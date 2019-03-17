back to top
Food

Eat At A Bottomless Brunch And We'll Guess Your Birth Order

Does ordering a mimosa make you an older sibling?

Posted on
Samantha Wieder
Samantha Wieder
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Welcome! Let's get you started with your first drink!
    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mimosa
    Via Getty Images
    Mimosa
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bloody Mary
    Via Getty Images
    Bloody Mary
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bellini
    Via Getty Images
    Bellini
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Coffee
    Via Getty Images
    Coffee
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tea
    Via Getty Images
    Tea
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Water
    Via Getty Images
    Water
    Via Getty Images

  2. Would you like an appetizer?
    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Brussel Sprouts
    Via Getty Images
    Brussel Sprouts
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Burrata
    Via Getty Images
    Burrata
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fruit Salad
    Via Getty Images
    Fruit Salad
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Muffin Assortment
    Via Getty Images
    Muffin Assortment
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    French Fries
    Via Getty Images
    French Fries
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nothing

  3. Ready for your second drink?
    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Re-fill of what I had before
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Screwdriver
    Via Getty Images
    Screwdriver
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sangria
    Via Getty Images
    Sangria
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mint Julep
    Via Getty Images
    Mint Julep
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cranberry Juice (no alcohol)
    Via Getty Images
    Cranberry Juice (no alcohol)
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nothing

  4. Time for your main course! What are you having?
    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Avocado Toast
    Via Getty Images
    Avocado Toast
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Eggs Benedict
    Via Getty Images
    Eggs Benedict
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    French Toast
    Via Getty Images
    French Toast
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Acai Bowl
    Via Getty Images
    Acai Bowl
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Vegetable Frittata
    Via Getty Images
    Vegetable Frittata
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Shakshuka
    Via Getty Images
    Shakshuka
    Via Getty Images

  5. Ready for another round of drinks?
    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Re-fill of what I had before
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Wine
    Via Getty Images
    Wine
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Margarita
    Via Getty Images
    Margarita
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Moscow Mule
    Via Getty Images
    Moscow Mule
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Iced Tea
    Via Getty Images
    Iced Tea
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nothing

  6. Interested in a dessert?
    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cheesecake
    Via Getty Images
    Cheesecake
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Brownie
    Via Getty Images
    Brownie
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ice Cream
    Via Getty Images
    Ice Cream
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fruit Tart
    Via Getty Images
    Fruit Tart
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fondue
    Via Getty Images
    Fondue
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nothing

  7. One last drink?
    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Re-fill of what I had before
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Irish Coffee
    Via Getty Images
    Irish Coffee
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Martini
    Via Getty Images
    Martini
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Beer
    Via Getty Images
    Beer
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Orange Juice (no alcohol)
    Via Getty Images
    Orange Juice (no alcohol)
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nothing
