33 Products That’ll Help Revive Your Bathroom

1. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product you can use on a plethora of items and surfaces around your bathroom including but not limited to: toilets, shower/tub floors and doors, tile grout, sink fixtures, and pretty much anything else you can think of.
Promising review: "I bought this because of all the hype on TikTok, and I wasn’t expecting much, to be honest. I have these glass shower doors that have been watermarked for a while. I usually use a Magic Eraser, but that doesn’t take them away very well. But after putting this on a microfiber towel and simply rubbing it in, it is as clear as it was the day we bought them. I cannot believe this! I can’t wait to clean other things! I would recommend gloves because I didn’t use gloves, and I can feel my finger is a little scratched up from the little particles it has in it." —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. A surface cover for revamping countertops, tables, and furniture into beautiful "marble" pieces.
Check out our marble adhesive surface cover writeup to learn more about this inexpensive and super cool product!
Promising review: "Looks AMAZING. Really easy to use; just make sure you measure and get a piece big enough for your item so you don’t have to line up multiple pieces. Took less than 30 minutes to redo my buffet top from the dark brown granite it used to be." —Brittany renzoni
Get it from Amazon for $3.99+ (available in six sizes).
3. Or this gorgeous dark marble surface cover similar to the one above but in a different color in case you could use one that better fits your bathroom's aesthetic.
Promising review: "I'm very pleased with this contact paper. My countertops were stained when I bought my home. I couldn't afford new ones, so I covered them in contact paper, and honestly, from across the room, it looked like real marble! It has superior adhesion! Very happy!" —Barbara Weber
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in five sizes).
4. A wall-mounted towel holder that'll have your bathroom looking like a 5-star hotel bathroom in no time. Additional perk: You'll always have a towel within reach when you get out of the shower.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these! We have extra large towels, and these racks hold them perfectly when rolled up! It's such a great modern style and gives the bathroom a great look. They are sturdy and come with wall anchors as well. Will be buying another set of these for our other bathroom, and perhaps another for the dining room for some wine bottles! Don't even have to think twice before buying these!" —Erin Cech
Get two from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in black or bronze).
5. A pumice toilet bowl ring remover so you can easily scratch away at those yucky stains without leaving behind scratch marks in the bowl.
Promising review: "I never thought I'd be this excited about a clean toilet. I had largely given up on our first-floor toilet. Nothing would take out the ring along the waterline. But I saw this product in a BuzzFeed roundup and figured it was worth a shot. Tried it this morning, and oh. my. goodness. It easily took out the ring, and with some harder scrubbing, the rest of the stains/buildup/whatever the term is for the stuff that made the bowl look gross. It looks just about brand new! Definitely worth the purchase." —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $11.45.
6. Or a toilet wand to prove wands of all sorts, even ones for cleaning toilets, are truly magical objects. Refer to disgusting photo below for evidence.
Comes with one ToiletWand, one storage caddy, and six disposable ToiletWand refills to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. Just click the wipe onto the wand, swish, scrub, and clean the bowl, pop the wipe off, and dispose in the trash.
Promising review: "So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semi-regular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff and built up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session! Before-and-after pic attached (above)." —Whitney
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
7. Plus, a toilet-cleaning gel kit that is so easy to use you'll want to scream about it from the rooftops. Just use the dispenser to stamp a gel disc inside the toilet bowl. The gel will literally clean your toilet each time you flush until the stamp dissolves — it should last about 12 days!
Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." —Janet
Get six stamps from Amazon for $4.99.
8. And last but not least, a toilet tank cleaner to leave that area you never even THINK about cleaning looking good as new. And the best part? You don't have to scrub. You can thank us later.
Promising review: "I moved to a new (well, not exactly new — the building is about 50 years old) New Jersey apartment three years ago, and I loved it then and still love it today. But there was one serious issue at the time I moved in: my toilet tank. Three years ago, just for curiosity's sake, I lifted the cover, and I nearly fainted after what I peeked inside. It seemed the tank had never been cleaned since it was first installed. I tried to clean it out using vinegar. No use. Scrub it with Comet? Forget it. Straight bleach? Worked a bit, but a waste of time. Happily, I came across this product. After two applications, I allowed the tank to marinate (soak) overnight. After I lifted the cover in the morning, what a shock!!! The entire tank looked SO MUCH CLEANER THAN NEVER BEFORE. This is a gift from the toilet gods. Now I have the cleanest toilet tank in my entire building, for sure :) Very happy and totally satisfied with this cleaner. I'll purchase it again if needed from Amazon. You won't be disappointed with this amazing yucky tank cleaner." —IZZY
Get it from Amazon for $7.54.
9. A drawer organizer because if you're gonna continue tossing your skincare products, dental supplies, and hair ties into the same little space, you might as well make it look nice and tidy.
Madesmart is a woman-owned small biz that sells organization products.
Promising review: "Wow, my bathroom drawers are ELEVATED now. They look clean as hell and I can actually find stuff. Easy to snap together and organize how you'd like. Definitely buying a second set for my kitchen drawers!" —Toni Bish
Get it from Amazon for $12.49 (available in three colors).
10. A cabinet paint kit perfect for freshening up the paint on your current bathroom vanity or giving it a whole new look altogether.
The kit comes with two cans of cabinet paint, a roller arm, two roller covers, and an angled paintbrush.
Promising review: "We updated a bathroom in our home, and we used Nuvo Black. It was easy, fast, and came out better than we anticipated. Only two applications, and we still have a pint and a half of paint left. For those looking for a great way to give your bathroom a makeover — do it! You won’t regret it." —Miami Pet Concierge
Get it from Amazon for $65.80+ (available in seven colors).
11. An over-the-tank toilet paper roll holder because we've all experienced that sinking feeling that comes with realizing too late that we ran out of our current roll and forgot to grab a new one before going to the restroom. Now, you can make sure you always have two extras raring to go when you need them.
Promising review: "I like this toilet paper holder. It’s sturdy and stylish. It holds two rolls of toilet paper and keeps them off the top of the tank." —teri lyn yates
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two finishes).
12. Or if you're looking for something more discreet, this stand allows you to keep extra rolls hidden away. You can also keep your current roll on it if you want to upgrade your current TP holder. It even has a little shelf space to put things like a small plant, a candle, or your phone.
Promising review: "So easy to put together I could put it together with my eyes closed. Fit amazingly perfectly between the tub and the toilet, and it has created so much more space, and my bathroom is no longer cluttered because of this product." —COS45B
Get it from Amazon for $14.32+ (available in 7 sizes and 10 colors).