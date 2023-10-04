25 Small TikTok Purchases That’ll Make A Big Difference In Your Daily Routine

1. The Pink Stuff, a cleaning product so good, you'll be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
Promising review: "This. Stuff. Is. Amazing. Just buy it. I have never loved a cleaning product so much. Just moved into a new house and my oven and stove both set the fire alarm off every time. No product (organic or chemical) could get them fully clean except this stuff. I was ready to buy a whole new oven because I couldn’t stand it. I have now gone on a cleaning spree and have used this to remove the rust on my kitchen sink, marker from a dresser (darn kids), grout in the bathroom. The list goes on. I would probably still use a Magic Eraser on painted wood/walls because this is pretty abrasive but other people have done it and had success. The smell/scent is so minimal. Didn’t even notice it. It’s so easy to use. Some things will require more elbow grease than others but that should be expected with any cleaning product." —NYC Livin
2. A set of antimicrobial toothbrushes featuring "floss" bristles that provide a deeper clean by actually reaching between your teeth (bye bye little food bits hiding in there) and are formulated with nano-silver, aka it self-cleans yucky-ness left behind on your bristles after you brush. Your other toothbrushes simply cannot relate!!!
Mouthwatchers is a small biz that sells antimicrobial toothbrushes, fluoride-free toothpaste, as well as bundle sets and travel-sized options!
My colleague Emma Lord owns this toothbrush and loves it! Here's what she has to say about it:
"I personally just bought this and love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
3. A mushroom night-light featuring light detection so it automatically turns on when it's dark and turns off when it's, well, light. Not to mention, it's just so darn cute!!!
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
4. A reusable oil-absorbing face roller that'll be a lifesaver for anyone who tends to get extra oily. Just glide it over your face, it's THAT easy.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
5. A body scrub for buffing away red bumps. Use it one to two times a week for smoother skin — it's like a microdermabrasion treatment at a fraction of the cost and without having to leave the house.
My colleague Ciera Velarde loves this stuff, here's what she has to say about it:
"I've had keratosis pilaris since I was a teenager (it's especially bad on my thighs), and after trying dozens of products to treat it with no luck, this magical product is the only thing that's truly worked for me. I usually use this once a week for maintenance, but in the winter if I notice a flare-ups and I get have drier, rougher, bumpier skin, I use this twice a week, and any flare-ups disappear within the week. I scrub it over my thighs and then actually let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off. I have notorious sensitive skin, and I've never had an issue with this before. It's truly the best product out there for any fellow KP sufferers out there!"
6. A genius sandwich bread dispenser reviewers say helps keep loaves of sandwich bread fresher longer (think: weeks) because it's 2023 and it's time we finally put an end to that annoying moment of discovering green spots a few days after grocery shopping and having to throw away half the loaf.
Buddeez is a family-owned small biz based in Missouri that sells home goods!
Promising review: "The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale. I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems. Thank you!" —DRMcQuaig
7. A primer with a cult-following because this stuff may help reduce the appearance of pores AND can assist in seamless makeup application. It's a win-win.
My colleague Emma Lord swears by this primer, here's what she has to say about it:
"LOL, allow me to be the one to shout to GRAB THIS WHILE YOU CAN. Every time I've run out of it I've gotten mad at myself because, thanks to TikTok, it's constantly out of stock. Now is finally our chance!"
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Brooks Crim
8. A jar of Sichuan chili crisp — a condiment for any and every food item you can think of. Add it to eggs, pasta, sandwiches, dumplings, hummus, and so.much.more.
Fly By Jing is an Asian woman-owned small biz that sells delicious sauces, dumplings, and spices.
My colleague Britt Ross loves this chili crisp! Here's what she has to say about it:
"Ever since my sister introduced me to this life-changing condiment, I've slathered it on pretty much everything I could think of — from roasted vegetables and noodles to seafood and popcorn. It's got a kick, yes, and while I'm a big fan of spicy food, the thing I love most about this chili crisp is that it also has great flavor that doesn't get overpowered by the heat, which happens with so many other spicy sauces. That deep savory flavor comes from ingredients like fermented black bean, shallots, mushroom powder, ginger, and seaweed, so it's no wonder it's become my go-to pantry staple when I want to zhuzh up my dinner. PS: Some people even swear by it as an ice cream topping!"
9. A shower phone holder so you can enjoy your favorite shows and movies or sing along to the 10-minute version of All Too Well in the best acoustics spot in the house while ensuring your device stays nice and dry.
Promising review: "This waterproof phone case makes listening to music and watching Netflix in the shower so easy!! It’s super easy to put your phone in, fog proof, and easily rotatable. The only thing is sometimes touching the screen through the plastic can be a little difficult, but worked most of the time! It comes with three different backs so you can move it around to many different spots in the house. I got the white color so it would match my shower." —Brittney Steele
10. A Dan-O's seasoning combo — a fan-favorite spice blend and for good reason. Made with herbs like rosemary, garlic, onion, and lemon and orange peel, this low-sodium deliciousness is free of gluten and sugar and makes a great addition to meats, veggies, sauces, and more!
Dan-O's Seasoning is a small biz that specializes in delicious spices.
Promising review: "I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn. My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go-to seasoning." —Heartcri
11. A rechargeable fridge deodorizer that just so happens to be more effective than baking soda. How so? Well, while baking soda is great at absorbing smells, this handy device actually aids in getting rid of those smells by circulating oxygen.
Promising review: "I love how little space this deodorizer takes up. I’ve had a few different brands and types, but all were fairly bulky. This charged fast, and I love that I only need to recharge monthly. My fridge hasn’t smelled once since I’ve started using." —Amazon Customer
12. A satin pillowcase bound to make you wonder how you made it this long without this as part of your bed setup. This cooling silk case provides benefits for your hair (like reducing dryness and tangles) and skin (such as keeping your lashes and brows intact).
Kitsch is a woman-owned biz based in LA that sells hair products!
Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon Customer 🌷
13. Silicone oven rack shields because nothing ruins the mac ’n’ cheese dinner you were so excited for all week like accidentally burning yourself because your skin got a little too close to the oven rack edge while taking out your casserole dish.
Promising review: "These things are awesome. Not only are they attractive and reasonably priced, but are so easy to put on and they stay on the rack. Most important, I find they help to protect your arm from getting any bad burns when reaching into the oven. Highly recommend these, I'm so happy with them I'm buying a set for my mom and daughters-in-law." —Sandi
14. An ice roller that may help relieve pain associated with migraines, TMJ, inflammation, and sinus infections — just to name a few. If nothing else, this will certainly feel super nice on your face.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about this product. I wasn't sure how it was much different than rolling any other frozen thing on your body. I'm beyond pleasantly surprised. I've used it for sinus pain, migraines, swollen neck glands, under-eye circles/bags, inflamed acne, TMJ pain, etc. Not to mention, when I used it on my face, it leaves my skin feeling tight and wakes me up in the mornings. It also stays cold for forever but never sweats or leaves water behind. It's like magic. I also bought one for my mom who suffers from nerve damage in her arms and legs. I think it'll really help when she has bad pain days." —Jessica McRee
15. A cold brew coffee maker for enjoying a yummy iced coffee treat without having to wait on line at the Starbucks drive-thru.
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning. Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E
