These 26 Genius Products Help Solve Somewhat Embarrassing Problems So Well, You’ll Think It’s Witchcraft

1. Compound W One Step Pads for applying to plantar warts — they just look like bandages, but really they're working hard to remove those stubborn little guys.
Promising review: "More than six years with a large, sometimes painful plantar wart on the bottom of my foot. The doctor tried freezing. I tried apple cider vinegar, aspirin, freezing at home, over and over again...nothing worked. Never showing the bottom of my feet, refusing to get a pedicure with the girls, and so, so embarrassed. It felt as if I was doomed to have it forever; it was resistant to everything. Literally six years of fighting it, and on a whim, I tried these because of the good reviews. ONE APPLICATION. I wore the bandage overnight. I didn’t think it did anything, but a few days later, the wart just came off. I know it’s silly to be so emotional over a stupid wart, but I’m telling you, I nearly cried. I’ve never been so happy with a product in my life. Highly, highly recommend giving these a try if you’ve got stubborn plantar warts." —Liz Dube
2. A clinical strength deodorant that boasts up to 72 hours of sweat protection from stress, heat, and activity. If you feel like you're constantly having to freshen up your pits throughout the day, this might just be the product for you.
Promising review: "I have been trying all kinds of deodorants for months, trying to find one that works! I sweat a lot at work and this stuff works! I don’t have to reapply. This doesn’t leave any staining on my clothes. The smell is nice and light. Finally found something that works!" —Zindarella
3. A butt acne-clearing lotion because, yes, acne on the derriere *is* a thing, and if you're reading this thinking you were alone in this struggle, we're here to remind you, you're not. Enter this product, made with pure plant extracts like Australian tea oil, to help target the root of this annoyance on your booty and help kick it in the ~behind~.
Promising review: "This product is gentle on the skin but strong enough to combat any buttock issues caused by stress, environmental issues, or whatever. Living in the Deep South, we sometimes have a condition called 'swamp butt.' Little red bumps like a rash or breakout can form in sensitive areas. Using this product once a day after showering, I've had ZERO bumps in over three months. It works. Doesn't smell the greatest, but it's tolerable, for sure. Great product." —Billie B
4. A pack of incontinence pads that are just the right amount of absorbent for bladder leaks without being too bulky or uncomfortable. These are especially great for postpartum mamas or anyone who experiences a little leakage when they cough, sneeze, or even laugh!
Promising review: "I use these for nighttime. They are the best ones for me so far. Regular length, they don't scrunch up, they stay put and absorb really great. Plus, they are not perfumed. I have tried many other brands, and Poise is the one for me! I also use Poise Light during the day (regular length). You can't tell you have them on like the old days when wearing period pads." —Leeloo
5. Tongue scrapers so you can not only help reduce the bad breath tied with having gunk on your tongue but also ensure your selfie game is yuck-free, and really, which is more important? (OK, fine, it's the bad breath.)
Promising review: "This product works!! High quality material, well made, easy to clean, corrosion resistant, at least in my experience. I can tell this will last a long time. And it works!!!! Got rid of a coating on my tongue that other tongue scrapers and the tongue cleaners on toothbrushes did nothing for!! Noticed it got a lot off the first use!!! My tongue looks healthy, and my throat feels better. Once a thicker layer starts on the tongue due to post-nasal drip, there's nothing else that gets rid of it. It's easy to hold and doesn't gag me at all. It comes with a travel case, which I love because I don't want anything that goes in my mouth loose in a bag." —Saffire Dragon
6. Sweat-absorbing bra liners for those who get as sweaty during their morning commute as they would have if they went to the gym before work. We get the struggle and we're here to help.
Promising review: "This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65 degrees outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there! To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you, thank you, thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful ta-tas you've helped to care for" —Niko
7. A callus-removal gel so you can experience the baby-soft feet you not only want but truly deserve. Soak your feet for two to three minutes in hot water, dry them, and apply a generous layer of the gel to your calloused feet. Then let it sit for three minutes, wipe it off, use a foot scrubber of your choice, and bam — dead skin be gone.
Promising review: "Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So, I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned being very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet were the softest they had ever been. Love love love." —Cheri whisker
8. A clear, bitter nail polish to help you curb your biting habit. One taste of this stuff is gonna have you quickly realizing your chompers are better used for food or gum than for nails.
Promising review: "This really helps!!! I've been biting my nails to the nub for 24 years. I have nails now, and I don't bite anymore; that's all I wanted. This product made that happen. It tastes SO bad. I never realized how much I subconsciously put my hands in my mouth until I used this. However, I figured I should warn you/give you guys a heads up: Be prepared to taste this on ANY AND ALL foods you have to eat with your hands. To me, that was a small sacrifice I was DEFINITELY willing to make to get my nails to this point. I don't even need to use it anymore because now I'm more aware of my nails. All in all, I HIGHLY recommend this product." —Kelsey Walton
9. An oral rinse that's loved by reviewers — and for good reason: This stuff provides 12 hours (yes, 12!!!!) of coverage from bad breath and the bacteria that leads to it. Bonus points: It's vegan and free of alcohol and artificial colors/flavors.
I've been a loyal Listerine (the zero alcohol kind) for many years now, but lately was feeling like it wasn't doing as much as it used to for me in the fresh breath department. I recently decided to try out TheraBreath because I had been seeing it EVERYWHERE and wanted to see what the hype was all about (if it was even worth it). The first night I used it, I was truly shocked. I literally felt like I had just left my dentist after a cleaning, that was how fresh my mouth felt. I've been using the mild mint flavor (although I'm debating trying the icy mint next), but the mint flavor is super subtle, and the results are truly awesome. If you're a garlic/onion lover like me or just looking to elevate your fresh breath game, definitely consider TheraBreath or talk to your dentist about adding it to your routine!
Promising review: "Why didn't I find it before? It's very embarrassing to admit, but I had very stinky breath. It did smell like s..t and I tried many products that didn't work. Just follow instructions and 'deep throat' gargle for 30 seconds or so for best results. I can say that my breath has improved by 50%, which is a huge, huge difference. Morning breath is not as bad. I can talk to people with confidence, and that is all that counts. Thank you, Amazon!!!" —Shopper5
10. A bed bug killer spray designed to handle even the most pesky of bugs that have grown resistant to traditional pesticides. Bed bugs aren't fun for anyone, and while we hope you never have to deal with them, if you ever do, you'll be so grateful you kept this nearby.
Promising review: "My grandson came to visit and left something to remember him by — BEDBUGS. We tried so many products until I think the bugs waited for the new flavors. I was so frustrated!!!! I was ready to burn the house down and build a new one. I saw the reviews one dreary, sleepless night and decided to try once more. I was not disappointed. This stuff works. I mean actually works. I recommend this to anyone who hasn't slept in months with their eyes closed. You will not be disappointed." —Amazon Customer
11. Heel protectors if you have any outdoor weddings, graduation/birthday parties, or social functions on your summer calendar. Take it from personal experience that your heels sinking into the grass in a crowd of people at a gathering is not super ideal.
Promising review: "After slightly sinking into the ground at my own wedding, I decided that I absolutely needed these for every summer wedding thereafter! They were a hit — everyone thought they were genius. My heels were spared from sinking into grass as well as dirt and gravel! LOVE THEM! I need them in every size!" —Alexis
12. A sand-removal bag to make cleaning yourself off after a beach day v quick and easy! Now of course, getting sand all over yourself is inevitable and not embarrassing. Do you know what IS embarrassing? Finding little grains of sand hidden in crevices around your car months after beach season has already concluded!!! The absolute mess!!!
Promising review: "We recently moved to a beach area, and we are constantly there. This item has changed our entire lives! It lasts decently long (depending on how much you use it), it smells super good (not at all like baby powder), and it's super effective. It has saved me from vacuuming my car at least 1x–2x a week. I even use it on my dogs's paws and bellies to make sure they're taken care of. I will definitely be buying the refill and another baggie to have exclusively in the car." —Gabbs Uresti
