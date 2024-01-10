If You’re Trying To Travel More In 2024, Then You’ll Want Stock Up On These 42 Products

1. A neat little packing checklist notepad so you can ensure you're not forgetting to pack the essentials. Having to explain to the hotel concierge that you left your toothbrush at home is always a humbling experience.
Promising review: "I hate packing. I mean, I really hate packing! I am always afraid I am going to forget something and the entire ordeal is a stressful one for me. Since I have to travel to many of my cases, this is a real problem for me. Not anymore...someone brilliant made these pads. This is a game changer for me. No more guessing if I forgot my underwear, everything I need is on this list." —Dr. Oceanfront
Get it from Amazon for $7+ (available in three styles).
2. An ultra-supportive neck pillow to make the whole "falling asleep while sitting upright" thing possible (and comfy). Is there any better way to pass the time on a plane than with a nice, long nap? I don't think so.
Promising review: "I am a terrible flyer who recently took the red-eye from Dubai to Chicago (15 hours). The Trtl Pillow was a mini lifesaver! I was able to comfortably rest my head on the support and felt warm enough to actually doze off...a rare accomplishment for this skittish flyer. The Velcro works wonderfully with regards to adjustment, and I liked wrapping the fabric around my mouth and nose. Sort of felt cozy...even if I did look like a ninja in a neck brace! Overall, this product has changed the way that I fly, and I am so thankful for this invention and the opportunity to support a small company with big ideas." —S.Viruly
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in four colors).
3. A genius airplane window tray (if you're a window seat kinda traveller) that you can use to hold your drinks, headphones, etc. if you hate keeping the seat back tray down or want to use it for something else like setting up your laptop and playing The Sims 4.
P.S. — this only works if you have full access to the window (rather than those seats where you get the weird halves of two windows between the rows in front and back of you.
Promising review: "A friend recommended this to me as a vital travel companion, now that I've returned to frequent flying. I initially thought of it as a novelty, but now that I've used it, it's a necessity. It keeps the workspace clear for my laptop, but it also organizes all the little pieces that can become so annoying to keep up with — glasses, earphones, etc. It got my seat mate's immediate attention, as well as a few other folks nearby. I suspect they'll have one soon. Watch for one soon in a window near you!" —Timothy G. Wolfe
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
4. A pair of compression socks for potentially bringing sweet relief to feet that tend to swell during air travel.
Read more about compression socks and swelling on long flights at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "Game changer. I bought these to wear on the plane. Usually when I fly my ankles are swollen for days. These socks kept swelling to a minimum. So glad I bought them." —MeganLucey
Get them from Amazon for $19.16+ (available in unisex sizes S–XXL and 13 styles).
Check out my colleague's Physix Gear compression socks review for more deets!
5. An acupressure anti-nausea wristband that claims to ward off motion sickness and nausea, minus the drowsiness side effect found in most nausea medications.
For more info on how to use acupressure for nausea management, check out this guide from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "Simple game changer! My car sickness has been getting worse for years. I drive often with my family back to my hometown about five hours away. I put these on and was finally able to ride without constantly fighting nausea. They fit comfortably and I quickly forgot they were on. This feels like a simple, cost-efficient fix." —Breya Porter
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.41 (available in adult and children's sizes).
6. A set of compression organizers for keeping clothing and undergarments neat and orderly in your suitcase, which may just leave you enough room to get that extra souvenir you probably wouldn't have had room for if you didn't own these babies.
Promising reviews: "These bags are amazing! Everything fits, and the compression keeps everything in order and leaves space for last-minute additions. No more emptying the suitcase looking for an item. So easy and organized. My travel life just became 100% easier! Highly recommend them." —LYNN vT
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $39.99 (available in a variety of colors and as a pack of two or four).
7. And a shoe bag that can hold up to three pairs of footwear. Think of how much less clunky it'll be to place this compact cube in your luggage than having to make space for three separate pairs of shoes. Don't even get me started on dirt from the bottom of your shoes getting over all of your other belongings!!!
Promising review: "You can totally fit three pairs of shoes in this! (Size 6.5 female shoe, fit heels, wedges, and sandals.) I bought two and will absolutely be buying more for my husband. 10/10 would recommend! I travel frequently, and I always overpack; this helped cut down space and stress immensely!" —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in nine colors and patterns).
8. A mini flat iron for anyone who knows the struggle of packing hot tools in a bag with very limited space. This handy gadget is smol, efficient, and just perfect for your travel needs.
It also comes with a heat-resistant pouch for easy carrying!
Promising review: "100% recommend. Used this plugged into an adapter during my birthday trip to Paris this past week. I was skeptical at first when I saw the size, but it really was a game changer. It worked just as well as my CHI straightener that I typically use. It was cheap enough that if it didn’t work then it wouldn’t be a huge loss, but it worked great and I was very impressed! I have shoulder length fine/medium hair and this straightener got it silky straight in no time!" —David Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three colors).
9. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so you can connect your wireless earbuds to the airplane entertainment system. Watching your favorite shows/movies with clear sound is a heck of a lot better than the static that comes with the junk headphones the airline tries to sell you.
Promising review: "I loved being able to move around in my seat, eat, and stretch and not get bothered by a cord from my Bluetooth headphones to the video screen on the airplane. It's a game changer for sure. Battery lasted from Accra, Ghana all the way to Texas in the USA, 18+ hours in the air! Buying a second one for my son for our next flight!" —Stephanie Schmidt
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles and two colors).
10. A pack of EarPlanes — ear plugs designed to help ease the pain that comes with the sudden pressure change during takeoff. These are also great if you're driving to a destination at high altitude or if you're simply just trying to drown out the sound of a crying baby so you can sleep.
Promising review: "Never fly without these! Before I found these, I endured excruciating pain in my ears upon descent and landing. Felt like a hot poker being driven into each ear. My ears would also be plugged up, and it would often take two to three days for them to resume their normal state of being. I insert them about an hour before landing, as the plane is making its slow descent. I'm comfortable, and the most discomfort I experience is a slight adjustment of pressure feeling in my sinus. NO PAIN. NO TEARS." —K. Tombrella
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $19.49.
11. A portable door lock that'll provide some extra security and peace of mind in hotel rooms, hostels, and Airbnbs.
Just be aware that this may get flagged if you bring it through security, so it's best to bring this in a checked bag!
Promising review: "This product is a complete game changer for me when I travel alone on my business trips. I’m a young woman who travels for work, so having this door lock makes me feel safe and helps me sleep soundly through the night when I’m in hotels. I think everyone who travels should have one of these just in case!" —Dev_Carrs
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
12. Or a wedge doorstop to serve two important purposes: It prevents your room door from opening when you don't want it to, and it sounds a loud alarm to alert you if someone is trying to open said door.
Promising review: "This small-but-very-capable product outpreformed itself on our recent vacation with our grandkids. While his mother and sister slept, our 3-year-old grandson tried to sneak out of their motel room. Fortunately, we had given our daughter one of these alarms. He only managed to pull on the door and the very loud alarm sent him running back to bed. He never tried to get out again. Would highly recommend this product." —evie
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
13. An Apple AirTag so you can enjoy the peace of mind of knowing where your luggage is. That is very important.
Promising review: "These are a game changer for travel. I put one in each of my checked luggage bags for international travel. So great for peace of mind. I could see the movement from check-in to the plane and then that the bags arrived when I landed. Even was able to track when I wanted to see where they were while waiting at baggage claim. Also, so easy to set up." —Robyn McNeill
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
14. A pack of perfume atomizers for bringing your signature scent on your next trip without needing a checked bag just so you can bring a reg. perfume bottle, purchasing the expensive travel-sized version, or settling on a scent you don't typically use or particularly like just because you can get it through TSA.
Promising review: "This travel size perfume carrier is a game changer! Super easy to use and did not leak at all. Easy to travel with or even take in my purse if I'm gonna be out late, and the colors are pretty and good to differentiate which perfume is in which." —Anamika Khosla
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.99.
15. A seat-back organizer great if the thought of putting your personal belongings like glasses, drinking bottles, and tech items into the provided seat back pouch makes you squirm.
Promising review: "I bought one of these for myself and my sister. I haven’t used mine yet but my sister sent me pictures of her using it on her flight. She said it was easy to put on and held two drinks, snacks, tissues, and still had room. So nice to be able to grab what you need without getting into the bag under your seat. And having a place to put your drink is a game changer!" —Angie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
16. A pack of foldable hangers because the five hangers (if that?!) the hotel provides just isn't enough. You shouldn't have to risk getting your favorite blouse all wrinkled up because all the hangers are already being used to hold the dresses you brought.
17. A phone mount so you can watch your favorite downloaded shows/movies on your flight — because sometimes the airline doesn't offer your comfort characters on their entertainment menu or worse...there's no television at all.
Promising review: "If you travel a lot, buy this!! Even if you don't travel, this phone holder would be useful. My hubby and I fly fairly often and I'm always tired of holding my phone or figuring how to set it up during plane rides. This is a game changer for flights. Makes it so easy and convenient to watch movies or shows during trips. A few people even asked me where I got it from. Definitely recommend!" —Alex Norman
Get it from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in three colors and as a two-pack).
18. A freezable snack box because traveling when you are a picky eater (or traveling with one) or have allergies can be quite stressful. This lovely pouch makes it easy to bring your favorite snacks along with you.
Not to mention theme park food is expensive! And sometimes you may want to supplement overpriced chicken tenders and fries or ice cream cones with some fruit, cheese sticks, crackers, etc.
Promising review: "Bought this for Disney World and it kept our snacks cold for the entire day! Love this! Holds two Capri Suns and four snack bars. Love it! Highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in 10 colors and prints).
19. A set of Tide sink packs if your goal is to pack less and re-wear more of the items you're bringing. These will make it so simple to do so. No washing machine required!
Each pack comes with three packets. And, because they *are* liquid, they'll easily slide into the side of your toiletries bag.
Promising review: "Game changer for travel! We were gone for two weeks and I was able to wash all my clothes I packed! Helped with using only a carry-on for the trip and kept my clothes fresh and clean! So easy to use and smelled nice! Will never travel without them again!" —Kristy
Get nine packs from Amazon for $6.6