27 Products That Work So Well At Solving Life’s Little Problems, You May Just Shed Tears Of Joy

1. A laundry stain remover so you can say adios to messes on clothes, furniture, linens, and more with ease AND with a plant-based ingredient list you'll feel good about.
Puracy is a family-owned small biz based in Texas that sells plant-based cleaning products!
Promising review: "For whatever reason, I am ALWAYS spilling things on my shirts, and I cook every night (sometimes I remember the apron, sometimes I don't). My clothes are a mess by the end of the day. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. I have tried EVERYTHING there is to remove stains, and this is the absolute BEST thing out there. (There is simply no major stain remover that I have not tried.) The only thing close is a long pre-soak (I mean, like six hours) in OxiClean. With Puracy, you get the best result by doing it well in advance, but for me, that is another plus because I would far rather spray them when I put them in the hamper than do it all at once just before I do the laundry. It seems to get everything out, and I've never had any trouble with damaged fabric. I don't really review very much, but this is seriously outstanding." —NYC Buyer
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two sizes and styles).
2. A travel shelf for attaching onto the window during your next flight — it'll provide you a spot to keep your drink handy without having to hold it or keep the tray down until you're finished.
P.S. — This only works if you have full access to the window (rather than those seats where you get the weird halves of two windows between the rows in front and behind you).
Promising review: "A friend recommended this to me as a vital travel companion now that I've returned to frequent flying. I initially thought of it as a novelty, but now that I've used it, it's a necessity. It keeps the workspace clear for my laptop, but it also organizes all the little pieces that can become so annoying to keep up with — glasses, earphones, etc. It got my seatmate's immediate attention, as well as a few other folks nearby. I suspect they'll have one soon. Watch for one soon in a window near you!" —Timothy G. Wolfe
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
3. An adorable little fish that happens to be a very easy and effective humidifier tank cleaner because you can't get the most out of your device if it's contaminated with slime and bacteria.
The brand says the fish will continuously clean for about 30 days, so it's recommended to change it every month!
Promising review: "Just drop this in your humidifier, and it keeps the water pretty darn mildew- and mold-free. Super easy to use, has no smell, and is safe. I have already repurchased and given a few to other people as well." —Kristine
Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
4. A clear gel for keeping valuable (and breakable items) set nice and sturdy where you want them. Playful pets who like to jump and knock things over, curious kiddo hands, and even natural phenomena like earthquakes are no match now for this powerful paste.
5. A pair of stove gaps so you can finally put an end to the annoyance that is grains of rice, tiny produce seeds, and other crumbs from falling into the space between your oven and your countertops. It's too small of a space to vacuum things that do fall there, but somehow plenty big enough for them to fall there in the first place. UGH!
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. Pulled out the oven to find a horror story...got that all cleaned up (very satisfying), then put these lil' things in. They blend so well that it just looks like something that should have been installed from the beginning. No more crumbs/liquids/grease getting down the sides of the oven. Once you start seeing how much is there for you to wipe up, you realize just how much was falling in between!" —Stacy Dereich
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
6. A faucet splash catcher to help finally solve the pesky issue that is water from your kitchen sink splashing onto your counter.
Hustle & Sew is a small biz based in Saint Helens, Oregon that sells handmade goods you can opt to get personalized!
Promising review: "Great item, catches all the drips! I requested an off-center hole for my faucet, and it turned out perfect. Highly recommend this shop!" —Ellen Lucas
Get it from Hustle & Sew on Etsy for $13.50+ (available in five colors and four sizes).
7. A mouse jiggler so your computer doesn't mistake you walking away for a few minutes to whip up a snack and make a drink as signing off work for the day. The #WFHStruggle is real.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy, and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in eight styles).
8. A set of clips that'll make it easy to hide your bra straps while wearing racerback dresses and tank tops — no strapless bra required. 🙌
Promising review: "Genius!! Why did it take me so long to find these? I was looking for a solution to hide straps in a racerback tank, but these straps do so much more than just that. Unlike the round clips that pull straps tightly to the center of your back, these straps lie flat and they have just enough give to allow the bra to still fit right and feel comfortable. Moreover, they can be used to keep bra straps from falling down all day!!! Such a great product." —MsChris
Get a set of three from Amazon for $7.97+ (available in nine color combinations).
9. An earbud cleaning pen because, over time, listening to your favorite shows, movies, podcasts, and songs eventually leads to a buildup of wax and dust that can diminish the quality of your entertainment sound experience. Simply use this baby to get rid of that yucky-ness and then get ready to enjoy the best ever listen-through of Midnights (3 a.m. Edition) by Taylor Swift.
Promising review: "Saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and boy am I glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal in cleaning out the little grates on the speakers of my phone and AirPods. There is a picker that you can use to get big chunky ear wax out of your ear pieces and the long skinny wand thing reaches down into my charging case and gets all the junk out of there. This is a win-win-win!" —JMilwaukee
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in two colors).
10. A window plant shelf that serves not one but two excellent purposes — not only will this provide a wonderful spot to show off your plant babes, but you can rest assure that they'll be getting ample sunlight thanks to the fact they're gonna be right by the window at all times. Brilliant!
Beautiful Views is a veteran-owned small biz based in Pickens, South Carolina that sells indoor window gardens and hanging plant shelves!
Promising reviews: "I ordered two shelves and they look fantastic in our sunroom windows. I love that they both provide a bit of privacy screening and, because of the acrylic shelves, allow a lot of light into the room." —Jan Fransen
Get it from Beautiful Views on Etsy for $66.60+ (available in three sizes and three mounting options).
11. And as long as we're talking about plants, a moisture meter so it's super simple to tell when your flora bbs (both indoors and outdoors) are in need of a drink!
Promising review: "Who knew that one needs an accurate way to measure soil moisture levels? I saw a gardening expert using one of these, and it clicked. Earlier this summer, I asked a friend why so many plants die so easily, and she said the number one problem is over-watering. Well, no more. I've only had this for a month, but my plants look perky and happy. So far, this appears to be accurate, and I now feel more confident investing in more houseplants. Very easy to use, and no special care required." —empower7
Get it from Amazon for $7.97 (available in three colors).