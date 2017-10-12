I’ve Decided To Do 100 Push-Ups A Day For 30 Days And I Want You To Follow With Me

Here's what she had to say about attempting 100 push-ups a day for 30 days:

1. The most common mistake she sees is people letting their stomachs hang out and their backs arch. "You want to make sure everything is tucked like you're in a plank," she said.

2. Astrid said the challenge "is going to be harder before it gets easier."

3. "Be smart with your training." She said starting with 10 sets of 10 reps sprinkled out throughout the day was a good way to start. "Don't think, Oh, I'm going to get 70 and then I'll have 30 more to do."

4. She said if I started to feel up for it, I could add and build up to 15-20 push-ups at a time. Or, if I was feeling sore, I could bring it down to five at a time. "Less is more at the end of the day," she said.

5. Astrid believes in rest days (yes, I was already asking about taking days off) but she said since this was a challenge, she thought it was OK to go 30 days straight doing push-ups.

6. For those of you who are daunted by 100 push-ups... it's OK to start low, with something like 20 push-ups! You can also do push-ups on your knees if push-ups on your toes is too much at first. "Make it a challenge for you," she said.

7. Let's talk results. Astrid says push-ups are "all-inclusive" but I was going to notice the biggest results in my shoulders, core, back, and chest.

8. I eat a pretty balanced diet to begin with (carbs, fats, proteins), so she, so she said I didn't need to change my diet.

9. She told me to take my time, focus on what I was doing, and if I felt any pain, STOP.

10. And finally, most important of all: "Form is everything, so don't waste your time on something that's not right."