These 26 Genius Products Help Solve Somewhat Embarrassing Problems So Well, You’ll Think It’s Witchcraft

I've been a loyal Listerine (the zero alcohol kind) for many years now, but lately was feeling like it wasn't doing as much as it used to for me in the fresh breath department. I recently decided to try out TheraBreath because I had been seeing it EVERYWHERE and wanted to see what the hype was all about (if it was even worth it). The first night I used it, I was truly shocked. I literally felt like I had just left my dentist after a cleaning, that was how fresh my mouth felt. I've been using the mild mint flavor (although I'm debating trying the icy mint next), but the mint flavor is super subtle, and the results are truly awesome. If you're a garlic/onion lover like me or just looking to elevate your fresh breath game, definitely consider TheraBreath or talk to your dentist about adding it to your routine!

Promising review: "Why didn't I find it before? It's very embarrassing to admit, but I had very stinky breath. It did smell like s..t and I tried many products that didn't work. Just follow instructions and 'deep throat' gargle for 30 seconds or so for best results. I can say that my breath has improved by 50%, which is a huge, huge difference. Morning breath is not as bad. I can talk to people with confidence, and that is all that counts. Thank you, Amazon!!!" —Shopper5

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.34.