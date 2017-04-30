45 Little Things That Make All Swimmers Scream

Share On more Share On more

1. When the person behind you leaves four seconds after you instead of five.

2. Or even worse, if they leave three seconds behind you.

3. When the person in the lane next to you leaves early.

4. When there's a set on a weird interval like :25 or :35, so you have to do a lot of complicated math in your head.

5. When someone in your lane sprints the warm up.

6. When you hit your hand on someone in the lane next to you.

7. When you get stuck in a wall lane for practice.

8. Or even worse, when you get moved into a wall lane after being in a middle lane.

9. When you dive in and your goggles come off.

10. Or when you dive in and your goggles have flooded/leaked but not completely come off (this might be even worse).

11. When you hit your hand on the lane line.

12. When the person swimming behind you in practice is riding your ass, but doesn't want to lead the lane.

13. Or when you're behind someone in practice and you're basically touching their feet, but they won't get out of the way.