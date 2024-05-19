If You Live In An Apartment That Looks Like It Was Designed Ages Ago, Here Are 38 Renter-Friendly Products To Help Upgrade It To This Century

1. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets because scoring a dishwasher in an apartment is like finding gold at the end of a rainbow...but with a catch: A plethora of residents that came before you have also used that dishwasher, so you want it to be clean as can be. Just pop one of these tablets in, run a cycle, and voila! It's recommended to use monthly to maintain cleanliness!
Promising review: "I had never heard of anyone regularly cleaning their dishwasher. Who were THOSE fools? Well, my rental apartment dishwasher was gross when we moved in and just gets very smelly all the time. I am that fool now! Affresh tablets have really helped. We need to use them often, every few weeks, but I guess they don't claim to work long-term. Def buy these." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.95.
2. Or a countertop dishwasher you'll definitely want to purchase if your rental didn't come equipped with the trusty appliance. Sure, you could just stick to Seamless delivery every night or...gasp...wash your dishes by hand, but those two options get expensive and annoying pretty fast.
Promising review: "Got this for an older apartment, and the only regret I have is that we didn't get a countertop dishwasher sooner. This thing is awesome. We use the top filling option, so no hook-up was necessary. Only knock is that it is loud, and the wash cycles take a long time. Quickest option is a 26-minute wash and then a regular dry cycle. Still worth it 100%." —Milt
Get it from Amazon for $287.99+ (available in two styles).
3. A magnetic, battery-powered light strip that's easy to stick under kitchen or bathroom cabinets, inside a closet, or anywhere else that's lacking some light in your apartment.
Promising review: "I got these when I moved into an older apartment with long hallways and dark corners. The motion-sensing feature works wonderfully, and it helps my child feel less afraid to walk through the hallways at night when she needs a drink or the restroom. It's amazing for closets that don't have lights and staircases at night when you don't want to turn the lights on. They are easy to charge, and I love that the base can charge three at a time. The instructions are fairly easy to follow as well." —Summer
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in four colors and multi-packs).
4. A set of peel-and-stick subway tile backsplash because not only is subway tile all the rage...but it really does look sleek!! Whether you're looking to give your 1990s-esque apartment a modern makeover, or add a pop of color to your space, these tiles are sure to impress.
Promising review: "I've used a lot of peel-and-stick, and this one was amazing. It's thick, super sticky, and legit looks real. It spruced up our outdated small apartment kitchen big time." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in 13 colors).
5. Erase-A-Hole, a repair putty to help fill holes and cracks in the drywall. The thumbtacks that held up the previous resident's favorite band posters? Unsightly but can be covered up thanks to this genius invention.
Promising review: "I have been living in apartments/rentals for years and move frequently. I use this with every move-out, and it works perfectly! I apply to the holes/chips within the walls, sand, and then paint. Afterwards, the walls look like new!" —Alicia Schrimpf
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
6. A carpet cleaning solution for giving carpeted areas a Stanley Steemer-level clean without having to recite their catchy jingle and make a call. It would be so nice and easy if apartments could just stick to wooden floors in bedrooms/living rooms, but sometimes you have no choice.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business that sells home cleaning products. This stuff both cleans AND deodorizes carpets. It can be used in pretty much all machines — Hoover, Bissell, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, Carpet Express. The solution works on all water-safe surfaces like carpets, rugs, furniture, and automobiles. Plus, it's biodegradable and non-toxic.
Promising review: "I’m always on the lookout for products that can clean up after my messy dog and cat, so I thought I’d give this a try. I rent a duplex, so the carpet is to be desired, to say the least, but I want to make it look as best as I can. After several months of not being able to shampoo the carpet, I had doggie prints, faded stains, and grungy, high-traffic areas that didn’t get as clean by just spot-treating them. I was able to get most of the carpet cleaned with just a half gallon. I thought it had a good clean smell to it, but it also deep cleaned like I hadn’t been able to do in the past two years I’ve lived in my place!" —Danielle Edlund
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two scents and two sizes).
7. And if carpet odor is causing a problem, a UV black-light flashlight that makes it easy to spot specific problem areas and address them directly. Ahh, the joys of lived-in carpeting.
Promising review: "While the flashlight revealed more than I was prepared for, it was good to know what I was dealing with. I rent a 60-year-old house. In looking for cat urine, I discovered previous occupants were directionally challenged. (I prefer to believe it was young boys…)" —saba
Get it from Amazon for $10.79.
8. A flexible power strip because apartments (both old and new, but especially old) tend to lack outlets. How else are you supposed to operate your plethora of kitchen gadgets and juice up your wide variety of tech items with just two or three outlets? Stock up on a few of these, and you'll be set.
iJoy is a small biz that sells a variety of tech accessories, speakers, and headphones.
This little power strip is awesome. For starters, you can choose to get it in a trendy color or just stick with black or white. I got the mint green color, and it's SO pretty. I keep several devices in my bedroom charged/powered with this strip, like my air purifier and laptop/phone charger, and the USB ports are great for allowing me to charge my Kindle and my white noise machine. Plus, the fact that it's flexible makes it easy to adjust to your own personal charging needs.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in four colors).
9. A wood polish and conditioner for bringing wooden furniture and floors back to installation-like condition. Did you just get your new apartment redone by an HGTV crew or are you just super good at picking out cleaning products?
Enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished *and* unfinished wood. For use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.
Promising review: "Very impressed so far. I just tried this stuff on one of our kitchen cabinets, and it really did a nice job. The cabinets are 15-year-old cherry-stained hardwood cabinets (oak, maybe?) and are scratched deeply in certain parts from the previous owner's dogs. Twenty minutes after applying this product and wiping it off, I can't complain at all about the results. In addition to helping tremendously with the blemishes, it also leaves a nice glossy shine on the cabinets, making them look clean and fresh (not over-the-top glossy and fake). For the minimal price, I can't complain at all. Finally, I used about a 1/3 of an ounce to do the 36" double-base cabinets and the 36" wide drawer, so I believe the 16-oz bottle will last quite a while." —Patrick Gallagher
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
10. A grout pen because chances are your landlord and the residents who came before you didn't leave you grout-free tile floors in that bathroom. Maybe you don't even realize the space between those tiles needs a cleaning — but that's where this handy pen comes in. Just look at the results below.
Promising review: "We moved into our new home, and the shower had a really yellow grout. Cleaning didn’t do anything, and I saw this grout pen online. What a saver! Otherwise, I would have just hired someone to replace my shower. I used this grout pen, and my husband was so impressed :D The tip loses its shape fast, but just pull out the TIP AND FLIPPED IT OVER, and you’ll have a new tip." —jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
11. A recessed light converter kit that'll allow you to turn recessed lighting into pendant lighting or any other kind of light fixture you'd like. Why settle for boring when you can settle for fabulous?!
Promising review: "I love this thing. It took me about 15 minutes to install this. Note: Don't try to drill the screws through the can directly. You will likely need to pre-drill holes in the can for the screws. I converted a recessed light into a three-light unit that hangs above my kitchen island. The unit weighs 20 pounds, and the conversion kit handles it easily. This saves so much money instead of having to convert the recessed light to a traditional electrical box. Very simple, yet wonderful product." —Pete I.
Get it from Amazon for $24.97.
12. Soundproof door strips perfect for those who live in a studio apartment with no bedroom door separating them and a noisy hallway OR who do have a bedroom but live with loud roomies/pets. These will help reduce sound levels so you can sleep and work in peace. They can also help prevent cold air from escaping in the summer and warmth escaping in the winter, so you can save energy, too!
Promising review: "I live in an old apartment, and my door shakes whenever my neighbors let the front door slam shut (or slam their own apartment doors). I put this around my door and it stopped it from shaking. I don’t even notice when they slam the door now. It also reduced the sound of my neighbor’s TV across the hall. The door is a little harder to close, and I have to put in some effort to lock it, but it’s worth it! I also noticed that my heat doesn’t kick on as often because air isn’t leaking out to the hallway." —Sam
Get it from Amazon for $7.97+ (available in four colors and two sizes).