Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. LGBT
  13. Life
  14. Music
  15. Nifty
  16. Parents
  17. Podcasts
  18. Politics
  19. Puzzles
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. Weekend
  30. World
World

The Trump Administration Is Silent Hours After Russia Arrests Hundreds Of Protesters

Thousands of Russians took to the streets to protest corruption under President Vladimir Putin, and the police cracked down. The Trump administration had no immediate statement.

Posted on
Sam Fellman
Sam Fellman
BuzzFeed News World Managing Editor
Police broke up a peaceful demonstration in Moscow on Sunday.
Alexander Utkin / AFP / Getty Images

Police broke up a peaceful demonstration in Moscow on Sunday.

Russian police in riot gear arrested a leading opposition leader and hundreds of protestors on Sunday in Moscow, as the biggest protests Russia has seen in years bloomed in cities across the country.

Hours after this crackdown on what appeared to be largely peaceful gatherings, the Trump administration did not issue any statements about the arrests.

Alexei Navalny, one of Russia's most prominent critics of President Vladimir Putin, organized the gatherings to raise pressure on Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. In March, Navalny accused Medvedev of accepting bribes that he used to purchase mansions and yachts.

Russian authorities, however, called these gatherings unauthorized and moved to disperse the crowd of thousands in Moscow's Pushkin Square.

Neither the White House, State Department, or the US Embassy in Moscow had issued any statements by Sunday afternoon. As of 2 p.m. Eastern time, a State Department spokesperson was unable to provide any statements, or say if one was expected.

President Donald Trump has called for warming relations with Russia and more cooperation on counter-terrorism. In a February TV interview, Trump said he respects Putin and declined to criticize Russia's human rights record, explaining: "What do you think? Our country's so innocent?"

It's not just Moscow, of course. Similar protests are now held in dozens of cities & towns across Russia. People ar… https://t.co/6i9eGnx6BQ
Alexey Kovalev @Alexey__Kovalev

It's not just Moscow, of course. Similar protests are now held in dozens of cities & towns across Russia. People ar… https://t.co/6i9eGnx6BQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

In a tweet sent after his arrest, Navalny encouraged the protesters to continue. "Guys, I'm fine. No need to fight to get me out. Walk along Tverskaya [Moscow main street]. Our topic of the day is the fight against corruption," he tweeted, according to the BBC.

The BBC reported as many as 130 protesters in Moscow were arrested, but other journalists reported estimates of 700 in Moscow alone.

Ребята, со мной все хорошо. Не надо меня отбивать. Идите по Тверской. Наша сегодняшняя тема - борьба с коррупцией
Alexey Navalny @navalny

Ребята, со мной все хорошо. Не надо меня отбивать. Идите по Тверской. Наша сегодняшняя тема - борьба с коррупцией

Reply Retweet Favorite

A Sunday protest in St. Petersburg also attracted big crowds.

Wow. Not only in Moscow. Big turnout at anticorruption protest in St. Petersburg today. https://t.co/t972xqUMvW
Christopher Miller @ChristopherJM

Wow. Not only in Moscow. Big turnout at anticorruption protest in St. Petersburg today. https://t.co/t972xqUMvW

Reply Retweet Favorite

This weekend also saw protests in Belarus, a country on Russia's western border. Authorities in Minsk on Saturday arrested as many as 400 people protesting a tax on the unemployed. In response, the US Embassy in Minsk issued a statement of "deep concern" for the arrests.

"The authorities’ large-scale detention of peaceful protesters, human rights observers and journalists infringes upon basic democratic values," the statement said, and called on authorities to "immediately release all remaining peaceful protesters, human rights advocates, and journalists."

A protester gestures from a police bus after being detained at a Moscow protest.
Alexander Utkin / AFP / Getty Images

A protester gestures from a police bus after being detained at a Moscow protest.


Sam Fellman is managing world editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact this reporter at sam.fellman@buzzfeed.com

Contact Sam Fellman at sam.fellman@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With World