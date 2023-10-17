Just 30 Things That Should, Quite Frankly, Already Be On Your Wish List

1. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product you can use to restore so many things (both indoors and outdoors) back to practically new condition. It's so good, you may just be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own.
Note that it shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel, or hot/warm surfaces.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
2. A Color Wow moisture-repelling spray that's all about keeping frizz at bay. Sorry, humidity, you lose this round!
Promising review: "I rarely — I don't think ever — rave about a hair product, but this is an exception. I got it to smooth out the frizzies in my hair and it performed above and beyond my expectations. I'm not a fan of the price, but I'll keep buying it because it's worth it. I highly recommend this product!" —CheckFirstWithAmazon
3. A portable digital luggage scale because the year is 2023 and it's time we put an end to that gut-wrenching moment the airline counter tells you your suitcase is a few pounds over the weight limit. Being forced to transfer your things from your suitcase into your carry-on in the middle of the terminal for everyone to see is dreadful.
I simply do not need the entire JetBlue terminal judging me for being so indecisive that I felt the need to pack my entire closet into my suitcase.
Promising review: "This luggage scale is so handy and is great for weighing your luggage. I was a little concerned before I got it because I wasn't sure how accurate it would be. When I used it when I went on vacation, it was dead-on to what the airport said, so I highly recommend this. Plus, it’s easy to pack in your bags." —Teresa Daniels
4. Dishwasher cleaning tablets so the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat isn't gunking them up even more. These tablets remove odor-causing residue and help get rid of lime and mineral build-up that naturally occurs inside dishwashers.
These are safe to use in stainless-steel tub and plastic tub dishwashers.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
5. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than reapply throughout the day.
Promising review: "I've tried lots of mascara. Blown lots of money on different tubes that claim different things (i.e. length, volume, etc.). But my search has ended. I'll forever buy Lash Princess as long as they don't change the recipe. This is a fantastic product. You won't regret the purchase." —S. Anderson
6. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
7. A set of checkered makeup pouches because keeping your cosmetics and brushes/sponges all over your bathroom counter isn't super sanitary nor does it look very nice. By keeping your makeup products in a pouch, you can easily pack them in your bag when you're going on a trip or just headed out for the day knowing you might want some touch-ups later.
Promising review: "Bought these so I wouldn't have to sift through my tote bag anymore. These make things easier, efficient and I don't have to deal with the anxiety over whether or not I've misplaced or lost anything. I don't use them for cosmetics, but still helpful nonetheless." —Kristen
8. A toilet tank cleaner that'll leave that area you never even THINK about cleaning looking good as new. And the best part? You don't have to scrub. You can thank us later.
Promising review: "I didn’t have much calcium or other hard mineral deposits in my two toilet tanks. But there was a fair amount of slimy sediment. One treatment cleaned up the tanks about 90%. I ordered another bottle of the cleaner and gave each tank a second treatment. The tanks now look like brand new! The important thing is to give the cleaner enough time to work. I put the cleaner in the tanks before I went to bed so it worked overnight." —Jack
9. A cutlery drawer organizer to help consolidate all of your forks, knives, and spoons into one fabulous little space-saving tool.
Promising review: "I thought this would be handy and help with space management in a small apartment. It turned out to be absolutely perfect. It keeps the silverware clean and stores a lot in a very small space. I love it. I got two because I inherited my grandmother's silverware, so there are two types of forks and two types of spoons, and I wanted things separate and organized. Two organizers fit side-by-side in a standard apartment drawer. After getting these, I picked up the knife organizer, and it’s just as handy and useful." —Jerimi
10. A pair of wireless earbuds with a cult following that'll make listening to your music, audiobooks, shows, and movies sound nice and crisp.
Promising review: "Bought these to use on a flight to Hawaii, and I didn't want to spend a bundle on them. They worked great. They have a good sound to them, and did a fair job of knocking out the airplane noise. They made it the entire flight without recharging. I'm very happy with this purchase." —Dane Hewitt
11. A wood polish and conditioner for bringing your precious wooden cabinets and floors back to factory condition. Did you just get your home redone by an HGTV crew, or are you just super good at picking out cleaning products?
Promising review: "My bathroom cabinets had a lot of wear from the steam from showers and baths. I want to replace them but decided I would try this first. It’s very easy to apply: wait 20 minutes then wipe off the excess. Filled in the places where the varnish was gone and showing raw wood and brightened up the finish. Looks much, much better for an easy and cheap fix. Very pleased with this product." —Dog Lovers
