

u/MintySnacks

30. "If your bathroom stall doesn't have a hook to hold your bag or purse, try using the door lock."

A bag hanging on a bathroom door lock
u/CSWRB / Via reddit.com

u/ratdarkness

31. "Wear gloves when you're decorating or touching anything covered in glitter."

A hand holding a Christmas ornament
u/PUBGM_MightyFine / Via reddit.com

u/PUBGM_MightyFine

32. "Foil, baking soda, salt, and boiling water. Perfect for cleaning silver-plated flatware."

Side-by-side of a dirty and clean fork
u/Prestigious_State951 / Via reddit.com

u/pureluck2210

33. "I got tired of family members using a cup then abandoning it, so now, we each have our own colored rubber band we put around whichever cup we’re using that day. I end up washing fewer dishes!"

Glasses in a cabinet
u/Gtapex / Via reddit.com

u/Gtapex

34. "Use a safety pin to keep all your bobby pins together while traveling."

bobby pins on a safety pin
u/pureluck2210 / Via reddit.com

u/pureluck2210

35. "Use broth in your boxed mac 'n' cheese if you’re out of milk."

Mac &#x27;n&#x27; cheese
u/changetocomeyear3mil / Via reddit.com

u/changetocomeyear3mil

"Yum! I've used sour cream when I was out of milk. 10/10, it was so creamy."

u/honey-buttercups

36. "When I have something in the fridge that I don't want to forget to bring with me, I put my car keys on the handle."

Car keys on a fridge
u/ratdarkness / Via reddit.com

u/ratdarkness

37. "Heavy cream about to go bad? Shake it in a jar and make butter (and some bonus buttermilk). Don’t forget the flaky salt!"

Butter in a bowl
u/peanutbitter95 / Via reddit.com

u/peanutbitter95

38. "If you're struggling to put on a bracelet, just put tape on one end and connect the other side."

Someone with tape on their bracelet
u/dqhero / Via reddit.com

u/dqhero

39. "When making meatloaf, add boxed stuffing mix. It'll act as your bread binder AND seasoning."

Stuffing
Getty

u/user1982

40. "Rub a walnut on damaged wooden furniture to cover up dings. I tried it for the first time today, and it worked."

Before and after photos of a wooden leg with a walnut used to treat the wood
u/Optimal-Mastodon9499 / Via reddit.com

u/Optimal-Mastodon9499

"It's the oil in the nut. We use beeswax to coat all of our wood."

u/Zestyclose-Aside2005

41. "My wife just had a surgery and needed to ice regularly for the following days. All the ice packs we had were too large, and I couldn't find one that was quite right at the store, so I MacGyver'd her one out of Orbeez and a vacuum sealer bag that's just the right size."

A makeshift ice pack
u/Business-Stuff8711 / Via reddit.com

u/Business-Stuff8711

42. "I had to add a large amount of fresh pepper to a dish and grabbed my drill. It worked like a charm."

Pepperrrr
u/cjc883 / Via reddit.com

u/cjc883

"Black N' Pepper"

u/The_Real_Buster

43. "When your grocery cart is full, but you still need to pick up drinks, you can do this":

Drinks in a grocery basket
u/InfamousInspector509 / Via reddit.com

Suggested by: u/InfamousInspector509

44. "I remove frozen items from the boxes they come in and just cut the cooking instructions out, then place them in bags. It saves so much room in my freezer!"

A packed freezer
Getty

u/christinag4b115ee5e

45. "Have tiny cleaning brushes for straws? Don’t lose them down the drain by putting a key ring on the end."

a key ring on a pipe cleaner
u/Cerberus1349 / Via reddit.com

u/Cerberus1349

"Those are also great for cleaning dryer lint out of the slot where your hand can't reach."

u/FeedbackElectronic30

46. "Put a mouse pad under your coffee bean grinder. It makes it super quiet!"

a coffee maker on a mouse pad
u/Rearrangioing / Via reddit.com

u/Rearrangioing

47. "I use a soup ladle to transfer paint. It costs $3, it's super easy to clean, and there's zero mess."

a ladle in a paint can
u/Edithosaure / Via reddit.com

u/Edithosaure

48. "Medicine hack for kids!"

a hand holding medicine
u/HootsWereHad/ / Via reddit.com

"Kid’s gonna be 20 and be like…‘dude I’m not feeling good…I need to grab a Capri Sun. Hey guys, wait up a min, I’m feeling a little congested, I’m gonna grab a Capri Sun.’"

u/Parking-Aerie1540

49. "A pool noodle placed in the corners of a pop-up tent will keep rainwater from pooling around the supports."

a tent with a pool noodle
u/HarpuasGhost / Via reddit.com

u/HarpuasGhost

50. "If you alternate the orientation of the glasses in your cabinet, you can pack them tighter and get about a third of your cabinet space back."

cups in a cupboard
u/mshah85 / Via reddit.com

u/mshah85

51. "Pull open dip bowl for more dipping room."

an open dip bowl
u/KoexD / Via reddit.com

u/KoexD

52. "Use a hair clip to anchor charging cables on your bedside."

a hairclip holding a cord
u/hotmailist / Via reddit.com

u/hotmailist

53. "Pantyhose or tights will keep all your pots organized."

Pots in pantyhose
u/Coopie9000 / Via reddit.com

u/Coopie9000

54. "Use a bungee cord to keep the trash bag from slipping."

a bungee cord on a trash bag
u/oldboysenpai / Via reddit.com

u/oldboysenpai

55. "A simple and effective way to dry your toilet brush."

a toilet brush drying
u/callMeSIX / Via reddit.com

u/oldboysenpai

56. "Using a spoon to keep her on the porch and not chasing squirrels."

a dog held by a spoon
u/adamchain / Via reddit.com

u/adamchain

57. "Reuse your egg cartons to build up charcoal pyramids for the BBQ. Just light it on fire at the edges to get it going!"

charcoal in an egg carton
u/therealsketo / Via reddit.com

u/therealsketo

58. "Carry bread clips to fix worn flip-flops or 'thongs.'"

flip-flops
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

—u/[deleted]

59. "For fitted sheets, get ones with a pattern on them. You can use the pattern to determine which side is the long side and which side is the short side. This has been helping me for months."

closeup of sheets
u/Arthur-Callahan69 / Via reddit.com

u/Arthur-Callahan69

60. "Stretch your towels. Every time you fold your towels, stretch the short ends. This prevents that weird cinch that prevents them from folding nicely. This towel is likely 15 years old. No bunch!"

a person stretching a towel
u/slippinghalo13 / Via reddit.com

u/slippinghalo13

61. "Put Saran wrap over your spackle before you put the lid on and store it."

saran wrap on spackle
u/fjbruzr / Via reddit.com

u/fjbruzr

62. "Use a flag holder to keep your paper towels in one spot when you're camping."

Napkins near a pool
u/Muchacho / Via reddit.com

u/therealsketo

63. "Keep fleece, stuffed animals, and plush items fluffy when washing: Put them in a pillowcase and tie it closed before sticking in the dryer."

a kid&#x27;s sweater
u/fjbruzr / Via reddit.com

u/Praha3

64. "I was chewing gum while putting my wires away, and it suddenly clicked…"

Hubba Bubba with wires inside
u/Edri_0 / Via reddit.com

u/Edri_0

65. "My husband does this! It makes the hash brown patties bacon flavored. 🤤"

hashbrowns being grilled above bacon strips
u/silent_hurricane / Via reddit.com

u/silent_hurricane

66. "How to fill a mop bucket if you don’t have a hose or if the faucet doesn’t reach!"

Someone using a dust pan to fill a mop bucket
u/ggfchl / Via reddit.com

u/ggfchl

67. "My hack is for your kitchen garbage. I add a mixture of cat litter and baking soda in the bottom before putting the bag in. The litter soaks up any bin juices, and the baking soda stops the bin from smelling too badly."

Someone throwing away food in the garbage
Getty Images

kayblu02

68. "Probably the simplest life hack I use daily is use empty tissue boxes to store extra fast food napkins."

napkins in a tissue box
u/MrBiteyDaHoneyBadger / Via reddit.com

u/MrBiteyDaHoneyBadger

"This, to me, is right up there with empty pill bottles being used to carry Q-Tips, tweezers, fingernail clippers, hair ties, etc., while traveling, aka why didn't I think of that?!"

u/TheSpiderLady88

69. "When you need an impromptu phone stand, just use a crushed can."

A crushed can as a phone stand
u/findingmeno / Via reddit.com

u/findingmeno

70. "I use silicone baking pans to make a HUGE ice mold. They fit perfectly in these five gallon jugs and keep everything so much colder than using traditional ice cubes. I fill up a bunch every morning in the summer for work, and it's been a game-changer for me."

Ice molds
u/cortaydo_cortado / Via reddit.com

u/cortaydo_cortado

71. "Pretty proud of this. Using an old hanger as a bag chip clip will keep the snacks handy and out of the sand."

A hanger as a chip clip
u/Deusbob / Via reddit.com

u/Deusbob

72. "When deflating pool toys, a small clamp pinches the inflation nipple perfectly while you lay/lean/sit on it."

A clip on an inflatable toy
u/celticdude234 / Via reddit.com

u/celticdude234

73. "Clean a spice grinder or coffee grinder by blending up some white rice inside. It will trap any leftover spices and aromas."

Rice in a grinder
u/laurenwazenn / Via reddit.com

u/laurenwazenn

74. "After 28 tomato-loving years, I finally found the best way to keep my tomatoes on my sandwich. Maybe it can help you out, too!"

Someone wrapping cold cuts around the tomatoes on a sandwich
u/GypsyRosesRoads / Via reddit.com

u/GypsyRosesRoads

"Put the lettuce, pickles, and oil/vinegar in there, too, if you like. It helps prevent your bread from getting mushy."

u/betterthanme

75. "Cook your eggs in a slice of onion for a perfectly-shaped fried egg ready to go in a sandwich."

Eggs in onion slices
u/AOL_ / Via reddit.com

u/AOL_

"I've tried this with onions and peppers. Don't be surprised if the egg leaks out the bottom a little. I've never gotten the perfectly clean results that I see so often in pictures online."

u/big_red__man

76. "Store your fruit salad in a strainer inside a larger bowl. It keeps the fruit above the juices, and you can just take the strainer out and dump the juice out of the bowl every so often. The fruit stays fresh much longer!"

Fruit in a strainer in a bowl
u/BlueIce64 / Via reddit.com

u/BlueIce64

77. "You can use a long clamp or vice if you forget your caulk gun."

a clamp for caulking
u/WorriedParsnip8953 / Via reddit.com

u/WorriedParsnip8953

"You mean you don’t just keep buying new ones when you forget and have, like, 37 that you still forget?"

u/good_sativa

78. "Use tin foil to make your pan smaller."

Tin foil taking up space in a cooking pan
u/TheHeianPrincess / Via reddit.com

u/TheHeianPrincess

79. "Canned tomato paste hack. Open both sides of the can and..."

A can of tomato paste
u/Gloomy-Draft-8633 / Via reddit.com

"...push all of the paste out. The can is now like a tube so everything will come out. No more scraping and wasting half the can."

Someone pushing the tomato paste onto a skillet
u/Gloomy-Draft-8633 / Via reddit.com

u/Gloomy-Draft-8633

80. "Finally figured out how to store those pesky corn cob holders. No more poking myself in the kitchen drawer."

A sponge with picks in it
u/Nerobus / Via reddit.com

u/Nerobus

81. "Tucking a large towel or hoodie on the top of your laundry basket will help prevent items from spilling out on the way down and up from the laundry room."

A towel tucked into the top of a laundry basket
u/dadster3221 / Via reddit.com

u/dadster3221

"This is a great tip! Gotta remember to try it later today on my walk to the machines. I wonder how many socks I've lost this way."

u/C000027

82. "How to make impromptu garbage bins for a party. I am having a graduation party for my daughter tomorrow. We are having a large crowd. I wanted to place a few garbage bins outside around the yard, so here's what I did. I placed a 33-gallon plastic bag inside of a lawn and leaf palate bag. I cuffed the top, rolling twice, and clipped the plastic bag to the cuff."

Make-shift trash cans
u/Royal_Home_1666 / Via reddit.com

u/Royal_Home_1666

"Maybe put rocks or a brick inside the brown bags first in case it’s windy!"

u/ptpoa120000

83. "The 10-ounce setting on a Keurig machine will perfectly fill a ramen cup."

A Keurig being used for ramen noodles
u/wisecracknmama / Via reddit.com

u/wisecracknmama

84. "Green onions in water works almost too well. Infinite greens hack!"

Green onions in water
u/StrongAsMeat / Via reddit.com

u/StrongAsMeat

Editor's note: I do this, and it really does work! I recommend changing the water daily (so they don't get soggy) and clipping off any dried or dead parts.

85. "I bought this for $9. It's called an Amazon 'smart shelf' and is designed to automatically reorder an item when the inventory gets low. Instead of putting it in my kitchen, I placed it under my dog's water. Now I get an alert every time his bowl gets too low and needs to be refilled."

A water bowl on a smart shelf
u/moby323 / Via reddit.com

u/moby323

"My dog reminds me for free by jabbing her nose directly into my crotch area. 😂 😂 😂 "

u/shpiffeh

86. "An absolute revolution for herbs. This cilantro is two weeks old (after vacation). It’s as if it were picked today. I put a paper towel on the bottom, rinsed and untied the cilantro, and put more paper towels on top. Then, sealed in a container. Wow!"

A paper towel used to keep herbs fresh
u/Relax-Enjoy / Via reddit.com

u/Relax-Enjoy

"Great tip! This is a great technique for a lot of leafy greens, your parsleys and lettuces and such. I use sealable plastic bags for the larger leaves; just be sure to get as much air out as possible. Another one for broccoli, if it wilts before you can use it, just cut off a little of the stem and put it in a cup with just enough water to cover the end of the stem. Place it in the fridge for a couple hours, and your broccoli should freshen right up."

u/Gatorbeard

87. "Serve ice cream in a wine tumbler to keep it frozen longer."

Ice cream in a wine tumbler
u/Squee-dee / Via reddit.com

u/Squee-dee

88. "Seems that old couch springs make for pretty good plant climbers."

Springs as plant climbers
u/ninefourteen / Via reddit.com

u/ninefourteen

89. "When eating a clementine, hold it up against light. You'll be able to see where the seeds are."

A clementine held up to the light
u/Sovsemor / Via reddit.com

u/Sovsemor

90. "Use a rubber band to travel with pump bottles without a mess."

A rubber band on a pump bottle of CeraVe
u/ninefourteen / Via reddit.com

u/ninefourteen

91. "Keep your ladder from marking up your walls with an old shirt."

a shirt on a ladder
u/S_A_R_K / Via reddit.com

u/S_A_R_K

92. "How to fix a curved rug corner. Place cup on corner and surround it with ice cubes..."

ice cubs near a glass
u/Dazed_And_MoreBooze / Via reddit.com

"...give it time to melt and remove the cup."

cup on a rug, then cup gone
u/Dazed_And_MoreBooze / Via reddit.com

u/Dazed_And_MoreBooze

93. "To help keep our pollinators hydrated, add some marbles to a shallow bowl of water. The marbles give the bees a safe place to land while drinking so they don't drown."

Bees on marbles
u/whoanellie418 / Via reddit.com

u/whoanellie418

94. "Been storing my headphones in this sour candy case for years."

headphones in a candy case
u/drumdude92 / Via reddit.com

u/drumdude92

95. "I thought this was well known until my father who has been a mechanic for 30 years had not seen it before. Open your cable tie packets in the middle, and you will never spill them all over the floor again. Pull out however many you need from the center as seen below."

a person pulling a cable tie out of a package
u/J-R-Hudson / Via reddit.com

u/J-R-Hudson

96. "Cut a leg off of a delivery pizza topper thingy to create a smartphone stand."

a smart phone stand
u/GowBeyow / Via reddit.com

u/GowBeyow

97. "Chair mat alternative."

a chair mat
u/ShallotOk9068 / Via reddit.com

u/ShallotOk9068

98. "My wife’s technique. She pokes the popsicle stick through a paper towel to catch the drips."

a napkin under a popsicle
u/hartmanwhistler / Via reddit.com

u/hartmanwhistler

99. "Here's what to do if you've been arguing with customer service or just generally having a hard time canceling a service/subscription."

&quot;I am going to prison&quot;
u/fdghjik / Via reddit.com

u/fdghjik

100. "Use pliers to hold small nails when hammering. It lowers the chance of smashing your fingers."

a hand holding pliers
u/limbylegs / Via reddit.com

u/limbylegs

101. "My roommate changed my life tonight. Candle warmer and queso dip."

queso dip on a candle warmer
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

—u/[deleted]

102. "If you're like me and have a broken laptop hinge..."

a picture used to hold up a laptop
u/ShallotOk9068 / Via reddit.com

u/ShallotOk9068

103. "Hate slicing onions? Stab it with a fork and then use a potato peeler, sliding it back and forth, to make thin slices."

person peeling an onion
u/nikamats / Via reddit.com

u/nikamats

104. "I use a nail brush for scrubbing the corners and small grooves of my air fryer. Regular brushes with big handles can't get into the tiny crannies."

nail brush inside the air fryer
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

—u/[deleted]

105. "Solar lantern + candy bucket = Glowing pumpkin wearing a hat."

a glowing pumpkin
u/LikableWizard / Via reddit.com

u/LikableWizard

106. "Yet another use for a pool noodle."

noodle cut to fit on a window of a car to make a comfy arm rest
u/Bosuns_Punch / Via reddit.com

u/Bosuns_Punch

107. "Use a screw and two bolts to create a makeshift wrench."

a makeshift wrench
u/Quietation / Via reddit.com

u/Quietation

108. "Try making your omelettes in a panini maker."

eggs made in the panini maker
u/fairytale420 / Via reddit.com

u/fairytale420

109. "The hack of all hacks."

mouse working by putting only one battery in diagonally
u/eran / Via reddit.com

u/eran

110. "For those that may not know, you can use dryer lint plus a toilet paper tube as a 'lighter cube' for your charcoal chimneys. Also great for starting almost any kind of fire, and it saves you a few bucks on buying starter cubes."

lint in a toilet paper roll
u/ToofpickVick / Via reddit.com

u/ToofpickVick

111. "I employed a cheap adhesive cord holder from the dollar store as a bit holder on my impact driver."

circle around the cord holder used on the driver tool
u/celticdude234 / Via reddit.com

u/celticdude234

112. "Standing desk hack using IKEA dresser."

the drawer to the dresser pulled out and a self put on top to create a flat surface for the mouse and keyboard
u/thelolwai / Via reddit.com

u/thelolwai

113. "I lost the screw cap for our air mattress so tried screwing on a random bottle, and it worked!"

small bottle covering the air hole in the mattress
u/Brimstone747 / Via reddit.com

u/Brimstone747

114. "This house has color-coded switches: gray for fans, black for the garbage disposal."

the different switches
u/RegulusMagnus / Via reddit.com

u/RegulusMagnus

115. "I punched some holes in a plastic pill box and put it over my vacuum nozzle so I can vacuum dust out of kids' toy storage boxes."

closeup of the holes made in the pill bottle
u/decadecency / Via reddit.com

"Pantyhose or a thin socks works, too!"

u/decadecency

116. "These loops on the edge of a wire dish drying rack can hold tall glasses from tipping over."

water bottles in the dishwasher
u/markusbrainus / Via reddit.com

u/markusbrainus

117. "It's not the sexiest life hack in the world, but some masking tape and a Sharpie can make rifling through medicine drawers a lot easier."

labeled tape on pill bottles
u/VagabondVivant / Via reddit.com

u/VagabondVivant

118. "This juice package explains the life hack to smoothly pour your drink. It also works for similar containers and quarts of oil and transmission fluid if you don't have a funnel handy."

closeup of the label
u/Carreb / Via reddit.com

u/Carreb

Editor's note: I've personally tried this for pouring window washer fluid in my car, and it works perfectly!

119. "Tied a hoodie for a temp laundry hamper when I was staying at a hotel."

hoodie made into a laundry bag
u/jeffjdg / Via reddit.com

u/jeffjdg

120. "Used my paper towel holder to dry my wonky-ass decanter!"

upside down decanter over a paper towel holder
u/tastemymysticshot / Via reddit.com

u/tastemymysticshot

121. "Simple solutions. Use a piece of cardboard to keep all your bolts, screws, etc. organized."

bolts and screws in cardboard
u/normalgonzales / Via reddit.com

u/normalgonzales

122. "Cleaning shower chain hack. Pour distilled white vinegar into a small Ziploc, submerge the affected area, and tie it with a rubber band overnight. Then I used a Scrub Daddy and wiped off excess stuff in the morning, and voila, nearly brand new shower head chain! I used it on faucets around the house, too, beautiful results."

before and after of the hose
u/blue-lilacs / Via reddit.com

u/blue-lilacs

123. "Big propane cylinders can fit tightly inside a four-gallon milk crate. It's so much easier AND safer to carry."

propane inside a milk crate
u/UPdrafter906 / Via reddit.com

u/UPdrafter906

And finally...

124. "Cover the sensor on a public bathroom to stop it from flushing too soon."

toilet paper over the sensor
u/shamgar_bn / Via reddit.com

u/shamgar_bn

Now, it's your turn! What's a life hack you learned in 2023?

Note: Submissions have been editing for length and/or clarity.