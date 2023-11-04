I Could Sit Here And Tell You How Great These 35 Products Are, But The Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews Will Do It For Me

1. A garbage disposal foaming cleaner that'll tackle built-up grime and odor on sidewalls, blades, under the splashguard, and other hidden areas — smells you gag at every time you're near your kitchen sink. It's truly so...disgusting.
They come in pre-measured drop-in packets and are recommended to use about once a week!
Promising review: "Really cleaned the disposal. I have a problem with drain flies and I feel like this helps clean out the food that's attracting the flies (such as wet cat food). I liked this so much, I bought more." —OnlineShopper
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
2. Burn After Writing, a journal filled with prompts and thought-provoking questions to help you spend more time self-reflecting and less time overthinking. When finished, you can hide it, throw it away, or better...burn it.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
3. A silicone baking mat set so you can finallllllly peel roasted veggies, mini pizza bagels, and baked treats off the pan with ease. Long gone are the days of losing a boxing match just to taste test your freshly baked croissants.
Promising review: "I use these mats multiple times a day. They make cleanup super easy, which is really important in my hectic life. They wipe off easily with just water." —Tasia Lung
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.28.
4. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than re-apply throughout the day.
Promising review: "I’m a teacher and since the pandemic hit, I no longer wear makeup to school. Makeup irritates my skin with my mask so I just haven’t been wearing anything plus it makes morning time hella easy. #bareface I only put on the mascara, literally no other makeup on my face. Just my lashes were done with this $5 magic. I kid you not — my lashes were literally ALL I heard about that day. Upon walking into the building, a teacher friend from all the way at the other end of the hall and was like 'oh she got makeup on today!!!!' Each kid that came up to me commented on the lashes. And the best story of all: A teammate of mine was out and the sub was having trouble with the announcements and so I went in to help her. Her homeroom just went bananas about my lashes and then they started clapping and I got a standing ovation. A literal standing ovation. Best $5 I’ve ever spent LOL!" —Katie
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
5. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are waterproof, come with multiple silicone earbuds so you can find your perfect size, and happen to be just as good as more expensive headphones on the market at a fraction of the cost (*cough AirPods cough*).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
Get it from Amazon $23.99+ (available in five colors).
6. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product so good, you'll be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
Don't use it on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel, or hot/warm surfaces.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
7. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets or small children shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!
Promising review: "My daughter is queen of spilling juice on her bed and I never fully realized the damage/dirt it was causing. My sister bought this and I decided to try and it is worth every single penny!! I sprayed the bed down with the machine and I left for about five minutes, came back, and began to actually do the suction. It took about 15 minutes to finish but some lighter stains disappeared right away — no scrubbing needed." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $109.59.
8. A pair of stove gaps so you can finally put an end to the annoyance that is grains of rice, tiny produce seeds, and other crumbs falling into the space between your oven and your countertops. It's too small of a space to vacuum things that do fall there, but somehow plenty big enough for them to fall there in the first place. UGH!
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. Pulled out the oven to find a horror story...got that all cleaned up (very satisfying) then put these lil' things in. They blend so well it just looks like something that should have been installed from the beginning. No more crumbs/liquids/grease getting down the sides of the oven. Once you start seeing how much is there for you to wipe up you realize just how much was falling in between!" —Stacy Dereich
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.95+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
9. A pair of buttery soft cross-waist leggings that'll become your new go-to when working out, running errands, or just lounging around the house. I'll take a pair in every color!
Promising review: "I absolutely love these leggings. As a plus-size girl it’s hard to find really nice leggings on Amazon, but these are so great! They did not move much during my work out, they are squat proof, and they are so comfortable. I will order the next pair a size down because they were a little bit more roomier in the waist than I anticipated. Can’t wait to buy more colors!" —Lillian Williams
Get it from Amazon for $21.98+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL, three lengths, and various colors).
10. An Apple AirTag for easily keeping track of personal belongings you tend to forget where you placed or pets that are very good at hide-and-seek. It connects to the Find My app!
Promising review: "Took a pair of these with me on my trip to Europe, and absolutely loved them. What a smart idea! I am one of those people that is unable to utilize carry-on luggage due to physical limitations, so this was terrific, and kept track of my checked luggage. And like somebody else’s great idea, I also used it to find my way back to my hotel room while in Europe! Find your luggage, find your hotel room!" —Writing Rider
Get it from Amazon for $28.99.
11. A reusable oil-absorbing face roller that'll be a lifesaver for anyone who tends to get extra oily. Just glide it over your face, it's THAT easy.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $8.90.
12. A stain and odor remover because those messes and unpleasant smells left behind by your fur babies are no match for its cleaning powers.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business that sells all sorts of great pet products like collars and leashes, shampoos, and small-batch treats!
Promising review: "I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There’s tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best. I cringed paying the $20 for it when others are between $5–$10, but I have NO ISSUES paying now. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not house broken and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen which means I have lots of accidents. I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes then wipe it up with a hand towel. Then I put a larger towel on top of it if it’s in a high-traffic area until it’s completely dry. It’s taken out every stain and more importantly the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product. I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" —Shelly
Get it from Amazon for $19.97 (also available in a gallon).
13. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.