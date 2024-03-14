27 Products That Work So Well At Solving Life’s Little Problems, You May Just Shed Tears Of Joy

Puracy is a family-owned small biz based in Texas that sells plant-based cleaning products!



Promising review: "For whatever reason, I am ALWAYS spilling things on my shirts, and I cook every night (sometimes I remember the apron, sometimes I don't). My clothes are a mess by the end of the day. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. I have tried EVERYTHING there is to remove stains, and this is the absolute BEST thing out there. (There is simply no major stain remover that I have not tried.) The only thing close is a long pre-soak (I mean, like six hours) in OxiClean. With Puracy, you get the best result by doing it well in advance, but for me, that is another plus because I would far rather spray them when I put them in the hamper than do it all at once just before I do the laundry. It seems to get everything out, and I've never had any trouble with damaged fabric. I don't really review very much, but this is seriously outstanding." —NYC Buyer



