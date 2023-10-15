26 Small Purchases That’ll Make A Big Difference In Organizing Your Home

1. A cutlery drawer organizer to help consolidate all of your forks, knives, and spoons into one fabulous little space-saving tool.
Promising review: "I thought this would be handy and help with space management in a small apartment. It turned out to be absolutely perfect. It keeps the silverware clean and stores a lot in a very small space. I love it. I got two because I inherited my grandmother's silverware, so there are two types of forks and two types of spoons, and I wanted things separate and organized. Two organizers fit side-by-side in a standard apartment drawer. After getting these, I picked up the knife organizer, and it’s just as handy and useful." —Jerimi
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. A roll keeper storage solution perfect for holding 20 rolled-up clothing items. It's especially great for T-shirts — like all the ones you've collected from traveling or going to concerts.
The Roll Keeper is a Washington-based small biz established in 2018 that specializes in crafting and closet organization.
Each organizer holds 20 T-shirts (10 on each side), although some reviewers use it for leggings and gym clothes, too!
Promising review: "I own a lot of T-shirts. I have tried every organization method for them but it always led to a total disaster one way or another. This system is great though! I can clearly see all the shirts, they don't wrinkle, and it freed up an entire drawer!" —amy
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in two colors).
3. A bakeware rack that'll make going to grab the cookie sheet or muffin tin (or whatever it is you may need) a lot less hectic than having to go through the pile and lift up every item until you get the right one.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that sells home and kitchen storage solutions.
Promising review: "I like how easy it is to put together, and that the separation pieces are adjustable. You customize it for your own storage needs! The separators are fairly easy to move and extremely sturdy. No more pans falling over!" —Marilee Housden
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
4. And a pan rack you are definitely gonna thank yourself for buying. The struggle of having to dig through all of your pans just to find the right one is now a thing of the past.
You can use it upright or on its side.
Promising review: "I was tired of stacking my frying pans on top of each other and was looking for something to both organize my pans and give me easy access to them. Before this organizer, I would have to unstack several pans in order to get to the middle pan that I needed. Now, I can just reach in and immediately get the frying pan that I need without having to unstack. The quality of this organizer is pretty good." —L
Get it from Amazon for $14.87 (available in three colors).
5. A divided drawer organizer because it shouldn't take having to go on a dresser scavenger hunt just to find your favorite fuzzy socks.
It comes with four sets in different dimensions so they can hold different size garments.
Promising review: "I hemmed and hawed over this while it spent months on my wish list. My top dresser drawer was full to the brim with bras, undies, socks, and tights and I kept using the same few items that were always on top. I was afraid not all my undergarments would fit but finally,f I had little choice and ordered this in pink. Oh my! I’m in LOVE! I feel like one of those uber-organized TikTok moms every time I pull the drawer open. Super easy to set up and fill. If you have too many socks or tights or undies each well can fit more than one on top of each other. The included pieces fit perfectly in a standard tall bureau which I had been concerned about. Take the plunge, you’ll be super glad you did!" –Chrissquasi
Get it from Amazon for $11.87 (available in seven colors).
6. An organizer to make taking out your favorite tea bag a heck of a lot easier than rummaging through every a bajillion tea boxes.
Promising review: "Do I really need a tea bag organizer? That's what I was thinking when I ordered this. And when I took it out of the box. And when I filled the first little bag holder. But as the pile of empty boxes grew larger, I knew the answer was yes, I do need a tea bag organizer. I was using a whole shelf and a half of jumbled tea boxes that I had to sift through to look for a specific tea. In the end, I think this held about eight or nine boxes of tea bags (I crammed some of them). I am so happy that I got this!" —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes).
7. A wall-mounted towel holder that'll have your bathroom looking like a 5-star hotel bathroom in no time. Additional perk: You'll always have a towel within reach when you get out of the shower.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these! We have extra large towels and these racks hold them perfectly when rolled up! It's such a great modern style and gives the bathroom a great look. They are sturdy and come with wall anchors as well. Will be buying another set of these for our other bathroom, and perhaps another for the dining room for some wine bottles! Don't even have to think twice before buying these!" —Erin Cech
Get two from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in six colors).
8. A container lid organizer because you've wasted far too much time trying to find the right lid to fit whichever container you're using — been there, done that, now let's leave that in the past.
The dividers are adjustable so you can customize your set depending on what size containers you have!
Promising review: "I love, love, love this storage container. Sounds silly, but it changed my life. No longer do I have storage container Jenga! No more stuff falling out of the cabinet every time I open the cupboard. Now I can stack my lids in the organizer and my storage containers fit nicely on the shelf, and I have a lot of storage containers. I would definitely buy this again and again. Great product." —Laura
Get it from Amazon for $17.80.
9. A wall-mounted organizer ideal for hanging inside your home to hold cleaning supplies like brooms and mops or in your garage/yard to store things such as gardening tools.
Promising review: "Love this broom/mop holder. So nice to save space and stay organized. Holds them so firm and flat to wall. Also has hooks that fold out as needed. I recommend this to anyone looking for space-saving storage!" —Jaclyn
Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in three different pack sizes and four colors).
10. A bottle organizer that'll provide a nice little area to keep you and your fam's water bottles when they're not being used.
Promising review: "This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus of water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I’ve been hoarding for far too long. Buy this immediately!!!" —RT17
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four styles).
11. Shelf dividers to help you better utilize the space in your closet. Rather than cluttering all your things together, use these babies to organize and manage your belongings.
They're also great for bulky items like linens and towels! The dividers are 12 inches tall and can slide over any standard shelf up to 7/8 inches thick.
Promising review: "I love these! They fit snugly over my shelf, so they don't shift or move around. I have a lot of handbags and it's been a mess on my closet shelf for the ones that are floppy. I have limited closet space in a small home so my choices of where/how to store them are limited. This was the perfect solution. I plan on buying more when I get around to rearranging sweaters on shelves." —BarbraGenie
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two colors).
12. A cable management box that'll be a heck of a lot nicer to look at than an unsightly tangle of wires and a surge protector.
Promising review: "I've been searching for something to not only hide the cord mess but protect them from my munch monster of a cat. This box in addition to cable straps and cable wrap has solved my cable management like magic! I highly recommend this product." —Lauryn
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and colors black and white).
13. Coffee mug organizers especially great for anyone with limited kitchen storage space. Now you can cut in half the amount of space your mugs take up and use that extra bit of room for additional drinkware, a cool kitchen gadget, or more snacks!
Promising review: "I love these cup organizers. I have a small cabinet above where my coffeepot is and these have made it a pleasure to open that cabinet. All cups are organized and easy to get to. They stay right where they should be. No more stacking them inside one another and them falling over when I opened the cabinet. I also use these for some bowls in my dish set. Works great. I just order a couple more and I am going to use them for my china cabinet. I wondered when I first bought them because the price was a little high. Worth every penny and more. I can not say enough good about these." —ChefGirl
Get a set of six (to organize 12 mugs) from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
14. A wine glass rack you can mount underneath a cabinet or bar cart to save on precious surface area while also making a nice little display out of your drinkware!
This rack holds 9 to 12 glasses depending on their size! If you're looking for some recommendations for wine glasses, we've got you covered.
Promising review: "I really like this wine rack! I needed a nice, space-saving solution for wine glasses that are too tall to go in my glass cabinet, and this rack fit the bill. It was simple to install and looks great. Good buy!" —Cycle Mom
Get it from Amazon for $21.93+ (available in rows of three or four, multi-packs, and in four finishes).
15. A set of drawer trays for keeping the contents of your desk, dresser, and even your token junk drawer more orderly.
The six-piece set comes with two 3"x3" bins, two 6"x3" bins, and two 9"x3" bins.
Promising review: "Great product! I bought these to put in my nightstand drawer to store small things, as the drawer is very deep. I've got ChapStick, hand lotions, a small flashlight, and other bedside items in them so they're not just rolling around the drawer. I just bought some more for my bathroom vanity. They fit together nicely but also lift right out of each other. The plastic is sturdy, and they came individually wrapped to keep them from scratching." —Sparkyj
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $14.99.