32 Products That’ll Help You Get Ready So Fast, You’ll Actually Have Free Time In The Mornings

To track your item, simply use your Find My iPhone app! The AirTag will even make noise if you select "Play Sound" in the app.

Promising review: "My boyfriend always loses his wallet, and he wanted Tile Mate. He looked into all these others, but most of them had a distance limit. Whereas Apple AirTag is basically unlimited. If lost, all it needs is Bluetooth in the surrounding areas to trigger the location. It is only connected to your Apple ID, so it won't connect to anybody else's phone unless they log in with your Apple ID. The battery is included but lasts about a year or two. Very simple. No cords needed. Very sleek. It also notified his phone when it was not with him on his phone, which is great. Great for all things, including luggage, pets, backpacks, and kids. Everything trackable. Definitely worth the buy. $30, you can't beat that for an Apple product. Greatest invention ever." —Mindy Nguyen

