I Did 100 Push-Ups A Day For 30 Days And I Felt Like A Super Hero

I got these 10 tips *BEFORE* the challenge started, so you might have already seen them...but they're worth repeating.

1. The most common mistake she sees is people letting their back arch and torso sag. "You want to make sure everything is tucked like you're in a plank," she said.

2. Astrid said the challenge "is going to be harder before it gets easier." Boy, did this end up being true.

3. "Be smart with your training." She said starting with 10 sets of 10 reps sprinkled out throughout the day was a good way to start. "Don't think, Oh, I'm going to get 70 and then I'll have 30 more to do."

4. She said if I started to feel up for it, I could add and build up to 15-20 push-ups at a time. Or, if I was feeling sore, I could bring it down to five at a time. "Less is more at the end of the day," she said.

5. Astrid believes in rest days (yup, right off the bat I was asking about days off) but she said since this was a challenge, she thought it was OK to go 30 days straight doing push-ups.

6. For those of you who are daunted by 100 push-ups... it's OK to start low, with something like 20 push-ups! You can also do push-ups on your knees if push-ups on your toes is too much at first.

7. Of course, I was curious about results. Astrid says push-ups are "all-inclusive" but I was going to notice the biggest results in my shoulders, core, back, and chest.

8. I already ate a pretty balanced diet (carbs, fats, proteins), so she said I didn't need to change what I was eating (which was kind of annoying, I wanted to be told to eat MORE food).

9. She told me to take my time, focus on what I was doing, and if I felt any pain, STOP.

10. And finally, most important of all: "Form is everything, so don't waste your time on something that's not right."