Donald Trump Has Been Found Guilty On All Counts In Criminal Hush Money Trial

Daniels took the stand to tell the jury about the affair that allegedly occurred when she and Trump appeared at a Lake Tahoe golf tournament in 2006. In testimony that more than once prompted Merchan to urge Daniels to limit the length of her responses, she told her story about being invited up to Trump’s penthouse suite, where Trump told her that she reminded him of his smart, blond-haired daughter. She said the plan was to head to dinner together at a restaurant, but that they never ended up going. Instead, she testified, Trump pressured her into sex after dangling an opportunity to appear on The Apprentice, his reality show.

Prosecutors allowed Daniels to recount some salacious details of the alleged sexual encounter to illustrate how damaging the story might have been to Trump if it had been publicized before the 2016 election.

“To be sure, there were parts of her testimony that were cringeworthy,” prosecutor Joshua Steinglass said in his closing argument. But they were necessary to ward off the suggestion that she was making things up, he said.

“Those are the kind of details, though, that I submit to you that kind of ring true. They’re the kind of details you expect someone to remember,” Steinglass told the jury.

Trump’s team unsuccessfully moved for a mistrial in response to Daniels’ testimony. Merchan said that although he wished the jury did not hear some of Daniels’ remarks, he did not understand why the defense did not lodge more objections as she spoke. It was one of several moments in which the judge appeared irritated by Trump’s attorneys.

In the days before Daniels took the stand, Keith Davidson, her former attorney, testified about how interest in the rights to her story spiked in early October 2016, when The Washington Post published the infamous Access Hollywood tape. In the sleazy tabloid marketplace of potential scandals, Daniels suddenly became a hot item. The concept of buying and selling stories, or “checkbook journalism,” had been introduced to jurors by David Pecker, a publishing CEO who testified that he agreed to use supermarket titles like the National Enquirer to help boost Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

While the Access Hollywood scandal may seem quaint now, given the Republican Party’s ultimate refusal to disown Trump even after he fomented the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, it was a big deal at the time. Many of Trump’s fellow Republicans called for him to drop out of the race; a former Republican National Committee staffer testified earlier this month about the possibility that the party would replace Trump as its nominee.

The Access Hollywood recording was not played in court, as Merchan felt that hearing the ugly words in Trump’s own voice — “grab ’em by the pussy” — might prejudice the jury against him. But the tape was allowed to be quoted, and its impact was discussed at length. Hope Hicks, who was Trump’s 2016 campaign spokesperson, testified about the deep concern that ran through his staff after the tape’s release. Several of Trump’s various denials were shown in court and heard by the jury.

When a story in The Wall Street Journal broke just a few days before the election discussing an alleged hush money payment, Hicks recalled the response from Trump: Deny it.

The most well-positioned witness to speak about Trump’s state of mind, of course, was Cohen, who was at the time serving as Trump’s attorney and fixer. According to Cohen, then-candidate Trump knew his popularity among female voters was dangerously lagging.