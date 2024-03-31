34 TikTok-Famous Beauty Products That You Can Count On To Deliver Serious Results

1. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
2. A fan-favorite lotion made with guarana and cupuaçu butter to bring smoothness and hydration to your skin. Best of all, it has a delish pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla scent and is gonna have everyone you talk to commenting on how darn good you smell.
Promising review: "Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom, one for my sister, and five more for myself as they became harder to find. My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it, people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I'm not usually a sucker for marketing, but this was so worth it." —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in two sizes).
3. A lightweight snail essence (no snails are harmed in the making of this product, promise) that'll deliver seriously good hydration, and can help brighten your skin and reduce/prevent acne.
4. A winged eyeliner stamp so you can save time and hassle during your makeup routine trying to nail a perfect cat-eye. Just stamp it on and go, go, gooooo!
Lovoir Beauty is a small biz based in New Zealand that sells this genius winged eyeliner stamp known as The Flick Stick.
Check out The Flick Stick Winged Eyeliner Stamp on TikTok!
Promising review: "I'm lazy, and I'm also horrible at making each side the same size. This made it so easy to have the perfect-looking 'cat' eyes. Easy to use, and I can wear it all day without it feeling too heavy on my eyes." —Rachel Brewer
Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes).
5. A lash serum designed to help strengthen your natural eyelashes so they look thicker and fuller. Just be sure to use it consistently for optimal results!
Promising review: "I bought this in January because of TikTok reviews. I tried to be consistent with this 1–2 times a day for a little over two months now, and I've seen a huge difference. My eyelashes are noticeably longer, and I wear way, way less mascara. I usually give up on things like this when I don't see results instantly, but I'm glad I stuck with it. It takes a couple of months, but I definitely will keep using this serum." —Julie
Get it from Amazon for $22.49 (available in two colors and as a brow serum).
6. A spin and curl tool that'll have you saying goodbye to the days of manually wrapping a piece of hair around a curling wand and guesstimating how long to hold it. All you have to do is take a piece of hair (about a 1-inch section), place it between the barrel, and press the button, which will evenly wrap the hair into a curl, and the device will beep once the hair is ready to be released from the heat. And repeat!
Promising review: "OK. This 👏 thing 👏 is 👏 amazing 👏. I have two sisters who are professional cosmetologists, and that talent surpassed me COMPLETELY. I have straight, stubborn hair. I've never been able to get it to do anything. I've never been good at using a curling iron, wand, or leave-in curlers or had any luck with the 'wavy hair hacks.' So I did my research when I saw this thing on TikTok, of all places, and WOW, I'm super impressed. I've used it twice so far and truly LOVE IT! It's very easy to use." —LinLo09
Get it from Amazon for $69.74+ (available in five colors).
7. OR a heatless curler set if you're looking to decrease your hair's exposure to hot tools or simply want to spend less time styling your hair in the morning and more time sleeping on it — since all you have to do is get it situated in your hair before bed, go to sleep, and take it out in the morning!
The set includes a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. You can use this on all hair types, but reviewers say it works best when used with damp hair!
Promising review: "Before purchasing, I'd seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN, was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed; the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there's nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning. My only complaint is that it doesn't help give any top volume, but nothing some teasing can't fix. 10/10. I'll never go back to a curling iron." —Mariah
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in five colors).
8. Bio-Oil, a skincare oil for aiding in reducing the appearance of scars left behind by acne, pregnancy, injuries, or surgeries thanks to a powerful (but gentle) combo of vitamin A oil, vitamin E oil, sunflower oil, lavender oil, and chamomile oil.
Promising review: "Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I have used the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years-old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it's hard to describe, but I can see a difference. It looks less rough. I've been using it morning and night." —Yasmin Rodriguez
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two sizes).
9. A collagen hair protein treatment to help repair damage from things like heat, sun, and dye, just to name a few, because we want you to be able to do all the cool, experimental things with your hair.
It's recommended for use on damaged, over-processed hair of all textures.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this the first time. I liked it enough to buy it again. It leaves my hair super hydrated and soft. If you have issues with oily hair, maybe not for you. But those with dry or curly hair needing moisture — yes, yes, yes! Keep the box for directions because you can't read the ones on the bottle if you don't understand the language." —Kandyce D.
Get it from Amazon for $7.20.
And read our full review of Elizavecca's Hair Protein Treatment.
10. A brow glue soooo good, we should probably warn you one of the side effects will be bringing back the phrase "eyebrows on fleek" unapologetically. And you know what? We support it.
11. A Maybelline concealer reviewers love for its excellent price point, smooth sponge applicator, and the fact that it provides great under-eye coverage on those mornings when you wake after broken sleep. It helps brighten up the area and brings a lovely glow to your gorg eyes. ✨
Promising review: "I personally like this product. Throughout high school (I recently graduated in June), I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the beat part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you're starting out or want to try something new, I definitely recommend trying this out .<3" —Liela Lee
Get it from Amazon for $8.80+ (available in 18 shades).
Check out our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer review.
12. A scalp shampoo brush that'll not only aid in giving you a deeper clean when shampooing your hair, but will also feel so relaxing and soothing on your scalp.
Promising review: "I saw this little thing all over TikTok, and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they're right, and I now swear by it. It's perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it, and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don't hesitate." —Z
Get it from Amazon for