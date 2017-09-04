People Are Crying After Discovering Why This Dad Keeps Wearing The Same Old Shirt

She found the answer when looking through her deceased grandfather's belongings. While flicking through the album for her parents honeymoon, she came across a photo of her father in the polo-shirt.

Her mother, who passed away with cancer 18 years ago, can be seen the photo happily wearing a similar polo-shirt, albeit a different color. The polo-shirts appear to be a special memory of their honeymoon.

"I wondered why he kept on wearing that old polo-shirt. Why didn't he just buy a new one. I never imagined that the polo-shirt would contain such a special memory for him," she told BuzzFeed News.