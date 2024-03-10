46 Products With Before And After Photos Worthy Of A "Woah"

1. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product you can use to restore so many things (both indoors and outdoors) back to practically new condition. It's so good, you may just be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!
Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $18.95.
3. Dishwasher cleaning tablets so the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat isn't gunking them up even more. These tablets remove odor-causing residue and help eliminate lime and mineral build-up that naturally occurs inside dishwashers.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then, I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware, which I thought was permanently etched and ruined, came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.99.
4. A curl spray leave-in conditioner great for both kiddos and adults! Simply spray it on damp or dry hair and bask in the glory of soft, bouncy, defined curls.
This spray is ideal for all hair types and has tons of reviews from folks with 2a–4c curls who absolutely swear by it!
Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that, no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda, will NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits, dirt, and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents).
6. A nail and cuticle care solution for helping your nails look fresh and healthy. Use it consistently for results that'll wow you!
Promising review: "OMG, this is the real deal. I applied it to my nails and cuticles. It worked, and now my awful cuticles are gone. Before, they looked dry, and no matter what I did, lotion several times a day, it didn’t work. But with one application of this oil, my nails look so fresh, clean, and not flaky at all!! Love!!" —W. Mills
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
7. A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired, 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good." —DH
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four colors).
8. And a pet hair-removal broom and squeegee that'll help you get rid of the furry mess your fluffy friend leaves behind on your carpet. It might not be visible to the naked eye, but you just KNOW it's living in there...and TBH...it's quite gross.
Promising review: "This thing just plain works. We got a mature golden retriever last year and were told he didn't shed. Then, in the spring, he started shedding badly. We were tired of hair everywhere, and somehow, I realized that dragging my shoe across the carpet balled the hair up. I found this product on a whim one day and knew it had to be better than my shoe! I ordered it, and it was tough at first. The bristles pulled the hair up but then caught the tufts and spread them around. I found that short, quick strokes with the rake turned upside-down got the best results. The backside is more like a squeegee and helps pull the hair up in long rolls and keeps the hair in one big pile." —Nick V.
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
9. A carpet spot remover spray to clean stains so fast and easy, Stanley Steemer is going to start plugging YOUR phone number in their catchy jingles.
Good for removing spots and stains from colorfast carpet, rugs, upholstery, and clothing without leaving a sticky residue or needing to rinse or vacuum.
Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out, and they flat-out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
10. A laundry stain remover so you can say adios to messes on clothes, furniture, linens, and more with ease AND with plant-derived ingredients you'll feel good about.
Puracy is a family-owned small business based in Texas that sells plant-based cleaning products!
Promising review: "For whatever reason, I am ALWAYS spilling things on my shirts, and I cook every night (sometimes I remember the apron, sometimes I don't). My clothes are a mess by the end of the day. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. I have tried EVERYTHING there is to remove stains, and this is the absolute BEST thing out there. (There is simply no major stain remover that I have not tried.) The only thing close is a long pre-soak (I mean like six hours) in OxiClean. With Puracy, you get the best result by doing it well in advance, but for me that is another plus because I would far rather spray them when I put them in the hamper than do it all at once just before I do the laundry. It seems to get everything out and I've never had any trouble with damaged fabric. I don't really review very much, but this is seriously outstanding." —NYC Buyer
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three sizes and two styles).
11. A wood polish and conditioner to help restore your wooden furniture back to factory condition. Did you just get your entire house redone by an HGTV crew, or are you just super good at picking out cleaning products?
It gives your wooden furniture a protective, soft luster coating thanks to carnauba wax and beeswax. It also prevents it from drying and fading.
Promising reviews: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn-out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs that jumped up and scratched places. We also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a Magic Eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let it sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." —Kris
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in three sizes).
12. A set of acne patches you can apply over areas where you're breaking out. Simply put the patch over a zit, let it sit overnight or throughout the day, peel it off, and watch it take all the pore-clogging gunk with it.
Promising review: "OMG! It actually works! My son gets really large acne breakouts that are really hard to heal. He put these on before bed and woke up to his large white pimples being gone! Like, completely gone. I usually pay $50 a visit to the dermatologist for 30 minutes for him to get extractions, which is pretty painful for him. We will be ordering more of these and using these instead!! If I could give more stars I would!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.