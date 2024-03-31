34 TikTok-Famous Beauty Products That You Can Count On To Deliver Serious Results

The set includes a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. You can use this on all hair types, but reviewers say it works best when used with damp hair!

Promising review: "Before purchasing, I'd seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN, was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed; the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there's nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning. My only complaint is that it doesn't help give any top volume, but nothing some teasing can't fix. 10/10. I'll never go back to a curling iron." —Mariah

Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in five colors).