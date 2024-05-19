If You Live In An Apartment That Looks Like It Was Designed Ages Ago, Here Are 38 Renter-Friendly Products To Help Upgrade It To This Century

Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business that sells home cleaning products. This stuff both cleans AND deodorizes carpets. It can be used in pretty much all machines — Hoover, Bissell, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, Carpet Express. The solution works on all water-safe surfaces like carpets, rugs, furniture, and automobiles. Plus, it's biodegradable and non-toxic.

Promising review: "I’m always on the lookout for products that can clean up after my messy dog and cat, so I thought I’d give this a try. I rent a duplex, so the carpet is to be desired, to say the least, but I want to make it look as best as I can. After several months of not being able to shampoo the carpet, I had doggie prints, faded stains, and grungy, high-traffic areas that didn’t get as clean by just spot-treating them. I was able to get most of the carpet cleaned with just a half gallon. I thought it had a good clean smell to it, but it also deep cleaned like I hadn’t been able to do in the past two years I’ve lived in my place!" —Danielle Edlund



Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two scents and two sizes).