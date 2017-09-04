 back to top
People Are Crying After Discovering Why This Dad Keeps Wearing The Same Old Shirt

"When that polo-shirt gets a hole in it, he carefully sews it back together."

Saori Ibuki
Saori Ibuki
伊吹早織 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Earlier this year, Twitter user @922_riaru noticed that her dad kept wearing an old shirt, despite it being over 20 years old.

via Twitter: @922_riaru

She found the answer when looking through her deceased grandfather's belongings. While flicking through the album for her parents honeymoon, she came across a photo of her father in the polo-shirt.

via Twitter: @922_riaru

Her mother, who passed away with cancer 18 years ago, can be seen the photo happily wearing a similar polo-shirt, albeit a different color. The polo-shirts appear to be a special memory of their honeymoon.

"I wondered why he kept on wearing that old polo-shirt. Why didn't he just buy a new one. I never imagined that the polo-shirt would contain such a special memory for him," she told BuzzFeed News.

"When that polo-shirt gets a hole in it, he carefully sews it back together. He wears it for any special occasion, be it a work study event or a trip out with the family," she said.

via Twitter: @922_riaru

She shared her discovery to Twitter, where people loved the story. It's been retweeted over 81,000 times, since August.

@922_riaru 良い お父さん ＆ ご主人 なんですね🤗
🍭29桃🍭 @MxJ64wIVrDhmr9U

@922_riaru 良い お父さん ＆ ご主人 なんですね🤗

"He is a good dad and husband."

The story has been making some people super emotional.

泣いた(´•̥ω•̥｀) https://t.co/du2d5apPxa
だみー @ray_may_

泣いた(´•̥ω•̥｀) https://t.co/du2d5apPxa

" I cried."

The twitter user also said that her feelings have changed since learning about the true meaning behind the polo-shirt.

父が、ボロボロになってもずっと着続けている服、新婚旅行に母とお揃いで着ていた物だと知る・・・😲
R1A @922_riaru

父が、ボロボロになってもずっと着続けている服、新婚旅行に母とお揃いで着ていた物だと知る・・・😲

"I always thought he was so "uncool" for continuously wearing the same old polo-shirt. But now I think that I have to look after memories, too. I will never throw away anything important of my parents or grandparents," she said

This post was translated from Japanese.

Contact Saori Ibuki at saori.ibuki@buzzfeed.com.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

