Cleaning Things Yourself Is Sooo Last Year, Here Are 15 Things That’ll Literally Do The Cleaning For You

1. A garbage disposal foaming cleaner that'll tackle built-up grime and those nasty smells you gag at every time you're near your kitchen sink. It's truly so...disgusting. The biodegradable packet cleans/scrubs away at the gunk and smells that build up on sidewalls, blades, under the splashguard, and other hidden areas.
Promising review: "It actually worked! So my kitchen started smelling a bit, and I figured it was my garbage disposal, so I bought this, and it was so easy to use. You just drop a packet inside the disposal, turn on your sink with a little bit of hot water, turn on your disposal, and after a couple of minutes it should be clean. My kitchen doesn't have that funky smell anymore." —Max Power
Get four packets from Amazon for $3.78.
2. Cleaning K-Cups for the easiest, fastest way to get your beloved Keurig in the clean condition it should always be in to brew your favorite hot beverage.
All you have to do is put one of these babies in like you would with any other K-Cup, brew one large cycle, watch dirty water get cleaned out, throw the pod away, and then return to brewing your faves.
Promising review: "We’ve had our Keurig for a few years, and with the exception of using only filtered water and dispensing hot water every so often, we’ve never cleaned the needle or K-Cup area. I used three cleaning cups back-to-back, and WOW, our machine was dirty! I'm so happy I purchased these! I’ll be keeping up on cleaning these more often." —Heather Garcia
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
3. Dishwasher cleaning tablets so the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat isn't gunking them up even more. These tablets remove odor-causing residue and help get rid of lime and mineral buildup that naturally occurs inside dishwashers.
The tablet is designed to last throughout the entire wash cycle and is recommended for use about once a month. These are safe to use in stainless-steel tubs and plastic tub dishwashers.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then, I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware, which I thought was permanently etched and ruined, came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.99.
4. And while you're at it, a pack of washing machine cleaning tablets to ensure your clothes are being washed in a machine that's shiny and clean.
These are safe to use with front-load washing machines and top-load washing machines, and both high efficiency and conventional machines. It is recommended to use it once a month!
Promising review: "I always leave the door of my front loader washer open to dry out so it doesn't get moldy or smelly, but despite that, it had a funky smell. Being lazy and not wanting to do much to fix it, I decided to buy these and give them a try. I was surprised and thrilled to find the smell completely gone after using it just once! I will definitely continue to buy these and start using them on a regular basis." —Jen
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $11.95.
5. An automatic cleaning system for cleaning your toilet with every flush — no scrubbing, no bleach, just go and flush! Each cartridge should last about three months, so you won't have to worry about changing it often, either!
Promising review: "Super easy to set up, super easy to maintain. Keeps the toilet bowl cleaner than without it. Perfect for the lazy bachelor (like me)." —Prof_lefty
Get it from Amazon for $19.78.
6. And a toilet tank cleaner that'll leave that area you never even THINK about cleaning looking good as new. And the best part? You don't have to scrub. You can thank us later.
Promising review: "I didn’t have much calcium or other hard mineral deposits in my two toilet tanks. But there was a fair amount of slimy sediment. One treatment cleaned up the tanks about 90%. I ordered another bottle of the cleaner and gave each tank a second treatment. The tanks now look brand new! The important thing is to give the cleaner enough time to work. I put the cleaner in the tanks before I went to bed, so it worked overnight." —Jack
Get it from Amazon for $7.31.
7. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day, and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that, no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda, would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits, dirt, and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.64 (available in two scents).
8. Cleaning tablets that'll make you realize the important task of sanitizing your retainer, dentures, night guard, or any other dental appliances you may use can be quick and easy. Simply drop a tablet along with your dental appliance into warm water and let it soak!
Promising review: "I love how easy this has made cleaning my retainers. I’m extremely lazy and I would often not wear my retainers at night just so I wouldn’t have to clean them in the morning, haha. This makes cleaning them completely effortless, so now I do wear my retainers daily like I’m supposed to! Also, my retainers are always spotlessly clean after using these." —Nathaly
Get 120 tablets from Amazon for $17.69.
9. A self-cleaning litter box so your purr-fect bestie's potty break is odor-free — and you don't have to change the litter or scoop 💩 until the tray is full!
Each litter box comes with a pre-portioned package of litter that you pour into the tray. It will start cleaning 20 minutes after it's detected that your cat has left the box. When the tray is full, simply remove it and dispose of it.
Promising review: "Admittedly, I am a lazy cat owner. I hate taking the litter out every day. This is a dream. I have one cat, and I change this once every month. Very limited smell (I use the purple crystals). This is the only thing I’ve ever reviewed on Amazon because it’s THAT worth it. Worth every penny to not take the trash out every single day. My cat adapted perfectly and he’s picky as can be. Everyone needs this. Literally everyone." —Stephanie
Get it from Amazon for $164.95.
10. A no-scrub mold and mildew removal gel to help make your bathroom surfaces look brand new. Mold and mildew are bound to happen, there's no need to fret!
Promising review: "Wow! I would give this 10 stars if I could. We've had issues for a few years with the caulking behind the handle of our kitchen faucet turning black from mildew. We've scrubbed with what seems like a million different products with no luck. We were actually just talking about ripping out the caulking and doing a total replacement. But my husband saw this online the other day and decided to order it. Almost immediately when he applied it, you could see it was starting to work. We left it on overnight, and the black is COMPLETELY GONE! It's incredible. 1,000% worth the (small) investment. Seriously — just buy this. It's amazing!!" —Nicole D.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
11. A jetted bathtub cleaner — fill up your luxurious bath, add a quarter of the bottle, and watch it work its magic by removing gross residue from inside your tub's jets. It only takes about 15 minutes to clean and when you're done, you can look forward to taking the best bath EVER!
Each bottle cleans about four times, and it's septic-safe! Oh Yuk is a family-owned small biz based in Minnesota that sells home cleaning products
Promising review: "Works better than anything else we have tried on our 6-foot jetted hot tub. We have well water with lots of minerals. Oh Yuk gets the crud out fast and rinses easy. Been using it for three years, and nothing else comes close." —Linda
Get it from Amazon for $18.73.