30 Things To Treat Yourself To Like It’s Your Birthday (Even If It’s Not)

1. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are waterproof, come with multiple silicone earbuds so you can find your perfect size, and happen to be just as good as more expensive headphones on the market at a fraction of the cost (*cough AirPods cough*).
A single charge provides over 10 hours of usage, and the rechargeable case can have them fully juiced up in under two hours.
Promising review: "These are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out. Well, it’s about to be Christmas soon, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, the noice cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all. My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" —Ashley Haley
2. A silicone tray so genius you'll wonder how you lasted so long without this in your kitchen. (Reviewers swear by for freezing individual servings of soup!) Come home and spend time making dinner or quickly heat up a cube and enjoy a comforting bowl of goodness? Option two, please.
Souper Cubes is a small biz that sells bake-and-freeze kitchen products.
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE. My freezer is so much more organized now. Gone are the days of having to defrost an entire bag of chicken broth for one cup for a recipe. I now have perfectly portioned 1/2-cup and 1-cup blocks ready to go. They fit easily in freezer bags, take up less space, and make me incredibly happy. There was a lot of attention to detail put into the design and I particularly appreciate the wire inside the rim that holds everything steady — no more worrying about spilling all the liquid on the way to the freezer. Just a fantastic product all around. I purchased this and a cheaper version from another manufacturer at the same time but returned the other product. This one is definitely worth the added cost." —Kate
3. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than re-apply throughout the day.
Promising review: "I’m a teacher and since the pandemic hit, I no longer wear makeup to school. Makeup irritates my skin with my mask so I just haven’t been wearing anything plus it makes morning time hella easy. #bareface I only put on the mascara, literally no other makeup on my face. Just my lashes were done with this $5 magic. I kid you not — my lashes were literally ALL I heard about that day. Upon walking into the building, a teacher friend from all the way at the other end of the hall and was like 'oh she got makeup on today!!!!' Each kid that came up to me commented on the lashes. And the best story of all: A teammate of mine was out and the sub was having trouble with the announcements and so I went in to help her. Her homeroom just went bananas about my lashes and then they started clapping and I got a standing ovation. A literal standing ovation. Best $5 I’ve ever spent LOL!" —Katie
4. An ice tray for making the perfect spherical ice balls your heart desires. Your next glass of Diet Coke is about to be sooooo good with these.
Promising review: "This ice tray set is a GAME CHANGER. Worth every penny. I hit a wall with my ice trays always breaking, being hard to get ice out of, and emptying too quick. I splurged on this set and am really impressed. I already have a bin (which it comes with) full of ice and two backups freezing. And the little scoop is fun as heck. Highly recommend if you don't have an ice maker!" —Kascidy Badon
5. A reviewer-loved lotion made with guarana and cupuacu butter to bring smoothness, firmness, and hydration to your skin. Best of all, it has a delish pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla scent and is gonna have everyone you talk to commenting on how darn good you smell.
Promising review: "I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, nonsticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer
6. A slicker brush for breathing new life into faux fur throw blankets, fleece jackets, and all of your other soft and cozy belongings in need of a refresh.
Promising review: "Where have these been all my life? We purchased a couple of beautiful, charcoal-gray (dyed) sheepskin rugs for both sides of our bed. It used to feel really nice to get out of bed and set your feet onto them. But after many years and a couple of dogs, now my reaction to putting my feet down is, 'Ew. What the heck did I just step on?' Because of the dye, we can't just wash them or get them too wet. And I'm kind of lazy and forgetful. (Meaning, I've been thinking of taking them to a dry cleaner for years — but how much will that cost?) After our puppy had an accident (the worst kind of accident) on one, I knew I had to do something. I cleaned up the 'accident' as best I could, but that left the spot feeling kind of dry and crunchy. I decided to try one of these wire wool brushes. HALLELUJAH! It took some muscle to thoroughly brush each rug, but wow, not only did it re-fluff and revive the wool, it pulled up a lot of loose dirt and anything that was stuck to the fibers." —Renee
7. A nail concealer to help cover up yellow tones and staining and give the illusion of polished nails without having to go to the salon for a manicure.
Londontown is a small biz that sells nail products!
Promising review: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looks better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" —Unbiased Independent Reviewer
8. A super smart cap you'll wanna keep on-hand for your next migraine, headache, or just to relieve some oncoming tension. You can freeze it and use it cold or place in the microwave (just make sure it's at room temp first) and use it hot.
Promising review: "I have suffered from migraines my entire life and I’m almost 50-years-old. As soon as I put this pack on my head I instantly felt relief from the five-day barometric pressure migraine I’ve had. The soft design was really nice and I love that it covered my whole head and was easy to put on. I recommend waiting a few minutes after taking it out of the freezer because it was really cold." —T.
9. A set of checkered makeup pouches because keeping your cosmetics and brushes/sponges all over your bathroom counter isn't super sanitary nor does it look very nice. By keeping your makeup products in a pouch, you can easily pack them in your bag when you're going on a trip or just headed out for the day knowing you might want some touch-ups later.
10. Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook for making note-taking a cool, and, dare I say, fun experience? All you need to do is download the Rocketbook app for Android or iOS, and send your notes instantly to Google Docs, DropBox, iCloud, Evernote, and more. To erase, just pop this into the microwave! It can be reused up to five times.
11. A faux-fur duvet cover you'll love so much, it'll make you excited to hibernate all winter long.
One side is faux fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom-fringed pillow sham, and other set sizes include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —Sk
12. Burn After Writing, a journal filled with prompts and thought-provoking questions to help you spend more time self-reflecting and less time overthinking. When finished, you can hide it, throw it away, or better...burn it.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
13. A blackhead remover you simply glide over your face to help scrub away sebum, blackheads, whiteheads, and other skin impurities. The little octopus is so cute, you may wanna buy it for that reason alone.
Promising reviews: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
14. A Taylor Swift picture book any Swiftie will get a kick out of. This adorable biography is a fun way to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce on the queen's iconic career thus far.
BuzzFeed editor Heather Braga is the proud owner of this book: "I have this book (as pictured above) and by that I mean the second I saw it available for pre-order I added it to my cart faster than you could say "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." As the parent of a 1-year-old, I have many Little Golden Books in my home. However, this one is just STUNNING. I'm a big fan of Taylor (obviously) but was really enamored by how beautiful the pages are. I was so excited to read this lil' biography with my son and teach him a little more about someone I adore. (Which it does a great job of doing in a pared-down way!) It's a short book, looks cute on my desk, and is a hit for bedtime story time. What more could you want???"
