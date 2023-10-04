25 Small TikTok Purchases That’ll Make A Big Difference In Your Daily Routine

Check out The Pink Stuff on TikTok!

Promising review: "This. Stuff. Is. Amazing. Just buy it. I have never loved a cleaning product so much. Just moved into a new house and my oven and stove both set the fire alarm off every time. No product (organic or chemical) could get them fully clean except this stuff. I was ready to buy a whole new oven because I couldn’t stand it. I have now gone on a cleaning spree and have used this to remove the rust on my kitchen sink, marker from a dresser (darn kids), grout in the bathroom. The list goes on. I would probably still use a Magic Eraser on painted wood/walls because this is pretty abrasive but other people have done it and had success. The smell/scent is so minimal. Didn’t even notice it. It’s so easy to use. Some things will require more elbow grease than others but that should be expected with any cleaning product." —NYC Livin

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.