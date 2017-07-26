Incense Bae Is Here And Ready To Be Your Very Pure New Crush

Matsuzaki typically performs Buddhist services and missionary work as a normal priest. The photo of him as "Oshoko Bae" was posted to Twitter on 19 July, and has since gone viral, with more than 10,000 retweets.

"July through August is the time of year when many people are thinking about temples and Buddhist services, so I tweeted about Oshoko – or how to offer incense – which is a question we get a lot," he said. "But, tweets with writing alone get scrolled past, so the idea began when I thought about attaching an image to grab people's attention."

He said that after trying to reenact the famous salt bae pose, he discovered it's much harder than he thought.

"I wanted to recreate the sunlight exposure as in the original photo, so it was a race against the clock," he said. "I was thinking of taking a video too, but gave up because the pose was too difficult," he said. "To cut meat and sprinkle salt with that pose in a video, you know Mr. Nusret's sexiness is is the real deal."