1. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to contort your body and risk a back ache just to scrub your shower clean. All you need to do is give it a quick rinse the next day and you're good to go.
Promising review: "I am 51 with a 31-year-old back injury from the military. It has become much harder in recent years to test my limits the way I did when I was younger, and eventually I couldn’t scrub our bathtubs and showers without incapacitating spasms. I tried other cleaners similar to this that might as well have been plain water, but the previous positive reviews persuaded me to give this a shot. THIS IS GOLD! I used it several days in a row as suggested at first, and I was surprised to see how much of a difference it made it just that first week. Now I have a weekly ritual every Sunday where I move all the hair products and soap to the bathroom counter after my shower, and I start by spraying the shower doors from inside first, then covering the fiberglass walls from top to bottom from outside the shower, including the fixtures, the floor, and the tracks for the sliding glass doors. I cannot say enough how thankful I am to have found an effective cleaner that does the work I can’t physically do anymore. I swear by this and would recommend it to ANYONE, whether they have physical limitations like me or just want to skip the scrubbing and save the time!" —Mary Weir
2. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required to treat the effects half a century's worth of coffee can have on ya.
Promising review: "I’ve had stained teeth from drinking coffee for over 50 years. I tried brushing after having my daily coffee and even used a professional solution in a tray but nothing worked. I used the AsaVea pen twice the first day and saw immediate results. After a week of using the pen as directed twice a day, I’m proud to smile!" —Amazon Customer
3. A reviewer-loved lotion made with guarana and cupuacu butter to bring smoothness, firmness, and hydration to your skin. Best of all, it has a delish pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla scent and is gonna have everyone you talk to commenting on how darn good you smell.
Promising review: "I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, nonsticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer
4. A pair of Levi's pull-on skinny jeans that reviewers say deliver the comfort of wearing leggings, but with the sleek and put-together look of wearing jeans. They're stretchy, will go well with pretty much every top you own, and might make you want to ditch every other pair of pants in your wardrobe.
Promising review: "I hate jeans. I find them to be uncomfortable. But I love these jeans!! They are very comfortable and stretchy. I sit at a desk all day and I am so comfortable, almost like I'm wearing leggings. These actually look and feel like denim. My butt looks really good in them. I am 51-years-old. Very highly recommended. I'm here to write my review and order more in other colors. My only problem is I now have to clean out my drawers of all the other jeans I have wasted my money on." —JENNIFER MORTON
5. A pair of fingerless compression gloves designed to bring relief to hands that suffer from arthritis, carpal tunnel, tendonitis, or other forms of hand/joint pain.
Promising review: "I’m 70-years-old and have arthritis in my hands. I’ve used copper bracelets and other gloves for several years and they are somewhat helpful but these gloves seems to do a lot better. They have a tight fit and are very comfortable. They are very durable as I wear them while working outside, hunting, fishing or whatever. The other gloves I’ve had would have been torn and ripped up by now but these gloves look like I just took them out of the box and I’ve washed them twice." —Keith Proffer
6. A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. No more picking everything out with your fingers, dealing with pesky lint rollers, or operating heavy vacuums.
Promising review: "I rarely write reviews, but I love this so much that I felt compelled. I have had cats my entire life and I am 62-years-old. I have tried many things over the years to get cat hair off the furniture, but everything was so time-consuming. This ChomChom works so well and so fast! Watch the video that the manufacturer provides on how to use it. I am going to buy one for every person I know that has pets who shed." —Debbie C
7. A hydrating eye cream that'll help reduce the appearance of puffy eye bags, dark circles, and wrinkles/crow's feet. Plus, it's free of sulfates, artificial fragrances and colors, and has a nice rosemary scent.
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
8. A facial hair removal tool you'll wish you had discovered a whole lot sooner than upon reading this article. It makes cleaning away facial hair so quick, easy, and best of all, painless.
Promising review: "I am beside myself with this purchase!! I bought it hoping it would at least somewhat work, as so many don't. This is absolutely perfection! It works well, it's quiet, small, easy to take with you if you so desire and most importantly...IT WORKS!!! I'm a soon-to-be-65-year-old woman who has hair where I never did before, most annoying. This gets rid of it. I used it again a couple of days later and what I am finding is that I need to use it less and less. Really cool!" —Sandy E'Bell
9. A veggie chopper to make quick work of dicing up ingredients for soups, salads, or anything else you might be cooking up. Not only is this a HUGE time-saver, but if you have a harder time these days with holding and using a knife, you may find this to be extremely helpful!
Promising review: "Why didn't I have one of these years ago? I absolutely love, love, love it. I've chopped carrots, celery, onions, and even soft cheese. I'm 80 years old and have arthritis in my hands, so I improvise a bit. I cut my carrots in thick rounds before dicing and that works fine. Just be careful as the blades are very sharp." —April Sulfarro
10. A Color Wow moisture-repelling spray that's all about keeping frizz at bay and lasts for about three washes! Simply spritz into your hair (wet or dry) and and blow-dry!
Promising review: "I don't usually try all the latest hair things because my hair is very fine and it doesn't like product. But, I received as a sample and I can't believe how nice it made my hair and how long it lasted. I have to wash every single day or my hair would be limp and lifeless. You could tell if I didn't wash my hair for one day. This miracle stuff makes it so that I don't have to wash my hair for a good three days at least and it still looks fresh. It also lasts between washes, so I only have to use it every other wash or sometimes not for three or four. I can't live without this now that I found it. It took me till my 50s to find this amazing product. I sure coulda used this in my 20s!" —B.S.
11. A nail concealer to help cover up yellow tones and staining and give the illusion of polished nails without having to actually polish them or go to the salon for a manicure.
Promising reviews: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looks better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" —Unbiased Independent Reviewer
"The best nail product I’ve ever used! I am 75-years-old! It cost more than any nail product I’ve ever bought but two coats have lasted me over two weeks without chipping! A product has to be outstanding for me to write a review and this product qualifies!!" —Frances
12. A chandelier cleaning spray for the easiest way to tend to that light fixture you know could use a refresh. Now, I know what you're thinking — there's now way spraying that thing can be considered "easy cleaning." Hear me out. You don't have to risk injury via ladder just to wipe it after spraying. No, really! Just let it drip dry. Yup, it's really that simple.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. I am 80-years-old and my days of getting on a ladder to clean this chandler are far behind me. Whatever is in this bottle is well worth the money." —Janice Hunt
13. An airplane footrest here to make flying a more enjoyable and comfy experience. Long walks from the parking lot to the gate, achy heels from taking the grandkids on their first trip to Disney, booking a daytime cruise excursion that required more physical activity than stated...all call for you to sit back and relax for a few hours in the air.
This works best if you're 5'4" or shorter.
Promising review: "I saw this item on Amazon while shopping for resources to make our 23-hour flight to Australia and New Zealand a bit easier on my 84-year-old father. He has neuropothy and I was more than a bit concerned for his comfort. Both he and I used the product and it made a huge difference for both of us because it keeps the circulation going rather than the static pooling of blood when feet are on the floor increasing not only discomfort but also the risk of DVTs. I highly recommend this product to anyone who has more than a short flight to take. It's now part of my traveling kit." —barrad
