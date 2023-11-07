30 Skincare Products That Deliver Results So Magical, It’s Just A Bonus That They Also Cost Less Than $20

1. A callus-removing gel that'll give you the baby soft feet you not only want, but truly deserve.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super dry thick callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those used tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
2. And a foot file to scrub away any excess dead skin after using the callus gel.
Promising review: "I couldn't believe how well and easily it removed the dead skin from the bottom of my feet. The only other product that I used was a tiny amount of callus remover to help remove the unwanted dry skin. I would highly recommend using caution when it comes to the amount of skin that you slough off. Otherwise, you could remove too many layers of skin, leaving your feet sensitive to touch or painful when walking on them. If you are looking for a way to maintain your feet on your own then look no further! The price is competitive, the quality is top notch, and it couldn't be any easier to use." —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
3. A foot peel mask for exfoliating your feetsies, which are sometimes prone to cracking and peeling. If you don't already have a foot fetish, you might have one after using this stuff...KIDDING, maybe.
Promising review: "I usually don't leave a written review but felt compelled to write this one as this product really works. I followed the directions and saw results instantly. My old skin peeled off within 1–2 days and the new skin was just soft. Dry skin, cracks, and small calluses were also gone! I am very satisfied with this product." —Zheng Huiqin
Get two pairs from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in five scents).
4. A Paula's Choice liquid exfoliant designed to loosen dead skin cells, smooth and brighten up your skin, and even help reduce the appearance of enlarged pores.
Promising review: "I have every skin issue you can think of. Rosacea, acne (hormonal, cystic, whiteheads, blackheads), dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness, all of it. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS! This was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars, I would. It has seriously changed my life!" —hc
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
5. An exfoliating glove that'll help slough away dead skin so easily, you'll be confused as to how you made it this long without owning this genius product.
Promising review: "Just received this item after reading about it multiple times on BuzzFeed. I’ve never made an effort to exfoliate beyond a sugar scrub, but my new waxer said it was essential. This product is great. It removed more dead skin than I thought possible and left my skin soft and looking refreshed. I do have sensitive skin, so I was careful to follow the instructions as written and had no skin discomfort or reaction." —Katherine E.
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
6. A wash-off face mask to wake up your face in about 15 minutes — which is ironic, because you'll look zombie-like while you use it. Get ready to take lots of before-during-after selfies!
Promising review: "I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was give to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on everyday for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of eight masks from Amazon for $14.25.
7. A nail and cuticle care solution for making your nails look fresh and healthy with consistent use over time — just apply a coat and let it wow you!
Promising review: "OMG this is the real deal. I applied it to my nails and cuticles. It worked and now my awful cuticles are gone. Before they looked dry and no matter what I did, lotion several times a day, it didn’t work. But with one application of this oil and my nails look so fresh, clean, and not flaky at all!! Love!!" —W. Mills
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
8. A set of collagen under-eye patches that may assist in reducing puffiness and dark circles, but if nothing else, are gonna cool and hydrate, which will undeniably feel nice.
Promising review: "First of all, amazing deal for the price! Secondly, they work amazing!! I have issues with tired eyes and I used the patches for about 30 minutes after I washed my face, while I was in the shower, then took them off when I did my makeup, and my under-eye was so moisturized and rejuvenated!" —Tiara Baker
Get 15 pairs from Amazon for $8.97+ (also available in packs of 20 and 30).
9. Or a reviewer-loved hydrating eye cream for minimizing the appearance of eye bags and wrinkles/crow's feet. Plus, it's free of sulfates, artificial fragrances and colors, and has a nice rosemary scent.
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
Get it from Amazon for $17.75.
10. Or! A hydrating eye stick because it may help reduce dark circles and puffiness — but let's be real, you're mostly gonna want to buy this for the satisfying cooling sensation it'll give your skin and the v cute polar bear.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
11. A water-based, prescription-strength retinoid acne gel that may help not only clear up breakouts, but also assist in preventing new ones from popping up...all without needing an actual prescription.
Before buying this, we do just want to let you know that Differin is a strong acne product and, depending on your skin's sensitivity, you might need to work your way up to daily use. Also! Since this is a retinoid and retinoids can make you more sensitive to the sun, you should make sure you're applying a daily sunscreen while using these product. If you're able to use this at night vs. in the morning, that's awesome — this way your skin has some time to recover at night and hopefully pose less of an irritation risk the next day!
Promising reviews: "Has completely transformed my skin. I used to get hormonal acne every single month. I still get it now but far less often and severely. Differin has really made a big difference on my quality of life. I have sensitive skin, so I only use it a couple of times a week and always over a light layer of lotion. When I first started using it, my acne did get worse for about a month, and then magically one day, my skin looked amazing. It's worth a try for sure!" —Britt
Get it from Amazon for $14.90+ (available in two packaging styles).
12. Or a cystic acne spot treatment for all skin types (even the most sensitive of skin). It boasts calmer-looking skin in as little as 20 minutes, and some reviewers say it's true! Your dermatologist is gonna start coming to you for recommendations.
Promising review: "My son was having issues with cystic-type acne on his forehead after he went camping for two weeks this summer. It was red, lumpy, and painful. Washing his face and using regular acne treatment wasn't helping at all. I found TreeActiv on Amazon before heading to the dermatologist and was so glad I did! Saw results after one use. Redness is gone, lumps are gone, just working on clearing up red scars. Love this stuff!!" —Lynn
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
13. And Hero Cosmetics acne patches — simply put one of these little hydrocolloid stickers over a zit, let it sit for a few hours (or overnight!), and then bask in the amazement of the pore-clogging gunk it absorbed when you take it off.
Read our Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch review!
I suffer from hormonal acne — it's just something that I have come to terms with and will have to deal with for many more years to come and while it's not fun, these acne patches make it sooo much easier. When I have a pimple about to come to a head, I pop one of these babies on it before bed, and then peel it off along with all the gunk it pulls out. It definitely helps speed up the process and they're gentle on my sensitive skin!
Promising review: "OMG! It actually works! My son gets really large acne breakouts that are really hard to heal. He put these on before bed and woke up to his large white pimples being gone! Like, completely gone. I usually pay $50 a visit to the dermatologist for 30 minutes for him to get extractions, which is pretty painful for him. We will be ordering more of these and using these instead!! If I could give more stars I would!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.