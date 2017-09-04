People Are Crying After Discovering Why This Dad Keeps Wearing The Same Old Shirt

Earlier this year, Twitter user @922_riaru noticed that her dad kept wearing an old shirt, despite it being over 20 years old.
She found the answer when looking through her deceased grandfather's belongings. While flicking through the album for her parents honeymoon, she came across a photo of her father in the polo-shirt.
Her mother, who passed away with cancer 18 years ago, can be seen the photo happily wearing a similar polo-shirt, albeit a different color. The polo-shirts appear to be a special memory of their honeymoon.
"I wondered why he kept on wearing that old polo-shirt. Why didn't he just buy a new one. I never imagined that the polo-shirt would contain such a special memory for him," she told BuzzFeed News.
"When that polo-shirt gets a hole in it, he carefully sews it back together. He wears it for any special occasion, be it a work study event or a trip out with the family," she said.
She shared her discovery to Twitter, where people loved the story. It's been retweeted over 81,000 times, since August.
"He is a good dad and husband."
The story has been making some people super emotional.
" I cried."
The twitter user also said that her feelings have changed since learning about the true meaning behind the polo-shirt.
"I always thought he was so "uncool" for continuously wearing the same old polo-shirt. But now I think that I have to look after memories, too. I will never throw away anything important of my parents or grandparents," she said
This post was translated from Japanese.
