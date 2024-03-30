32 Products That’ll Help You Get Ready So Fast, You’ll Actually Have Free Time In The Mornings

1. A winged eyeliner stamp so you can cut down time spent during your makeup routine trying to nail the perfect cat-eye. Just stamp it on and go, go, gooooo!
Lovoir Beauty is a small biz based in New Zealand that sells this genius winged eyeliner stamp known as The Flick Stick.
Promising review: "I just want to make my morning routine as easy as possible. I love winged liner, but I don't have the steady hand for it without mistakes. This makes the perfect and consistent wing every time. Love it!" —Julie B
Get it from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three sizes).
2. A microfiber hair towel to help speed up the time it takes for your hair to dry without drying it out so it can retain the moisture it needs.
Promising review: "Love love love these! I have long hair (almost up to my waist), and I hate to have my hair dripping water right after showering, but I do not want to use my hair dryer at all times, so I just keep this wrapped up for a while, and it does wonders! My hair is almost fully dry when I take this off (15–30 minutes max), and I feel relieved that I don't have to carry the weight of a full towel around! The button is nicely placed and it's easy to just wrap it around your head. I have one, and my stepdaughter has the other, and we both love it!!" —Ana Davis
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $8.39+ (available in 15 colors and packs of three).
3. Or a pack of hair-drying scrunchies because sometimes there's just no time to towel or blow-dry your hair between showering and heading out the door. These babies boast an oversized design and are made with super absorbent microfiber material that can hold up to EIGHT times their weight, help reduce drying time, and may minimize hair breakage. Just tie your hair up and let them do the work for you. Psst — these are also great for bringing to the pool or beach.
Kitsch is a woman-owned biz based in LA that sells hair products!
Promising review: "I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair, and it takes a while to air dry, so I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it. No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps." —Meghan
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in five colors and designs).
4. An Apple AirTag to attach to your keys and/or wallet because there's always ONE common culprit that makes you late when you have somewhere important to be — your sneaky keys/wallet who seemingly have a mind of their own and like to play hide-and-seek. Ha ha, keys and wallet! You lose!
To track your item, simply use your Find My iPhone app! The AirTag will even make noise if you select "Play Sound" in the app.
Promising review: "My boyfriend always loses his wallet, and he wanted Tile Mate. He looked into all these others, but most of them had a distance limit. Whereas Apple AirTag is basically unlimited. If lost, all it needs is Bluetooth in the surrounding areas to trigger the location. It is only connected to your Apple ID, so it won't connect to anybody else's phone unless they log in with your Apple ID. The battery is included but lasts about a year or two. Very simple. No cords needed. Very sleek. It also notified his phone when it was not with him on his phone, which is great. Great for all things, including luggage, pets, backpacks, and kids. Everything trackable. Definitely worth the buy. $30, you can't beat that for an Apple product. Greatest invention ever." —Mindy Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $24 (also available in packs of four).
5. A cold brew coffee maker for enjoying a yummy iced coffee treat without having to wait on a long line at your local coffee shop.
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily, but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option), so I would buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning. Now, don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out, too. I found out about this product through TikTok, and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment three-quarters full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment I've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
6. And if you don't want to go through the process of making cold brew the night before (or you already have a hot coffee maker) but want delicious iced coffee, a HyperChiller will help turn your hot coffee into an iced coffee in under a minute!
This 12.5-ounce cup chills all beverages except carbonated ones. You fill it with water and put it in the freezer for 12 hours before using it. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe!
Promising review: "I bought this item for my husband as a Father's Day gift. He is a coffee 'freak' and loves espresso, though in the hot summer, he enjoys cold coffee in the evenings after work. That usually involved making it in the morning and putting it in the fridge. But this HyperChiller changed everything! We LOVE it! It really takes no more than 90 seconds to get the perfect ice-cold coffee!! If you want to be able to make an ice-cold drink in seconds, this item is for you!" —Lilia G.
Get it from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in five colors).
7. A dry shampoo powder you simply tap onto your roots, shake the excess powder out with your fingertips, style, and be on your merry way. SO easy! Not to mention, thanks to the fact that it's small and a powder (vs. an aerosol), it's easy to pack on trips and bring through TSA or toss in your bag to keep on hand for daytime excursions.
Promising review: "I've tried a few dry shampoos, from the spray in a bottle to powder. And I'd have to say this one has been my favorite. My very first time using it, I didn't know how much to put on it, so I ended up coating my hair with A LOT. It left my hair feeling very dry and straw-like. I almost returned and got a refund but decided to give it another chance. A LITTLE GOES A LONG WAY, trust me. You only need a few dabs on your head, and that's it. You can see the extra volume almost instantly. This stuff works sooo well that I wake up on my third unwashed hair day, and it looks better than the second day when I used the dry shampoo. And let's not forget to mention how convenient and compact the whole thing is. It's so nice to just pat it on your head with no mess." —Thuy
Get it from Amazon for $18.
8. A SwitchBot — a super cool gadget for turning an appliance or light switch in your home into a smart device. What could be better than getting out of bed and walking into your kitchen to your morning java already brewed for you? Nothing, that's what.
Promising review: "Super great! Comes with clear instructions, the mobile app is clear and well-designed, and it's super easy to set the whole thing up. Honestly, I'm really happy with the product. Now, I don't have to get up all the time when I inevitably forget to turn the lights off. I can just hit the button on my phone, and VOOP, the little arm comes out and presses the switch!" —Noah R.
Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in white and black).
9. A hair odor-neutralizing spray to help mask the fact that you didn't have time to wash your hair between your morning workout and heading to the office. Fresh-smelling hair in a pinch is what's it all about when you're in a rush!
Uncle Funky's Daughter is a Black woman-owned company that was acquired by Renee Morris in 2014. She has used her own 20+-year natural-hair journey to expand the natural haircare line.
Promising review: "Smells so good and is not overbearing at all. I've tried a lot on my locs and this is the best I've found in five years!" —Loe55
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
10. Or a cult-fave hair and body fragrance mist if you're looking to mask your overall smell. Not only will everyone else think you smell delicious, but you also won't be able to resist taking in your delicious aroma.
11. Plus, a dry wash spray because having no clean clothes readily available to wear to work, a social outing, or just to run to an appointment has honestly happened to the best of us. (If this doesn't apply to you, you're either lying to yourself or you need to seriously teach us your ways.) Give the fabric a quick spray and fool those around you into thinking you're more on top of your laundry than you actually are.
Promising review: "Great product. First-time user and I travel a lot for work. [I typically wear] casual dress pants and sports jackets, dress shirts, etc. I can spray and hang for 15 to 20 minutes and the clothing looks great. The smell is nice and mild, and the wrinkle resistance lasts most of the day. Very impressed and will recommend in future." —Tech Guy1987
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $23.99 (also available in a pack of four).
12. And!!! A wrinkle release spray to get your clothing looking as if it were just ironed or picked up from the cleaners without needing to go through the trouble of doing either of those things.
Promising review: "Easy to use, convenient, and effective. I love this stuff!! You just spray the front and back and pull on it for a minute to release all the wrinkles. It smells great — very fresh. Plus, even if you have the space to iron, it's such a time saver in the mornings and great for things like